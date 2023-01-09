ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vt. homicide rate in ‘22 highest in nearly 3 decades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s homicide topped 25 last year, the most the state has seen in nearly three decades, and Vermont State Police say the trend is a cause for concern. “In comparison to the numbers that we’re seeing of the homicides and increased violence, is it concerning?...
Kids accidentally ingesting cannabis edibles at increased rate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Retail cannabis is now legal for adults over 21 in Vermont but experts say they’re concerned about kids getting access. According to data from Northern New England Poison Control, a handful of children up to age five are exposed to cannabis in all forms. In 2017 there was only one case of a child exposed to cannabis, three in 2018, 11 and 12 in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and eight in 2021. In 2022 there was an increase to 16 reported incidents. The overwhelming majority of those exposures were from edibles and from ingestion.
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident

The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that. Did rap video keep alleged Burlington shooter behind bars? - clipped version.
NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue

CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
Vermont's Childcare System Isn't Working for Providers or Parents. They Hope Help Is on the Way.

At first glance, Turtle Island Children's Center doesn't look like a place on the front lines of a crisis. Located in a sprawling, seafoam-green house on Montpelier's Elm Street, the center has seven classrooms, with nature-based names such as Pinewoods and Rainforest, and serves as home base for 65 babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Teachers lead children in songs about feelings and seasons and take them into the woods to forage for mushrooms. Sensory stations stocked with pom-poms, tongs and cups help toddlers practice their hand-eye coordination while preschoolers are taught to say "I need space" when they're frustrated with a classmate.
Ezra Miller Agrees to Plea Guilty in Vermont Burglary Case

Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plea guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing in Vermont after being accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from someone's home. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, police announced in August. They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges for burglary into an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.
Vt. lawmakers move forward to establish reconciliation commission

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are in the process of putting together a commission to acknowledge the impacts of racism, discrimination, and eugenics in state laws and suggest ways to make amends. Vermont is looking to right the wrongs of the past. In the 1930s, the General Assembly passed...
Outrageous to treat Vermonters this way

Living in Vermont is too costly for most people, whether working or on SSI, thanks to our governor and state sepresentatives who support his thinking by not regulating how landlords are allowed to overcharge for rundown living spaces or paying for people to move and start failing businesses to jack up prices on everything else just to line their pockets.
Gov. Scott calls for revival of Vt. economy in inaugural address

By Sarah Mearhoff/ VTDigger Kicking off his fourth two-year term as Vermont’s top government official, Republican Gov. Phil Scott in his inaugural address on Thursday echoed familiar calls for statewide economic recovery in the face of unprecedented opportunity. But from […] Read More The post Gov. Scott calls for revival of Vt. economy in inaugural address appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide

John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement. FAA lifts grounding order; Delays, cancellations continue. Planes are flying again following a nationwide FAA computer outage Wednesday morning, but there are still delays at the Burlington airport. Burlington Mayor outlines goals for 2023. Updated: 10 hours ago. Burlington Mayor Miro...
Police Investigating Untimely Death in Vermont

Police are investigating an untimely death that occurred on Sunday morning in Burlington, Vermont. WPTZ-TV reports that police responded to an apartment building on Riverside Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday and found 42-year-old Amber Monty dead. Police said evidence at the scene leads them to believe the death might be suspicious.
Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects

The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
