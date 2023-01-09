Read full article on original website
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 daysMalek SherifCalifornia State
Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton regionMalek SherifWilton, CA
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 25-29
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s logs:. 8:40 a.m. Burglary was reported at the post office on Deer Valley Road in Rescue. 10:11 a.m. Vehicle burglary was reported at a fast food restaurant on Saratoga Way in El Dorado Hills. 4 p.m. Deputies booked into jail...
San Joaquin County homeowner shot by suspects during burglary
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in San Joaquin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted home invasion turned into a shooting in the rural, agricultural area between the cities of Stockton and Lodi Tuesday. Around 1:30 p.m., a 49-year-old homeowner attempted to stop a burglary at...
2 arrested in Antioch for allegedly stealing vehicle and tools from cemetery
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were arrested Tuesday night after they were accused of stealing a utility vehicle and tools from a cemetery, the Antioch Police Department said. APD said an officer was driving around the city when they noticed “suspicious activity” on Minaker Drive. An SUV was parked in the roadway, towing a […]
Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
Stockton Police identify suspect shot, killed by 5 officers
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five Stockton Police Department officers are on a 4-day paid administrative leave after allegedly killing a suspect armed with a gun and body armor Tuesday. The deadly shooting happened in the parking lot of a Stockton gas station in the 3300 block of Hammer Lane, just...
Robbery suspect disarmed by victim in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man suspected in three robberies was arrested after being disarmed by one of his victims, Sacramento police said. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Faustino Becerra Corona, of Chico. The Sacramento Police Department said he was found in the area of 4th Street and I...
Cash register, keys stolen from Hercules seafood restaurant in burglary: police
HERCULES, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is at large in connection to a burglary Tuesday morning at a seafood restaurant, the Hercules Police Department (HPD) said in a press release. Police said the cash register till, keys, and a credit card reader were stolen from Powder Keg Pub. Upon reviewing surveillance footage, HPD learned that […]
Video released of Solano County Sheriff’s deputy shooting armed suspect
(KTXL) — Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to when a Solano County Sheriff’s Deputy shot a man who was allegedly trying to run away from the scene of an armed robbery. A K9 deputy first reported to the scene after hearing reports over the Fairfield Police radio of a man with a […]
Officials search for four men in connection with a deadly shooting in Lincoln
(KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the public’s help in identifying four men that are believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a Lincoln man. According to law enforcement, Jimmie Wiedeman, 44, was killed on Jan. 1 after four men entered his home and […]
Placer deputies looking for 4 men after man shot, killed in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people wanted in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man. Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.
Man arrested, connected to 4 bank robberies in Novato and SF
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested by San Francisco police on Jan. 4 after he was connected to three bank robberies and an attempt at a fourth, according to the Novato Police Department. The suspect was identified as Tracey Drew Jr., 36, of Sacramento. The first robbery happened on Jan. 3 in Novato. […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 6-8, 2022
Suspect: SINGH, MAHENDRA (AMA, 51, ARRESTED) Charges: VC 23152(A), 23152 (B), 20001(B)(1), 12500 (a) Suspect: EVANS, AEILLIA (BFA, 29, ARRESTED) It is unlawful for a person who is under the influence of any alcoholic beverage to drive a vehicle. VC 12500 (a) Driving without a license. VC 20001 (A) Hit...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals
The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery. At approximately 12:05 PM on 12/30/2022, the suspect entered the Boost Mobile on Fruitridge Road. He pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a store employee and ordered the employee to open the cash register. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the victim emptied the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then ordered the victim at gunpoint to a back storeroom where the suspect stole eight iPhones. The suspect left the area in a 2003 gold Honda Accord with California License Plate 5BAA988.The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 28-30 years old, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes, and armed with a black handgun.
Person found dead along Fairfield highway
(KTXL) — A person was found dead on Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said that the body was found around 8:19 a.m. and injuries on the body indicate the person was involved in a traffic-related incident. There are no further details and a heavy […]
Mountain Democrat
Top stories of 2022: Justice for Jane finally served
In mid July 2022 Michael Green pleaded no contest to second-degree murder for the 1985 killing of Jane Anker Hylton — a crime once thought committed by another man, Ricky Davis, who undeservedly served 15 years in state prison — and two months later he received a sentence of 15 years to life in prison, bringing closure for the nearly four-decade-old homicide.
abc10.com
'It's disgusting to me' | Zanzibar in Sacramento's Greater Broadway District robbed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zanzibar Trading Company said they were set back almost $30,000 when, after their windows were broken a dozen times in two years, they were robbed for the first time. "Running in grabbing the baskets and there he is smashing the case and going shopping," said owner...
Sacramento police investigating fatal crash in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is currently investigating a fatal crash in South Sacramento. According to police, officers responded to the area of 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard after receiving reports of an injured person in the road. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman with “serious injuries consistent with a […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Injury Accident Involves Hit-and-Run
Injury Accident Occurs at Florin Boulevard Intersection. A two-vehicle injury accident involving a hit-and-run occurred in Sacramento on January 8. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Florin and Stockton boulevards between two sedans. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a green sedan blocking the intersection.
pioneerpublishers.com
Pittsburg teen’s final hours and death remain a mystery
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Jan. 10, 2023) — Officials are still putting together the pieces swirling around a 19-year-old Pittsburg man’s disappearance on New Year’s Day and the discovery of his body alongside Highway 4 on Jan. 7. The Golden Gate Division of the California Highway Patrol...
Bicyclist sues city of Folsom for liability after being hit by car
FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom is facing a new lawsuit regarding hazardous road conditions and liability. Vince Murdock is suing the city after falling victim to being hit by a driver as he was riding his bike in a designated bike lane. Vince Murdock v. City of Folsom was filed on Dec. 7.
