Guilford County, NC

rhinotimes.com

Scarfone Sues City For Violating Easement Settlement Agreement

The February One Parking Deck is nearing completion, so it seems entirely fitting that the City of Greensboro is once again being sued over easement issues concerning the existing businesses on South Elm Street. On Friday, Jan. 6, Drew Brown of the Greensboro Law Center filed a lawsuit against the...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Additional Arrest Made in July Burlington Homicide

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police have arrested 46-year-old James Donavan Rowell from his residence in Burlington. This marks the second arrest made in connection with the July 5 homicide of Tracy Dion Brown. Tracy Brown, a 54-year-old male was found deceased after Police were alerted to an unconscious male lying in the yard of a Foster Street residence.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County community frustrated by litter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
cityofws.org

Winston-Salem Police Department has joined Neighbors

We are excited to announce that the Winston-Salem Police Department has joined Neighbors! While this app will not be monitored by law enforcement 24/7, WSPD can see crime and safety related information posted on the Neighbors app. So the more you post about critical events in your area, the more you can help your community.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Eyes Building Purchase For Rehab And Mental Health Center

Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston, who’s also a co-chairman of the Guilford County Homelessness Task Force, said this week that the county is looking at buildings to purchase and transform into a new long-term substance abuse treatment center and mental health care facility. He...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Police Chief Thompson Speaks Outside The Box After Being Sworn In

The new Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson was officially sworn into office at a ceremony at the Carolina Theatre on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The announcement that Thompson would be the next chief of the Greensboro Police Department was made on Thursday, Dec. 15, and Thompson took over as police chief on Friday, Dec. 16.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Gun found on East Davidson High School property

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested Montez Jaheim Young for felony drug possession and felony gun possession on an educational property on Friday, Jan. 6. Deputies report that they were assigned as security personnel for a basketball game at East Davidson High School. Deputies report they began...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning. The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
MEBANE, NC
WITN

Man leads deputies on chase from one I-95 rest area to another

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A foot chase from one I-95 rest area to the next has landed a Forsyth County man in an Eastern Carolina jail. Nash County deputies said around 8:40 a.m. this morning a stolen car from Maryland was reported and that it may be in the southbound rest area. The victim, who is related to the suspect, gave deputies a description of the man who stole the car.
