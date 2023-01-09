FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
boothbayregister.com
Southport Column: Winter has settled in
If you missed her presentation last summer, Sarah Sherman McGrail will be back to present "Southport, The War Years: An Island Remembers" on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Southport Town Hall. Sarah has interviewed many of the veterans on our island as well as those who experienced the war personally in other ways, and then written a compilation of their stories in several books including the one by the title above. The books are available at our library. If it snows too much to get together on Jan. 21, Sarah will offer her talk the next day, Sunday, Jan. 22, again at 1 p.m.
boothbayregister.com
Search still on for missing Boothbay man
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies continue their search for Thomas P. Harris, 60, last seen the evening of Monday, Jan. 2 working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road, Boothbay. Wednesday, Jan. 11, Maine Warden’s Service helped by flying its plane over the Boothbay area searching...
boothbayregister.com
SweetWoods Farm makes maple everything
The smell of freshly milled wood filled the air on a cold January morning in Newcastle. SweetWoods Farm owner Justin Wood was excited to show the new addition he built onto his roadside maple stand – his sugar shack, an antique structure he had trucked to where it is. The sugar shack has become a sugar house.
boothbayregister.com
Snow-capped
Andy Cozzi of Boothbay provided the newspaper with a few of his photographs taken near Knickerbocker Pond during and following the snowstorm on Jan. 6. “All of these images provide an insight into the beauty of the camp property, the pond and all that they have to offer.” said Cozzi.
boothbayregister.com
Bill
Bill Kirby came to Boothbay Harbor in 1988 on a road trip with his father. He wasn’t looking for anything in particular, but he liked the area, close to the ocean and less complicated than the world in which he had lived for much of his life. After high...
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest winners announced
In early November, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invited Boothbay peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor were eligible to enter.
boothbayregister.com
BRAS: ‘Please help us if you can’
On behalf of the Boothbay Region Ambulance Service Board of Directors and Capital Campaign Committee, we would like to give you some updates and ask for your consideration of a contribution to our Capital Campaign. We are eager to meet our generous matching donation of up to $175,000 by Paul and Giselaine Coulombe. We are also very excited to announce a $50,000 pledge from the Mildred H. McEvoy Foundation.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Region Housing Trust breaks ground for 7 homes
The Boothbay Region Housing Trust, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3), has broken ground to build seven affordable homes in Boothbay Harbor. Trust and town officials gathered at the site for the ceremony on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10. The three bedroom, two bath homes will be located off Park Street and will...
boothbayregister.com
‘The Last Waltz’ kicks off the LCTV series Jan. 22
Lincoln County Television is proud to present three community concerts to help you dance away the winter blues, starting Sunday, Jan 22 at 2 p.m. with Bobby Colwell and friends. Local musicians will bring us the classic sounds of The Band’s farewell concert in a recreation of The Last Waltz, the beloved 1972 concert film directed by Martin Scorcese.
boothbayregister.com
Jan. 10 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor selectmen hold 4 executive sessions
On Jan. 9, Boothbay Harbor selectmen held four executive sessions with one discussing pending litigation. Following the last session, Town Manager Julia Latter reported selectmen discussed pending litigation filed by residents Joe and Jill Doyle pertaining to a site design review approved by the planning board for the Eastside Waterfront Park project.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Vincent A. Shea, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a summons Jan. 9 for Allow Minor to Possess or Consume Liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 22, 2022, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
boothbayregister.com
Mt. Abram defeats Boothbay
The Mt. Abram Roadrunners improved to 3-5 on the season with a home win, 55-30, against the Boothbay Region Seahawks in a Class C South girls basketball game at Salem Tuesday, Jan. 10. The loss dropped Boothbay’s record to 1-8. Mt. Abram got balanced scoring, with Jenna Osgood scoring...
boothbayregister.com
BRHS teams to host Wiscasset Wednesday, Jan. 11
In a schedule change, the Boothbay Region High School boys varsity basketball team will host the Wiscasset Middle High School Wolverines on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. The original schedule had the Seahawks traveling to Wiscasset. The BRHS girls varsity will play Wiscasset at 6:30 p.m. following the boys’...
boothbayregister.com
Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed
A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
boothbayregister.com
Celebrate Life and Words of MLK Jr. at community literacy event
On Saturday, Jan. 14, the Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat will celebrate the life and words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Join us from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., as we read “Martin’s Big Words” by Doreen Rappaport, and discuss the influence Dr. King continues to have on our lives.
boothbayregister.com
Hugger announces his resignation plan as Edgecomb selectman
Another Edgecomb selectman is resigning. Dawn Murray resigned on Dec. 31, and now Selectman Ted Hugger announced he is resigning on April 17. Hugger has served eight years on the board and won re-election last May to a three-year term. But his future in town government became complicated when he sold Cod Cove Inn. Hugger and his wife, Jill Hugger, first leased and bought the Edgecomb inn in 2013. Last July, the couple sold it and focused on operating their Cedar Crest Inn in Camden.
boothbayregister.com
Wiscasset’s airport remains open amid FAA system issue
Planes can still take off from and land at Wiscasset Municipal Airport this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 11 as the Federal Aviation Administration addresses a communications system issue, Airport Manager Richard Tetrev and pilot and Airport Advisory Committee Chair Steve Williams confirmed in phone interviews. Tuesday night, Tetrev put out the...
boothbayregister.com
Seahawks take down Wolverines
The Boothbay Region Seahawks improved to 5-4 on the season with a home win over the winless Wiscasset Wolverines, 69-20, on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Gryffin Kristan led all scorers with 23 points. He and Finn Harkins (nine points) each contributed three three-pointers for the Seahawks. Connor Wenners pitched in with 14 points while Dylan Plummer added nine and Drew Meader eight.
boothbayregister.com
Roadrunners run past Seahawks
The Mt. Abram offense came alive in the fourth quarter and the Roadrunners went on to steal a win at Boothbay Region High School, 66-55, Monday night, Jan. 9. The visitors outscored Boothbay 30-11 in the final frame to improve to 5-2 on the season. Boothbay fell to 4-4. The...
