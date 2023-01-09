Read full article on original website
FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling four lots of its blood pressure medication, Quinapril Tablets, because of an impurity known as Nitrosamines being found in recent testing of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA stated that no illness related to the medication has yet been reported and that the marketing […]
massdevice.com
Medtronic enrolls first patient in head-to-head aortic stent graft trial with Gore Medical
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced that it enrolled the first patient in a head-to-head trial of aortic stent graft systems. The Advance trial evaluates the Medtronic Endurant II/IIs and the Gore Excluder AAA device family. Medtronic said in a news release that it expects to enroll 550 patients at up to...
massdevice.com
MedAlliance picks up FDA IDE nod for drug-eluting balloon
MedAlliance announced today that its novel sirolimus-eluting balloon received conditional FDA investigational device exemption (IDE). Geneva, Switzerland-based MedAlliance can now initiate its pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of coronary de novo lesions. Get the full story at our sister site, Drug Delivery Business News. Could mixed reality boost blood...
massdevice.com
FDA hits Olympus with warning letters after factory inspections
The FDA today released warning letters against Olympus Medical Systems Corp. and Olympus Corp. subsidiary Aizu Olympus following inspections of their endoscope and reprocessor manufacturing facilities. The warning letters allege medical device reporting (MDR) and quality system violations at the manufacturing operations. “Olympus’ highest priority is providing patients and users...
massdevice.com
FDA approves next-gen inhaled nitric oxide delivery system from Vero Biotech
Vero Biotech announced that it received FDA approval for its latest-generation tankless inhaled nitric oxide (iNO) delivery system. Atlanta-based Vero Biotech developed its third-generation Genosyl delivery system for respiratory therapists. Its new features include faster dosing, simpler workflow and operational efficiency. Could mixed reality boost blood donations?
massdevice.com
FDA clears Lightning Flash thrombectomy system from Penumbra
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) announced today that it received FDA clearance for the Lightning Flash mechanical thrombectomy system. Alameda, California-based Penumbra also initiated the launch for the system. The company called Lightning Flash “the most advanced and powerful mechanical thrombectomy system on the market.”. Lightning Flash features the company’s novel Lightning...
massdevice.com
Beta Bionics appoints new CMO as it prepares for artificial pancreas launch
Beta Bionics announced that it appointed Dr. Steven Russell as its chief medical officer (CMO) as it readies itself for a major product launch. Concord, Massachusetts-based Beta Bionics develops the iLet bionic pancreas system. The pocket-sized, wearable, investigational iLet device autonomously doses insulin. Worn like an insulin pump, iLet users only enter body weight to initialize therapy. Users would no longer have the need for insulin regimen parameters.
massdevice.com
Inari Medical enrolls first patient in ClotTriever system trial for treating deep vein thrombosis
Inari Medical (Nasdaq:NARI) today announced that it enrolled the first patient in its Defiance trial for evaluating the ClotTriever system. In August 2022, Inari Medical announced the launch of its Defiance trial for comparing ClotTriever to anticoagulation. Those enrolled in the trial (300 patients total) only have iliofemoral deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The trial spans 60 centers around the world.
FDA Approves New 2-Drug Combo Medicine for Asthma
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with asthma now have a new rescue medication to turn to after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Airsupra on Wednesday. The drug is the first approved to combine albuterol (a beta-2 adrenergic agonist) and budesonide (a corticosteroid). It's meant for...
