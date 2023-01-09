ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chandleraz.gov

Recap of Chandler City Council Meeting on Jan. 12, 2023

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The Chandler City Council met at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, taking action on a total of eight agenda items. Meeting highlights included:. Adopted the ordinance to approve Hartford Square, located north of Warner Road and Hartford Street, rezoning it for medium density residential. Adopted the...
chandleraz.gov

Chandler’s data center ordinance now in effect

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The City of Chandler has joined a small list of cities across the nation to adopt a zoning code amendment to define the location and operation of data centers. The approved amendment includes the following provisions:. Establishes a new section of the zoning code (Chapter 35,...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy