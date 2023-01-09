Read full article on original website
Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris retires from international football
France goalkeeper and 2018 World Cup winner Hugo Lloris has retired from international football at the age of 36.The Tottenham captain has been capped a record 145 times for the French men’s side, 121 of them as skipper.The French Football Federation confirmed the news on Monday evening, listing some of his achievements on Twitter and adding: “A Legend. Bravo and THANK YOU for everything Hugo.”It expanded in a statement on its website: “After more than 14 years spent in the jersey of the French team, Hugo Lloris has chosen to put an end to his international career.“The goalkeeper and captain...
BBC
Gilly Flaherty: England and Liverpool defender announces retirement
Liverpool and England defender Gilly Flaherty has announced her retirement from football. The 31-year-old is the record appearance holder in the history of the Women's Super League, with 177 appearances. Flaherty started her career at Arsenal in 2006 and also played for Chelsea and West Ham, before joining Liverpool in...
Yardbarker
Tottenham star makes huge decision over his future in the aftermath of the World Cup
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has made the decision to retire from international football following France’s defeat in the 2022 World Cup final. After 14 years with the national team, the goalkeeper has decided to step away from international duty at the age of 36 and will now solely focus on the last years of his club career.
Yardbarker
Last hope for Karim Benzema and France extinguished
Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will not return to the international scene, despite reports that he might have reconsidered his decision to retire, announced on the 19th of December. That hinged on the future of the French national team, which has been placed in the hands of Didier Deschamps. French...
Cristiano Ronaldo deal not dependent on World Cup bid role, insist Al Nassr
The Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has a clause in his contract under which the Portugal forward is to serve as an ambassador for the Gulf country’s 2030 World Cup bid. Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last month after signing a two and...
Al-Nassr deny Cristiano Ronaldo will earn another £175m on top of £175m-a-year deal to promote Saudi 2030 World Cup bid
AL-NASSR have denied Cristiano Ronaldo will earn an extra £175million by promoting Saudi Arabia's 2030 World Cup bid. The veteran Portuguese forward signed for Al-Nassr last month after being axed by Manchester United. Ronaldo, 37, penned an astonishing two-year, £175m-a-season contract with the Saudi Pro League side. But...
England vs Brazil clash at Wembley sells out
European champions England will play in front of a sold-out Wembley once again when they host Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima this spring.The Lionesses, ranked fourth in Fifa’s rankings, will take on the South American champions in London on 6 April.All general admission tickets have now been snapped up for the match at the national stadium, which seats around 90,000 at full capacity.A sell-out Wembley crowd also watched England’s 2-1 friendly win over world champions the United States in October, in what was the team’s first appearance at the national stadium since their Euro 2022 final victory over Germany....
Newcastle ‘launch huge bid to sign Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko on £150k-a-week’ in Chelsea transfer blow
NEWCASTLE have reportedly launched a bid to snatch Chelsea transfer target Youssoufa Moukoko. The Borussia Dortmund sensation, 18, will become a free agent at the end of the season when his contract expires. He has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as well as Barcelona. Man City, PSG...
BBC
Nice 6-1 Montpellier: Ross Barkley and Nicolas Pepe both score twice in big win
England midfielder Ross Barkey scored twice with on-loan Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe also getting two goals as Nice thrashed Montpellier in Ligue 1. Pepe got the first in the 15th minute and Kephren Thuram-Ulien made it 2-0. Wales international Aaron Ramsey set up Pepe for the third and Andy Delort...
France 24
French football boss suspended amid row over Zidane comments
Noël Le Graët, the president of France's FFF football federation, has been suspended from his duties amid a row over derogatory comments he made about the 1998 World Cup hero Zinedine Zidane, BFM television said on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources. The news followed an urgent meeting of the...
Soccer - Bidding for Ronaldo-Messi prestige seat passes $2.6 million
Jan 12 (Reuters) - A Saudi Arabian businessman is leading bidding to watch the latest chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's celebrated rivalry in global soccer with a 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) offer for a ticket to a showpiece game.
BBC
Scotland to face Italy, France and Georgia prior to World Cup
Scotland will play Italy, France and Georgia prior to this year's World Cup. Gregor Townsend's side face Italy at home on 29 July before World Cup hosts France visit Edinburgh on 5 August. France will then welcome the Scots on 12 August before Georgia come to Murrayfield on 26 August.
Yardbarker
Brazil contact former Spain manager over vacant national team job
Brazil have been on the hunt for a new coach for a month now, after Tite left the position in the fallout from their World Cup quarter-final defeat to Croatia. There have been a number of names linked with the job, with Brazil reportedly contacting Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola in recent weeks. There have also been reports that Fluminense’s Fernando Diniz, dubbed the ‘Brazilian Guardiola’, may get the job, according to Sport.
Sochaux refuse to move Caen game forward following death of Stephane Moulin's wife
Caen's owner has hit out in an angry Twitter response after Sochaux refused to postpone a match following the death of Caen manager Stephane Moulin's wife Armelle.
BBC
Alex Moreno: Aston Villa complete £13.2m deal for Real Betis left-back
Aston Villa have signed Spanish left-back Alex Moreno for £13.2m from Real Betis. The 29-year-old defender is Villa boss Unai Emery's first signing for the club. Moreno, who was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer, has played in all but one of Betis' La Liga matches so far this season.
Xavi: Barcelona seeking Supercopa success to kickstart new era
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez is targetting Spanish Supercopa success in Saudi Arabia this week to kick start a new era at the club.