MedicalXpress
Dual-energy CT iodine concentration differentiates lung cancer from pulmonary metastases
According to an accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology, ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration maps from dual-energy CT (DECT) can help guide management in patients with known lung cancer and an indeterminate solitary nodule. "Ringlike peripheral high iodine concentration had excellent interobserver agreement, showed high specificity (albeit...
targetedonc.com
Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 Doses First Patient With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer
After preclinical and early clinical studies show promising data with CTX-009 therapy, a phase 2 study of the agent has dosed its first patient with metastatic colorectal cancer. About the Study of CTX-009 Trial Name: A Phase 2 Study of CTX-009 in Adult Patients With Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Who Have...
massdevice.com
Avanos Medical fills two new C-level posts
The company’s present SVP CFO Michael Greiner will also fill a chief transformation officer role. In addition, Avanos promoted Kerr Holbrook to SVP and chief commercial officer. Alpharetta, Georgia–based Avanos Medical is a developer of medtech that provides everything from pain management to respiratory and digestive care. “Our...
massdevice.com
Tandem Diabetes Care expects double-digit revenue growth in 2023
San Diego-based Tandem expects sales to total $221 million, coming in $11 million higher than the same quarter last year. Wall Street analysts expected $221.6 million in revenues. However, the automated insulin delivery technology developer noted that its adjusted sales rise to $224 million for the quarter. That total includes the impact of its Tandem Choice Program, which allows users to switch to a new pump model when available.
targetedonc.com
Momelotinib Continues to Prove Itself as a Potential Treatment for Myelofibrosis
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Srdan Verstovsek, MD, discussed the potential use of momelotinib as a treatment for patients with myelofibrosis if approved by the FDA in June 2023. As updated findings from the MOMENTUM trial (NCT04173494) continue to demonstrate positive results, momelotinib continues to prove its potential as...
Researchers develop molecular profile of endometriosis
Few good treatment options exist for the millions of women dealing with the intense pain caused by endometriosis, but researchers say a new "cellular atlas" could help.
massdevice.com
Diabeloop, EOFlow partner on wearable automated insulin delivery in Europe
Diabeloop and EOFlow announced that they partnered to offer the latter’s EOPatch system with automated insulin delivery in Europe. This partnership combines the EOPatch, a third-party continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and Diabeloop’s automated insulin delivery algorithm. They all integrate into Diabeloop’s currently under-development smartphone app. Paris-based Diabeloop...
FDA Approves Lunsumio for Treatment of Follicular Lymphoma
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 22 granted approval of mosunetuzumab (Lunsumio) for the treatment of adults with advanced follicular lymphoma. This is the first bispecific antibody, a type of immunotherapy, approved to treat any type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The drug is approved to treat patients whose follicular lymphoma has returned or worsened despite at least two earlier treatments.
MedicalXpress
New genetic test can improve ovarian cancer treatment
A genetic test developed in a study at the University of Helsinki and Helsinki University Hospital identifies ovarian cancer patients who benefit from PARP inhibitors, a treatment option. Since the therapy is associated with potential serious side-effects, it is important to be able to target it to the patients that...
ajmc.com
Secondary ADAPT Analysis Shows HRQOL Benefit of Efgartigimod in Myasthenia Gravis
Data from the secondary analysis show that the improvements seen in health-related quality of life (HRQOL) translated into clinical improvements. An analysis of efgartigimod has demonstrated the positive impact of the treatment on health-related quality of life (HRQOL) in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (MG). The findings come from a...
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in the PHAGE Clinical Trial Evaluating Phage Therapy in Cystic Fibrosis-related Respiratory Infection
GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Inc., (APT) a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the APT phage bank, the world’s largest therapeutic phage initiative for treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, today announced the first patient has been dosed in the PHAGE clinical trial, evaluating bacteriophage therapy in adults with cystic fibrosis (CF) who carry Pseudomonas aeruginosa ( P. aeruginosa ) in their lungs. The trial is evaluating whether the bacteriophage, or “phage,” therapy is safe and able to reduce the amount of bacteria in the lungs of volunteers. The trial is being conducted by the Antibacterial Resistance Leadership Group (ARLG) which consists of more than 100 leading experts, working together to combat the ongoing antibacterial resistance crisis and improve patient care. ARLG is funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The investigational phage therapeutic, WRAIR-PAM-CF1, was developed by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) and is licensed to and manufactured by APT. The trial is expected to enroll a total of 72 patients at multiple sites across the country. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005238/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
