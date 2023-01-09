Bills' Hamlin injury sheds important light on safety in high school athletics

Shock and awe. Quite literally in this case.

The nation stood still for a few moments last Monday as we all saw someone nearly lose their life on national television during a game we all try to find joy in. Nearly 10 minutes into a pivotal AFC showdown that had a litany of postseason ramifications, Tee Higgins caught what seemingly looked like a normal 13-yard completion.

Seconds later, it turned into an event nobody will soon forget. The Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin bounced back up for a few moments before collapsing on the field and panic ensuing.

In a situation where seconds were of the upmost importance, the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) device potentially saved the life of Hamlin. It is something that all Athens County schools have at their disposal on campus.

In Hamlin’s case, the paramedics and medical staff were able to immediately rush out to the field and administer CPR on the 24-year-old. He was quickly rushed over to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he has been under intensive care since.

The immediate fear and concern understandably went to the status of Hamlin. In a sport that relies heavily on brutish force and legal violence, Hamlin’s injury represented fears that nobody wants to acknowledge in the sport of football.

He has since been recovering and was even able to watch and post on social media about the Bills 35-23 defeat over the Patriots on Sunday.

While it has now become an uplifting story regarding the importance and necessity of medical staff at these sporting events, the events of last Monday shed light on a much bigger issue.

The hit that Hamlin took that night to send him into cardiac arrest was not one only seen in the NFL. It was not a collision that could only occur with some of the strongest men throwing their body weights towards each other. It was a type of hit that could occur in any level of football, or any sport for that matter. It was entirely dependent on the unfortunate location and timing of the blow.

The events that took place in Cincinnati on national TV have now shed a light on the safety and precautions around sports of all age. Particularly, it has now put a spotlight on high school sports on how they would be able to handle a similar situation.

For those in Athens County, the decision whether to go all-out for paramedics isn’t an easy one. During last week’s County Commissioners meeting, the Athens County EMS chief Rick Callebs spoke about the availability of paramedics and how they aren’t always used unless regulated by the OHSAA.

I know that private services are charging $125 to $135 an hour to offer the same service,” Callebs said, noting that the Athens County EMS charges $75 an hour to cover special events. “I think that what happened (Monday) night at the NFL game would be an eye opener for the athletic directors and football games. If we’re not there, and you have to wait 15 minutes because we’re on another call and the second-duty station has to get there, then your player is laying on the field with a trainer and maybe a team doctor trying to take care of them.”

Callebs also noted that the Athens County EMS has made several proposals to local school districts to help provide coverage but they “really haven’t gone anywhere.”

The attention then gets put upon the schools themselves to make the decisions. With all that has come to light since the unfortunate injury to Hamlin, it puts even more focus on Athletic Directors to make sure that they have a plan put in place.

The Athens Messenger recently caught up with a few of the local AD’s around the county to discuss these precautions.

“The leading cause of death in teenagers in America is sudden cardiac arrest so that’s truly the first place my mind went,” Eric Sholtis, the Athletic Director of Athens High School said about his feelings watching the events in Cincinnati live in his home. “The second thing I thought about immediately was our emergency action plans… I’ve never had to institute one, but it made me think about how ours work in the event that it occurs on our campus.”

While the importance of medical staff and personnel are at the forefront of conversations now, Sholtis mentioned how it simply can be too much to be able to secure these types of medical help at every single event in the county.

“The OHSAA doesn’t require that there are paramedics on duty but they do have a very stringent set of requirements that coaches have to be able to show that they do in order to have a permit that is based around the health, safety and well-being of the students.”

While paramedics aren’t always available for events, the common theme around high schools in Athens County is that they all have pre-determined plans set in place in case an event like that ever occurs.

“We make sure and we definitely want and need to have for any eventuality, whether it be players, I know players are our main concern, but when you have a lot of people like that around… It’s for everybody’s safety.” Jay Kline, the Athletic Director for Nelsonville-York said about having a medical plan set in place.

Kline also mentioned that while it is not always regulated by OHSAA requirements, he feels the need to go over-the-top for the medical and safety precautions on Friday nights at the football games.

“We want to make sure we have somebody covering us every Friday night that we’re here,” He mentioned. “We always make sure on our end that we have somebody here unless they have to go out and make a run. You don’t like it but of course they have other things that they are doing also.”

Especially in a small, mostly rural county like Athens, it’s never always such an easy decision to make. Paramedics have other duties that they have to attend to that sometimes conflict with sporting events.

With that being the case, schools are left to try and set a plan in place using the devices and equipment they always have on campus. Luckily enough, one of the most important devices used on Hamlin are always within a school setting.

Medical staff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati were able to make crucial steps to helping Hamlin out because of an AED device. Every single AD that the Messenger talked to almost immediately noted that AED’s were in the schools and on campus. It may not seem like much, but having this equipment could be essential in helping an athlete or attendee in the given circumstance.

“In our meetings with our coaches and our parents and our students that’s what we stress,” Stephanie Evans, the Athletic Director of Federal Hocking High School, said talking about the importance of having AED’s on campus. “We make sure everyone knows where they’re located because you never know when something like that is going to happen. You just pray you’re never in that situation, but if you are, hope they react just as they did at that ball game.”

As mentioned before, despite it shedding such a serious light on football, this is not a type of injury that is specific to the sport. An instance of cardiac arrest in an athlete can happen in a litany of different sports, something that the AD’s have to keep focused on.

“Unfortunately, Ohio University did away with their program and that’s where ours were supplied for so many years,” Evans mentioned when talking about having athletic trainers be available at all events. “That just put a demand on all of our local hospitals so we’re working towards next year so we make sure we have one [athletic trainer] secured.”

As depressing and scary the situation that occurred in Cincinnati was in the moment, there are some positives to take away from the situation.

First and foremost, Damar Hamlin seems to be recovering. His health and safety was the number one concern of millions around the country, and it seems as if he is on the right track for recovery.

Second, it allowed the country to rally around the football player as being much more than someone who throws on pads for a game once a week. His charitable organization, The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive has received more than $8.6 million in donations since the event took place.

Lastly, it shined an important light on safety and health of athletes at all levels of athletics. While it truly was a one in a million type of event, it stressed the importance of having medical personal out there and ready in case they are ever needed.

Sports are a game, but that ends whenever life comes in to play. Hopefully it’ll serve as a reminder for all to prioritize safety to the highest degree.