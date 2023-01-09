Read full article on original website
If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
Idaho is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Hundreds of Idaho families rely on the funds that their crops produce, and produce they do. Stacker did this farmtastic study showing what states produce the most of what, then they took it even further by showing the monetary correlation with those crops.
The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
We don't always take ourselves seriously when writing articles. Sometimes they're for fun, to inform, or just provide a quick smile. Today's article, however, is serious. When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.
Idaho has experienced a population surge in recent years. From 2020 to 2021, the state led the U.S. in growth, with Americans moving to The Gem State to access affordable housing, natural beauty, safe...
When you think of Glaciers, Alaska definitely comes to mind. I had no idea that Idaho even had a glacier. Well, the gem state does have a glacier, just one. Relative to most glaciers it is fairly small chilling at about 30 acres. If you want to see the massive...
Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.
Although Idaho is often known as the place that grows potatoes here in the United States, it’s actually one of the most beautiful and ecologically rich states in all of the northwest. Some of the most magnificent animals in the United States live in Idaho, including moose, grizzly bears, the gray wolf, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the more interesting animals in the United States; the pronghorn. Let’s discover the largest pronghorn caught in Idaho, plus learn about this amazing animal!
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
As another busy holiday season draws to a close and the new year gets underway, I am reminded of a critical segment of our population, who collectively never take a holiday and individually hopefully get some well-deserved time with their loved ones and needed rest and renewal. According to the Census of State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies, 2018 issued in October of 2022, Idaho has 112 law enforcement agencies with 3,209 sworn police officers who right wrongs and step in to keep Idahoans safe at all hours of everyday. This National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, January 9, and every day, I thank Idaho law enforcement and their families who give generously of their time, talents and resources to helping those in our communities.
There’s a lot of stress that comes with having a baby, especially financial stress. Though, it definitely isn't limited to just that. And where you live can play a major role in how much stress you have because the costs and level of quality will vary. And having a baby is expensive in Idaho.
ENTERPRISE - The Wallowa County Clerk has certified that the "Greater Idaho" movement has submitted enough valid signatures to force its ballot initiative onto the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement seeks to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho by convincing the state legislatures of Oregon and Idaho...
Okay, hear me out but the fact of the matter is... there really is a comet that's going to fly over the great state of Idaho and it really is older than Jesus Christ. According to a member of the Erskine Theological Seminary, Jesus Christ lived to be about 33 years old which would place Jesus at about 2056 years old today.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeing more issues of sexual exploitation of children in Utah, Idaho and Montana.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, appeared in an Idaho courtroom on Thursday where the date for his preliminary hearing was set The suspect in the University of Idaho murder case appeared in an Idaho courtroom today where he waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, according to recorded videos from the hearing. Bryan Kohberger, 28, will be back in court for his preliminary hearing in six months, on June 26, 2023. Until then, limited information will be available to the public about the case that has shocked the nation. Kohberger is being...
Hunting in Idaho is almost required to be a resident. It isn't really, but many around the Magic Valley enjoy going out in the morning or for a few days or weeks and seeing what they can bring home. Some do it for food, some do it to escape for a few days, and some enjoy the sport and seeing who can get the biggest tag. If you don't hunt, odds are high that you know somebody that does and most likely have gone with somebody at least once. While hunting is a great activity, some rules and regulations need to be followed. Most hunters follow these rules, but there are those select few that don't and they get the bad title of being a poacher. Poaching in 2022 was high, and far too many animals were killed illegally south of Idaho.
Let us start off by saying that this is not a scientific nor does it reflect any real data. It is simply a study to see where Americans view other states intelligence. What they perceive it to be. I will at the end give you some real statistics for comparison but for now, here are the results of how we are viewed by the country.
The Idaho Hot Springs map is interactive and clickable so you can move the map around and click on the links for additional info. The list of Idaho hot springs below are roughly in order from North to South and where available I have included links for additional information about the hot springs including hiking guides with maps. Enjoy!
2023 is in full swing and while many of us will be focusing on New Year's Resolutions, many people are going into the new year wondering where their loved ones are. It's a sad realization but a reality for many. How many kids go missing a year?. According to GlobalMissingKids.org,...
According to KKTV Channel 11 News, Walmart stores based in Colorado stopped distributing single-use bags on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Beginning Sunday, January 1, 2023, Walmart stores in Colorado will no longer provide single-use plastic or paper bags at checkout or pickup. Delivery will shift to paper bags. We are working hard to ensure a seamless and convenient shift to reusable bags for our customers and associates. Eliminating single-use bags is part of our commitment to achieve zero waste across our operations and ultimately shift gradually toward a circular economy built on advancing reuse, refill and recycling habits.
