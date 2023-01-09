Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Private Mark Dave recognized for 10 years of service to community
Private Mark Dave was recognized on Tuesday for 10 years of service to Vicksburg and Warren County. The Vicksburg Fire Department took to social media to express their gratitude to have Dave on their team. Dave was also recognized during Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting and presented with...
US News and World Report
Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
WLBT
‘It’s terrible’: Jackson business owners fed up with McTyere Avenue sewer overflow
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some business owners are questioning whether it’s time for a third-party to take over Jackson’s sewer system, saying they’re fed up with the river of raw sewage running in front of their properties on McTyere Avenue. For months, a stream of wastewater has...
WAPT
Jackson City Council pursues private legal council in ongoing garbage dispute
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council voted Tuesday to authorize its private legal counsel to pursue litigation to make sure that there won’t be an interruption in Jackson garbage collection. That could happen if there is no company in place to pick up the trash once the...
WLBT
Studio 7 Hotel Tenants Evicted Following Safety Violations Trial
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Extended Stay Studio 7 Hotel, located off I-55, has officially been vacated as of Tuesday following a tug-of-war legal battle between the hotel staff and the city of Jackson’s Code Enforcement Department. Officials were on the scene early in the morning, working to ensure...
vicksburgnews.com
St. George feeds first responders
St. George Orthodox Church Men’s group hosted an appreciation meal for all first responders from Vicksburg and Warren County today. In a release to the media, St. George said, “This event starts off the New Year, and serves to honor those who serve our community.”. Father Gabriel Karam,...
WLBT
Consignment store to move into former Jackson abortion clinic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been six months since the Pink House, formerly the state’s only abortion clinic, closed its doors. Many have questioned what would happen to the building. Well, that question is finally being answered. Luxury consignment store, Hunt The Shop will be relocating from their...
WLBT
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
beckersasc.com
$30M Mississippi medical office building in development
Newmark Healthcare has arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss., according to a Jan. 11 report from Rebusiness Online. The building will be constructed by Boldt Healthcare Real Estate Development. The new medical office will be located on the Baptist Memorial...
Alternating ramp closures announced for I-20 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be temporary ramp closures on Interstate 20 in Warren County. The alternating ramp closures will be for each I-20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard. The closures will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily from Tuesday, January 10 through […]
Jackson Free Press
Farewell to Cherokee Inn, Zoo Signs and MEMA Emergency Center
The Cherokee Drive Inn (1410 Old Square Road), long-time Best of Jackson winner for Best Dive Bar and Best Hangover Food, has closed down. The famed establishment has changed locations and owners often enough that no one is certain where and when it was founded or by whom. Some say it was around since the 1920s, but the oldest known owner is Monroe Mason, who took over in 1944. The eatery went through at least five different owners and three or four location changes before coming to what is now its final resting place in 2003.
hottytoddy.com
State News: Former Hinds County Election Commissioner Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement
Former Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement and one count of false representation and statements to defraud the government. Special Agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Johnson in February of 2022. The guilty plea was recorded in Judge Dickinson’s courtroom on Monday evening....
More than 3,000 Madison customers under boil water notice
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison leaders announced parts of the city have been placed under a precautionary boil water advisement. According to city leaders, the advisement affects customers east of Crawford Street to Rice Road, and north and south to the city limit. Customers on Bear Creek or Pearl River Valley are not affected by […]
WLBT
Contractors say meters installed to city specifications; oppose Jackson water manager’s stop work order
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A contractor is firing back at claims that a number of water meters were improperly installed, weeks after Jackson’s third-party water manager issued a stop work order on the installation project. In December, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin ordered Sustainability Partners to stop work on...
WLBT
Water leak creates massive sink hole in yard, damaging foundation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The water problems for south Jackson residents range from no water to in some cases, water flowing in the streets. One homeowner blames a city leak for destroying her yard and much more. The hole in the front yard of a home on Monticello Drive is...
vicksburgnews.com
“Jester” nominees announced for second annual Jesters Ball
The Vicksburg Convention Center (VCC) has announced the nominees for the title, “Jester” of the annual Jesters Ball, Mardi Gras Masquerade. The planning committee has nominated six people for the community at large to vote. The nominees were selected for their involvement in philanthropies, community events and their love of Vicksburg.
WLBT
MDOT: Alternating ramp closures to begin Tuesday on I-20 in Warren County
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - There will be temporary alternating ramp closures in Warren County starting on Tuesday due to mill and overlay operations. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says each Interstate 20 ramp at Flowers/Ceres Boulevard will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The closures will last...
WLBT
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
vicksburgnews.com
MDOC shuttles women inmates from metro facility to Delta prison
Incarcerated women are being moved from the state’s designated women’s prison in central Mississippi to a formerly decommissioned prison in the Delta more than a hundred miles away. Nearly 300 women at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl have been relocated to the Delta Correctional Facility in Greenwood....
vicksburgnews.com
Hinds County Election Commissioner guilty of embezzlement, false representation
On Tuesday State Auditor Shad White announced former Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson pled guilty to two counts of Embezzlement and one count of False Representation & Statements to Defraud the Government. Special Agents from the Auditor’s Office arrested Johnson in February of 2022. The guilty plea was recorded in Judge Dickinson’s courtroom on Monday evening.
