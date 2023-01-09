Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Related
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
5 Potential Stadiums for Neutral AFC Title Game for Bills-Chiefs
The NFL playoffs are set and as was expected going into week 18, the neutral site AFC Championship game is on the table. The Kansas City Chiefs got the 1 seed in the AFC and the bye week, while the Buffalo Bills got the 2 seed and will play in Wild Card weekend.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To The Ken Dorsey Announcement
The Bills could be in jeopardy of losing their offensive coordinator for the second year in a row. Last offseason, the Giants hired Brian Daboll as their head coach. With the 2023 offseason almost here, the Panthers are showing interest in Ken Dorsey. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport ...
Bills S Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is home. The team said Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during the Bills’ Week
'Never count Micah Hyde out' as safety returns to Bills practice
A postseason present could await the Buffalo Bills if they survive and advance enough. On Wednesday, the Bills (13-3) designated safety Micah Hyde and receiver Jamison Crowder to return from injured reserve. Immediately, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott made it known both players are out against the Miami Dolphins (9-8)...
NFL Insider Suggests 3 Sites For Potential Bills-Chiefs Game
The NFL may soon pick a location for a possible AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Because Buffalo's canceled Week 17 game could have affected home-field advantage, the league would hold this matchup in a neutral location despite Kansas City possessing the AFC's ...
Bills designate Micah Hyde, Jamison Crowder to return from IR
The Buffalo Bills won’t have safety Micah Hyde nor wide receiver Jamison Crowder the lineup against the Miami Dolphins. Beyond that, it’s possible. On Wednesday, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott announced that both players have been designated to return from injured reserve. That update comes prior to the...
Comments / 0