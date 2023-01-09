Read full article on original website
bluebonnetnews.com
Commissioners talk trash during negotiations for Dayton waste collection site
Liberty County Commissioners Court continued its work with the City of Dayton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as they discussed plans for the County to take over the City’s residential collection site off of FM 1413 on the west side of Dayton. After their regularly scheduled meeting concluded, commissioners, County Judge Jay Knight, County Attorney Matthew Poston and Assistant County Attorney Kathrine McCarty held an executive session to discuss the potential transition in greater detail.
More than 1,000 nuisance-abated Dayton properties scheduled to be removed
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is ready to start what could be the biggest community renewal project in the city’s history. The city’s plan calls for spending $22 million over the next four years for demolition of nuisance properties. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with...
dayton.com
New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton
A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
2 dead following Butler Township crash
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office was called to a crash at a Butler Twp. intersection Wednesday evening.
Dayton business feeling impacts of high egg prices
DAYTON — The latest item at the grocery to go up in price— eggs. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott talked to an expert on the combination of reasons why the cartons are costing more as well as how it is impacting a popular breakfast spot in town.
dayton.com
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location
KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
dayton.com
Downtown Dayton restaurant changes business model, moves to event rental space
For two decades, Top of the Market, an event and banquet center, located on the corner of Webster and Third Streets, has been a fixture for event rentals in downtown Dayton. In 2021 it added The Bar & Bistro as a dining option in addition to its long-standing Gourmet Deli.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Huber Heights, other Ohio stores
In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
realtynewsreport.com
Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown
HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
Law impacting affordable housing now in effect in Ohio
Under the new law, developers will no longer be able to use two specific tax credits together: the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credit.
Beavercreek woman found after Missing Adult Alert
On Jan. 9 at 4:31 p.m., a woman walked away from her family and did not return.
Word on the street...League City...
We want to share all the great and fun things that happen in and around our community. We celebrate our schools, first responders, restaurants, and places to hang out. Sit back and relax and let us highlight some awesome events, businesses, and people.
Clark County man killed in Springfield industrial accident ID’d
2 NEWS crews on the scene confirmed that the coroner was called. Springfield police are currently on the scene.
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty changes parade ordinances in response to rowdy trail ride
The City of Liberty is cracking down on parade ordinances after a trail ride through residential areas of the city caused an uproar by citizens last fall. The trail ride, which took place in November 2022, involved some participants with the 46th Annual Austonio Wildbunch Trail Ride reportedly engaging in lewd behavior and loud noise violations. [Read more by clicking here.] These issues were of particular concern to local residents, prompting the Liberty City Council and city administrators to respond with amendments to the City’s parade ordinances at the Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
fox26houston.com
CenterPoint abruptly cancels meeting with Seabrook residents over proposed substation because FOX 26 was there
SEABROOK, Texas - "Every time we've gotten beaten down, there's been some strong voice in our group that has carried us through," said homeowner Angela Cervantes. "That's why this neighborhood is such a gem." For two years, residents who live in the Red Oaks Acres subdivision in Seabrook have tried...
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton’s King obtains Scouting’s highest honor
On Jan. 10, 2023, Troop 8 Scout Regan King passed his Board of Review and achieved the highest honor in Scouting: The Eagle Scout Award. King is the son of Mr. Billy King and Mrs. Leslie Newton, and has been a member of Troop 8, sponsored by Eastgate Church of Dayton, for seven years. During that time, he has earned 39 merit badges and held various positions in his troop such as Chaplain Aide, OA Representative, Patrol Leader and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. His Scoutmaster, Phillip Stewart, guided him to success in obtaining this great honor.
