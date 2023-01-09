ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England vs Brazil clash at Wembley sells out

European champions England will play in front of a sold-out Wembley once again when they host Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima this spring.The Lionesses, ranked fourth in Fifa’s rankings, will take on the South American champions in London on 6 April.All general admission tickets have now been snapped up for the match at the national stadium, which seats around 90,000 at full capacity.A sell-out Wembley crowd also watched England’s 2-1 friendly win over world champions the United States in October, in what was the team’s first appearance at the national stadium since their Euro 2022 final victory over Germany....
FOX Sports

Messi scores in 1st game after World Cup as PSG wins

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his first game since leading Argentina to the World Cup title as French league leader Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers 2-0 on Wednesday. Nearly four weeks after the final against France in Qatar, Messi needed only five minutes to make an impact. He turned neatly near the penalty area and threaded a pass to right back Nordi Mukiele, whose cross was turned in by 20-year-old forward Hugo Ekitiké.
FOX Sports

Inter beats Parma 2-1 in Italian Cup with extra-time goal

MILAN (AP) — Francesco Acerbi scored with a long, looping header in extra time as defending champion Inter Milan beat second-division club Parma 2-1 Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Acerbi spotted Gianluigi Buffon on the ground and headed in a rebound from near the edge of the...
kalkinemedia.com

Verona end long winless run against Vialli's hometown team Cremonese

Darko Lazovic brought Verona their first win since September on Monday with his first-half brace in a 2-0 home victory over fellow strugglers Cremonese. Verona snapped a 10-match losing streak with last Wednesday's draw at Torino and finally secured three points against a Cremonese team who are still winless after 17 games of their first top-flight campaign since 1996.
The Associated Press

Madrid beats Valencia on penalties in Super Cup semifinal

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Real Madrid will get another chance to celebrate a Spanish Super Cup title in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia 4-3 in a penalty shootout in Wednesday’s semifinal and will try to win its third Super Cup title in the Middle East nation on Sunday.
1470 WMBD

Soccer-Struggling Schalke looking far from ready for Bundesliga restart

BERLIN (Reuters) – Schalke 04’s training camp in Turkey ahead of next week’s Bundesliga restart did little to prop up their confidence with the last-placed club having failed to win any of their five friendly matches so far. Their 1-0 loss to Nuremberg on Tuesday ahead of...
FOX Sports

Haller back on the field for Dortmund after cancer surgery

MARBELLA, Spain (AP) — Less than six months after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer, Sébastien Haller was back on the field for Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in a friendly game. The Ivory Coast striker came on as a 74th-minute substitute for Dortmund in a 5-1 win over...
Yardbarker

Photo – Inter Milan Midfielder Kristjan Asllani After 2-1 Coppa Italia Win Over Parma: “On To The Quarter-Finals”

Inter were not at their sparkling best to beat Parma 2-1 in extra time in the Coppa Italia semifinals, but they took the result home. After the shock of conceding in the first half, the Nerazzurri pushed for the equalizer which eventually came through Lautaro Martinez late on, before Francesco Acerbi fired home during extra time, and with it sent the team into the quarterfinals of the competition.
Reuters

Soccer-Chelsea sign forward Joao Felix on loan from Atletico

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chelsea have signed Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal until the end of the season, both clubs said on Wednesday. British media reported Chelsea will pay around 10 million euros ($10.75 million) for Felix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy