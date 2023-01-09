If you missed her presentation last summer, Sarah Sherman McGrail will be back to present "Southport, The War Years: An Island Remembers" on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Southport Town Hall. Sarah has interviewed many of the veterans on our island as well as those who experienced the war personally in other ways, and then written a compilation of their stories in several books including the one by the title above. The books are available at our library. If it snows too much to get together on Jan. 21, Sarah will offer her talk the next day, Sunday, Jan. 22, again at 1 p.m.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO