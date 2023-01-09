ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

FOX Carolina

NC woman wins $150K on first Powerball ticket

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Talk about beginner’s luck! A Buncombe County woman purchased her first-ever Powerball lottery ticket on Saturday - and won $150,000. Rebecca Powell, 48, said she decided to give Powerball a try and bought a $3 Power Play ticket from Quickmart 4 on Short Coxe Avenue in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Fire at AVL Outlets, West AVL Burglaries Suspect Linked to RAD Crime

(Asheville, NC) -- A fire at the Asheville Outlets is being investigated. WLOS-TV reports firefighters rushed to the roof around the Restoration Hardware and Carter's Outlet last night. It seems sprinklers were able to contain the damage, while no injuries were reported. There's no word yet on what may have caused the fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

News 13 celebrates 30 years of stories, spontaneity with Tammy Watford

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the last three decades, Tammy Watford has been a welcome sight for the people of western North Carolina. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Watford celebrated her 30th anniversary with WLOS/News 13. She first sat at the station's anchor desk in the 1990s, joining now-retired anchor/reporter Frank Kracher.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Zoo welcomes cute new addition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo is welcoming a new little one to the family!. Nuru, the zoo’s female Colobus monkey, gave birth to a healthy infant in December, according to the zoo. Its gender is unknown at this time because the baby is keeping really close...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville park nominated for Best City Parks 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate park has been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best city parks. Falls Park on the Reedy River in Greenville is being considered as one of the best because of its surprising waterfalls, best viewed from an award-winning pedestrian suspension bridge, according to organizers.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Drained Upstate lake closer to reopening

First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kholer breaks down the science of winter thunderestorms. Governor Henry McMaster speaks after being sworn in for second full term. Former Clemson star quarterback Tahj Boyd is planning his annual gala. 1.9 magnitude earthquake reported in Midlands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The USGS reported an...
CLEMSON, SC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Asheville, NC to Nashville, TN

Set out on the open road through some of the American South's most spectacular landscapes on this road trip from Asheville, NC to Nashville, TN. Take your time to explore gorgeous mountain passes and experience vibrant music, culture, and unbeatable cuisine on this road trip of a lifetime. The 350-mile...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for suspect accused of breaking into home in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a home in Asheville last week. Officers identified the suspect as Thomas Orr, a 43-year-old who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 198 pounds. They added that he has blue eyes and a barbed wire tattoo on his left shoulder.
ASHEVILLE, NC
New York Post

Four vacationers stabbed at drug-fueled party at North Carolina Airbnb

Four vacationers were stabbed and six were arrested at a drug-fueled party at an Airbnb in North Carolina early Monday morning, police said. Police responded to a reported stabbing at the rental home in Marshall around 3:20 a.m., according to Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood. Four people were treated for “multiple stab wounds,” he said. Six people were arrested, all of whom were charged with possession of multiple drugs. Jay Caleb Bell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession...
MARSHALL, NC

