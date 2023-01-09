Read full article on original website
England vs Brazil clash at Wembley sells out
European champions England will play in front of a sold-out Wembley once again when they host Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima this spring.The Lionesses, ranked fourth in Fifa’s rankings, will take on the South American champions in London on 6 April.All general admission tickets have now been snapped up for the match at the national stadium, which seats around 90,000 at full capacity.A sell-out Wembley crowd also watched England’s 2-1 friendly win over world champions the United States in October, in what was the team’s first appearance at the national stadium since their Euro 2022 final victory over Germany....
FOX Sports
Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi plays first game since World Cup triumph, scores as Kylian Mbappe-less PSG beat Angers
Lionel Messi scored on his return to club soccer after his FIFA 2022 World Cup win with Argentina as Paris Saint-Germain ran out 2-0 winners over Angers SCO in Ligue 1 on Wednesday. Messi and Hugo Ekitike got the goals as top beat bottom in Le Championnat, but it was far from a classic at Parc des Princes as the hosts laboured to victory.
Diego Simeone ‘to leave Atletico Madrid at end of season’ with club well behind Barcelona and Real Madrid in title race
DIEGO SIMEONE has told Atletico Madrid that he will leave the club at the end of the season, according to reports. The Argentine has brought unprecedented success during his 11-year stay at the club, winning two La Liga titles and reaching two Champions League finals. However, the club have had...
Yardbarker
Liverpool’s Firmino, Gladbach’s Thuram & Barcelona’s Depay On Inter Milan’s Shortlist If Lukaku Loan Not Extended, Italian Media Report
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, and Barcelona’s Memphis Depay could be among Inter’s targets if they do not extend Romelu Lukaku’s loan in the summer. This according to Italian news outlet Gazzetta.it, who report that the Nerazzurri’s Plan A is still to keep...
FOX Sports
Inter beats Parma 2-1 in Italian Cup with extra-time goal
MILAN (AP) — Francesco Acerbi scored with a long, looping header in extra time as defending champion Inter Milan beat second-division club Parma 2-1 Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Acerbi spotted Gianluigi Buffon on the ground and headed in a rebound from near the edge of the...
kalkinemedia.com
Verona end long winless run against Vialli's hometown team Cremonese
Darko Lazovic brought Verona their first win since September on Monday with his first-half brace in a 2-0 home victory over fellow strugglers Cremonese. Verona snapped a 10-match losing streak with last Wednesday's draw at Torino and finally secured three points against a Cremonese team who are still winless after 17 games of their first top-flight campaign since 1996.
Madrid beats Valencia on penalties in Super Cup semifinal
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid will get another chance to celebrate a Spanish Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia 4-3 in a penalty shootout in Wednesday’s semifinal and will try to win its third Super Cup title in the Middle East nation on Sunday.
Soccer-Bayern in need of a keeper after Neuer injury - coach Nagelsmann
BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich want to sign a goalkeeper following the injury to Germany captain Manuel Neuer but the options on the transfer market in the winter period are limited, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Thursday.
1470 WMBD
Soccer-Struggling Schalke looking far from ready for Bundesliga restart
BERLIN (Reuters) – Schalke 04’s training camp in Turkey ahead of next week’s Bundesliga restart did little to prop up their confidence with the last-placed club having failed to win any of their five friendly matches so far. Their 1-0 loss to Nuremberg on Tuesday ahead of...
FOX Sports
Haller back on the field for Dortmund after cancer surgery
MARBELLA, Spain (AP) — Less than six months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, Sébastien Haller was back on the field for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in a friendly game. The Ivory Coast striker came on as a 74th-minute substitute for Dortmund in a 5-1 win over...
Yardbarker
Photo – Inter Milan Midfielder Kristjan Asllani After 2-1 Coppa Italia Win Over Parma: “On To The Quarter-Finals”
Inter were not at their sparkling best to beat Parma 2-1 in extra time in the Coppa Italia semifinals, but they took the result home. After the shock of conceding in the first half, the Nerazzurri pushed for the equalizer which eventually came through Lautaro Martinez late on, before Francesco Acerbi fired home during extra time, and with it sent the team into the quarterfinals of the competition.
Sochaux refuse to move Caen game forward following death of Stephane Moulin's wife
Caen's owner has hit out in an angry Twitter response after Sochaux refused to postpone a match following the death of Caen manager Stephane Moulin's wife Armelle.
msn.com
Carabao Cup quarterfinal draw results, matches, schedule, as Man United, Newcastle reach League Cup semis
The Carabao Cup is quickly approaching the pointy end for its 2022/23 campaign. Two of the four semifinalists have already been determined as Manchester United and Newcastle United advanced past Charlton Athletic and Leicester City, respectively. The final two spots will also feature Premier League teams as Nottingham Forest host...
Joao Felix’s Chelsea shirt number revealed after loan transfer from Atletico Madrid as he hopes to break curse
CHELSEA have confirmed their fourth January signing with Joao Felix arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. The Portugal star completed his move to Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to get his first taste of Premier League action against Fulham on Thursday. Felix joined...
Newcastle United in "substantial" talks with phenomenal Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko: report
Newcastle United could strike an incredible £150,000 deal with Youssoufa Moukoko of Borussia Dortmund to bolster their attack
Soccer-Chelsea sign forward Joao Felix on loan from Atletico
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chelsea have signed Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until the end of the season, both clubs said on Wednesday. British media reported Chelsea will pay around 10 million euros ($10.75 million) for Felix.
ng-sportingnews.com
Supercopa de Espana 2023: Spanish Super Cup fixtures, match schedule for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia and Betis
We already have a finalist in the 2023 Supercopa de Espana as the four most successful Spanish clubs from last season's domestic competitions headed to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Supercopa de Espana (Spanish Super Cup). The top two La Liga finishers from 2021/22 Real Madrid and Barcelona are taking...
When can Joao Felix make his Chelsea debut?
Chelsea confirmed the loan signing of Joao Felix at Wednesday lunchtime and supporters might not have to wait long to see him in action.
