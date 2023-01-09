ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado Hills, CA

Mountain Democrat

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 25-29

The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s logs:. 8:40 a.m. Burglary was reported at the post office on Deer Valley Road in Rescue. 10:11 a.m. Vehicle burglary was reported at a fast food restaurant on Saratoga Way in El Dorado Hills. 4 p.m. Deputies booked into jail...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
ABC10

Stockton Police identify suspect shot, killed by 5 officers

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five Stockton Police Department officers are on a 4-day paid administrative leave after allegedly killing a suspect armed with a gun and body armor Tuesday. The deadly shooting happened in the parking lot of a Stockton gas station in the 3300 block of Hammer Lane, just...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Robbery suspect disarmed by victim in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man suspected in three robberies was arrested after being disarmed by one of his victims, Sacramento police said. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Faustino Becerra Corona, of Chico. The Sacramento Police Department said he was found in the area of 4th Street and I...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Placer deputies looking for 4 men after man shot, killed in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people wanted in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man. Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.
LINCOLN, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested, connected to 4 bank robberies in Novato and SF

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested by San Francisco police on Jan. 4 after he was connected to three bank robberies and an attempt at a fourth, according to the Novato Police Department. The suspect was identified as Tracey Drew Jr., 36, of Sacramento. The first robbery happened on Jan. 3 in Novato. […]
NOVATO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 6-8, 2022

Suspect: SINGH, MAHENDRA (AMA, 51, ARRESTED) Charges: VC 23152(A), 23152 (B), 20001(B)(1), 12500 (a) Suspect: EVANS, AEILLIA (BFA, 29, ARRESTED) It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle. VC 12500 (a) Driving without a license. VC 20001 (A) Hit...
ELK GROVE, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery. At approximately 12:05 PM on 12/30/2022, the suspect entered the Boost Mobile on Fruitridge Road. He pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a store employee and ordered the employee to open the cash register. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the victim emptied the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then ordered the victim at gunpoint to a back storeroom where the suspect stole eight iPhones. The suspect left the area in a 2003 gold Honda Accord with California License Plate 5BAA988.The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 28-30 years old, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes, and armed with a black handgun.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Person found dead along Fairfield highway

(KTXL) — A person was found dead on Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said that the body was found around 8:19 a.m. and injuries on the body indicate the person was involved in a traffic-related incident. There are no further details and a heavy […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
Mountain Democrat

Top stories of 2022: Justice for Jane finally served

In mid July 2022 Michael Green pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for the 1985 killing of Jane Anker Hylton — a crime once thought committed by another man, Ricky Davis, who undeservedly served 15 years in state prison — and two months later he received a sentence of 15 years to life in prison, bringing closure for the nearly four-decade-old homicide.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento police investigating fatal crash in South Sacramento

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash in South Sacramento. According to police, officers responded to the area of 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard after receiving reports of an injured person in the road. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman with “serious injuries consistent with a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Injury Accident Involves Hit-and-Run

Injury Accident Occurs at Florin Boulevard Intersection. A two-vehicle injury accident involving a hit-and-run occurred in Sacramento on January 8. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Florin and Stockton boulevards between two sedans. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a green sedan blocking the intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Pittsburg teen’s final hours and death remain a mystery

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 10, 2023) — Officials are still putting together the pieces swirling around a 19-year-old Pittsburg man’s disappearance on New Year’s Day and the discovery of his body alongside Highway 4 on Jan. 7. The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol...
PITTSBURG, CA

