#MUBB Travels To No. 12/11 Xavier Sunday
The No. 25/23 Marquette University men's basketball team (14-4, 6-1 BIG EAST) travels to No. 12/11 Xavier (14-3, 6-0 BIG EAST) on Sunday, Jan. 15 for an 11 a.m. CT matchup at the Cintas Center. FS1 features the national television broadcast, with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Bill Raftery (analyst) calling the action. Following Sunday's outing, Marquette returns home to host No. 19/19 Providence.
Marquette WLAX Names 2023 Team Captains
MILWAUKEE — With just under a month until the start of the 2023 campaign, the Marquette University women's lacrosse team has officially announced Ellie Henry, Emma Soccodato, Mary Schumar and Faith Chmielewski as team captains. "We are so excited to have these four as captains this season," said Marquette...
MTEN Releases 2023 Schedule
MILWAUKEE--The Marquette University men's tennis team will open the 2023 campaign on Friday, Jan. 20 as the Golden Eagles travel to Des Moines, Iowa to take on Drake. Match is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. CT. The Marquette tennis program will play 2023 home matches at North Shore -...
'Blue & Gold' Student-Athlete: Billy Rojack
MILWAUKEE - Men's lacrosse player Billy Rojack is the Blue & Gold Student-Athlete of the Month for January 2023, as chosen by Marquette Athletics' Academics and Student Programs staff. Rojack is a junior in the College of Business Administration, majoring in finance. He was selected to the AIM (Applied Investment...
MUTF Honors Olympians During 100 Year Celebration
As the Marquette University track & field program celebrates its 100th year, it celebrates those who have gone on to represent Marquette on the international stage. MU has had six track & field athletes go on to compete in the Olympics during its 100-year history. Over the course of six Olympics and nine events, Marquette athletes have collected four silver, one bronze and one gold medal.
Volleyball Summer Camp Registration Now Live
MILWAUKEE - Registration for Marquette University volleyball camps has opened for July 2023. The Golden Eagles will host 17 sessions of 11 different camps throughout the month of July. In addition to camps in Milwaukee at the Al McGuire Center, Marquette will also host satellite camps at 1st Alliance Volleyball in Woodridge, Illinois on July 17-18 and at FC Elite Volleyball in Appleton, Wisconsin on July 20-21. Each camp focuses on different skill sets for varying genders and age groups, including a youth day camp, college prep, positional day and team camps for high school players.
