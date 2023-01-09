Read full article on original website
rhinotimes.com
Scarfone Sues City For Violating Easement Settlement Agreement
The February One Parking Deck is nearing completion, so it seems entirely fitting that the City of Greensboro is once again being sued over easement issues concerning the existing businesses on South Elm Street. On Friday, Jan. 6, Drew Brown of the Greensboro Law Center filed a lawsuit against the...
abc45.com
Additional Arrest Made in July Burlington Homicide
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested 46-year-old James Donavan Rowell from his residence in Burlington. This marks the second arrest made in connection with the July 5 homicide of Tracy Dion Brown. Tracy Brown, a 54-year-old male was found deceased after Police were alerted to an unconscious male lying in the yard of a Foster Street residence.
Confederate gravesites desecrated in Surry County, sheriff’s office says
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged after allegedly desecrating gravesites in Surry County. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says that on Dec. 7, 2022, around 4:30 p.m., they received a call about gravesites being desecrated in Lowgap. The person who called in the report said that two different Confederate gravesites had […]
rhinotimes.com
County’s Project Boom Is Great – But Finding Builders Not So Easy
Be careful what you ask for. For decades, Greensboro, High Point and Guilford County sought to attract major companies and large projects to the area – and that’s happened. In the last few years, private companies have announced new and expanded operations in Guilford County and the surrounding...
Davidson County community frustrated by litter
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
WXII 12
City of Winston-Salem asks for community input in hiring of police chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem asks for community input when looking for new police chief. The city manager's office will hold two public forums in January about the hiring of a new police chief. The first will be held at the St. John CME Church on Northwest Crawford Place on...
cityofws.org
Winston-Salem Police Department has joined Neighbors
We are excited to announce that the Winston-Salem Police Department has joined Neighbors! While this app will not be monitored by law enforcement 24/7, WSPD can see crime and safety related information posted on the Neighbors app. So the more you post about critical events in your area, the more you can help your community.
Woman arrested for making threats to Davidson County School
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Emily Jo Edwards on Monday, Jan. 9. for threatening a Davidson County School. Deputies say Edwards made a "screen shot" saying she intended to commit "mass violence" at a Davidson County School. Edwards was charged with one count Making a False...
rhinotimes.com
Proposed Historic District Expansion Includes Some Historically Ugly Buildings
The City of Greensboro is considering an application to expand the Downtown Historic District. The proposed updates to the Downtown Historic District will be discussed at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Greensboro History Museum Auditorium at 130 Summit Ave. One of the expansions of...
cbs17
Stolen car out of gas leads to arrest of NC man near Nash County rest area, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rural Hall man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car from Maryland. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Stone and deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle that ran out of gas near a rest area along southbound Interstate 95.
rhinotimes.com
County Eyes Building Purchase For Rehab And Mental Health Center
Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston, who’s also a co-chairman of the Guilford County Homelessness Task Force, said this week that the county is looking at buildings to purchase and transform into a new long-term substance abuse treatment center and mental health care facility. He...
rhinotimes.com
Police Chief Thompson Speaks Outside The Box After Being Sworn In
The new Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson was officially sworn into office at a ceremony at the Carolina Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The announcement that Thompson would be the next chief of the Greensboro Police Department was made on Thursday, Dec. 15, and Thompson took over as police chief on Friday, Dec. 16.
alamancenews.com
Mebane city council rejects developer’s request to reduce entry/exit options into ETJ subdivision along NC 119
Mebane’s city council members were not impressed with a developer’s request to change the second entrance into a subdivision along NC 119, restricting the options for residents seeking to turn left (south) onto NC 119, or southbound residents desiring to turn left into the subdivision. The Landing at...
Davie Co. Sheriffs Office arrest parent who had gun on elementary school campus
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert B. Roberts, 34, for possession of a handgun on school property on Wednesday, Jan. 11 around 8:20 a.m. The School Resource Officer at Mocksville Elementary School was notified by school staff that a parent had a handgun on his person as he was leaving the property.
Gun found on East Davidson High School property
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Montez Jaheim Young for felony drug possession and felony gun possession on an educational property on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies report that they were assigned as security personnel for a basketball game at East Davidson High School. Deputies report they began...
WXII 12
Davidson County Sheriff’s Office holds multi-agency engagement event; leads to multiple arrests, charges
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office held a multi-agency visibility engagement event last week that resulted in multiple charges and arrests. The goal of the event, which was hosted by the Lexington Police Department through the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program, was to...
House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning. The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s an invasion of privacy:’ Residents react to new license-plate readers coming to Winston-Salem
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Some Winston-Salem residents are apprehensive about the 25 new license-plate cameras that will soon be installed across the city. On...
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
WITN
Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
