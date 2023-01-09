Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vt. homicide rate in ‘22 highest in nearly 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s homicide topped 25 last year, the most the state has seen in nearly three decades, and Vermont State Police say the trend is a cause for concern. “In comparison to the numbers that we’re seeing of the homicides and increased violence, is it concerning?...
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
WCAX
Kids accidentally ingesting cannabis edibles at increased rate
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Retail cannabis is now legal for adults over 21 in Vermont but experts say they’re concerned about kids getting access. According to data from Northern New England Poison Control, a handful of children up to age five are exposed to cannabis in all forms. In 2017 there was only one case of a child exposed to cannabis, three in 2018, 11 and 12 in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and eight in 2021. In 2022 there was an increase to 16 reported incidents. The overwhelming majority of those exposures were from edibles and from ingestion.
Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers
The proposal goes further than the voluntary program announced by Gov. Phil Scott last month. The governor has signaled that he would oppose any effort to fund a more expansive program through a payroll tax. Read the story on VTDigger here: Democratic bill would guarantee 12 weeks paid family and medical leave to all Vermont workers.
WCAX
Police: Barre teens to be charged in pellet gun incident
NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue
CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
Vermont's Childcare System Isn't Working for Providers or Parents. They Hope Help Is on the Way.
At first glance, Turtle Island Children's Center doesn't look like a place on the front lines of a crisis. Located in a sprawling, seafoam-green house on Montpelier's Elm Street, the center has seven classrooms, with nature-based names such as Pinewoods and Rainforest, and serves as home base for 65 babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Teachers lead children in songs about feelings and seasons and take them into the woods to forage for mushrooms. Sensory stations stocked with pom-poms, tongs and cups help toddlers practice their hand-eye coordination while preschoolers are taught to say "I need space" when they're frustrated with a classmate.
nbcboston.com
Ezra Miller Agrees to Plea Guilty in Vermont Burglary Case
Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plea guilty to a lesser charge of trespassing in Vermont after being accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from someone's home. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, police announced in August. They were later charged with unlawful trespassing, two charges for burglary into an unoccupied dwelling and petit larceny.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers move forward to establish reconciliation commission
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are in the process of putting together a commission to acknowledge the impacts of racism, discrimination, and eugenics in state laws and suggest ways to make amends. Vermont is looking to right the wrongs of the past. In the 1930s, the General Assembly passed...
VTDigger
Outrageous to treat Vermonters this way
Living in Vermont is too costly for most people, whether working or on SSI, thanks to our governor and state sepresentatives who support his thinking by not regulating how landlords are allowed to overcharge for rundown living spaces or paying for people to move and start failing businesses to jack up prices on everything else just to line their pockets.
WCAX
State report recommends keeping kindergarten cutoff window unchanged
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At what age should children start kindergarten? It can be a tough decision for parents. So, Vermont state leaders were looking at whether to change the current cutoff law. Vermont is one of a small number of states where there isn’t a firm cutoff date for...
Gov. Scott calls for revival of Vt. economy in inaugural address
By Sarah Mearhoff/ VTDigger Kicking off his fourth two-year term as Vermont’s top government official, Republican Gov. Phil Scott in his inaugural address on Thursday echoed familiar calls for statewide economic recovery in the face of unprecedented opportunity. But from […] Read More The post Gov. Scott calls for revival of Vt. economy in inaugural address appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Police investigating after Vt. teacher shot in the back with pellet gun
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after two Vermont high school students allegedly brought pellet guns to school and one of them reportedly shot at a teacher. It happened Tuesday at Spaulding High School in Barre at about 2:45 p.m. School superintendent Chris Hennessey said in a Facebook...
WCAX
Colchester man charged in connection with Swanton homicide
NECN
Police Investigating Untimely Death in Vermont
Police are investigating an untimely death that occurred on Sunday morning in Burlington, Vermont. WPTZ-TV reports that police responded to an apartment building on Riverside Avenue around 9 a.m. Sunday and found 42-year-old Amber Monty dead. Police said evidence at the scene leads them to believe the death might be suspicious.
St. Albans City, Town announce agreement for shared police and infrastructure
The town government does not plan to renew its policing contract with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office once it expires at the end of June 2024. Read the story on VTDigger here: St. Albans City, Town announce agreement for shared police and infrastructure.
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
montpelierbridge.org
Downstreet Working On New Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The housing crunch has made affordable housing a hot topic for renters, buyers, and public officials, and when the subject comes up, Downstreet Housing and Community Development is the local organization that almost everyone hopes can help. The Barre-based housing nonprofit runs a number of programs to help low-income renters...
Post office to hold job fairs to fill openings
Staffing remains a big problem for the postal service, and one local postal employee is working to rebuild the post office team throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. The United States Postal Service is hiring.
