Dayton, TX

Commissioners talk trash during negotiations for Dayton waste collection site

Liberty County Commissioners Court continued its work with the City of Dayton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as they discussed plans for the County to take over the City’s residential collection site off of FM 1413 on the west side of Dayton. After their regularly scheduled meeting concluded, commissioners, County Judge Jay Knight, County Attorney Matthew Poston and Assistant County Attorney Kathrine McCarty held an executive session to discuss the potential transition in greater detail.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton

A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
DAYTON, OH
Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location

KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
KETTERING, OH
Bus Station Departure Could Transform Midtown

HOUSTON – (By Ralph Bivins, Realty News Report) – Can the removal of one building change an entire district? Could it change both Midtown and Downtown Houston?. If you’re talking about the Greyhound Bus Station, the answer is yes. The transit facility is located on Main Street,...
HOUSTON, TX
Liberty changes parade ordinances in response to rowdy trail ride

The City of Liberty is cracking down on parade ordinances after a trail ride through residential areas of the city caused an uproar by citizens last fall. The trail ride, which took place in November 2022, involved some participants with the 46th Annual Austonio Wildbunch Trail Ride reportedly engaging in lewd behavior and loud noise violations. [Read more by clicking here.] These issues were of particular concern to local residents, prompting the Liberty City Council and city administrators to respond with amendments to the City’s parade ordinances at the Council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
LIBERTY, TX
Dayton’s King obtains Scouting’s highest honor

On Jan. 10, 2023, Troop 8 Scout Regan King passed his Board of Review and achieved the highest honor in Scouting: The Eagle Scout Award. King is the son of Mr. Billy King and Mrs. Leslie Newton, and has been a member of Troop 8, sponsored by Eastgate Church of Dayton, for seven years. During that time, he has earned 39 merit badges and held various positions in his troop such as Chaplain Aide, OA Representative, Patrol Leader and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader. His Scoutmaster, Phillip Stewart, guided him to success in obtaining this great honor.
DAYTON, TX

