ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

2 Tech Gadgets Experts Say You Shouldn’t Buy Because They’re Practically Useless

You can’t be blamed for perusing Amazon or another website, searching for a tech goodie, and leaving utterly confused over what to purchase. There are simply so many options on the market — from smart watches to massage guns to smart lightbulbs — that it has become increasingly difficult to determine which devices will enhance your daily life, and which will prove themselves duds. And, of course, few tech products are cheap, so the decision to choose one device over another is also smart for your budget and bottom line. Tech Expert Md. Tanjil Mahmud Khan, founder of Free Temporary Email, is no stranger to all types of tech products. Here he offers tips on the two tech gadgets you shouldn’t buy because they’re practically useless — and what to invest in instead.
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
27K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy