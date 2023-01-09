As the Marquette University track & field program celebrates its 100th year, it celebrates those who have gone on to represent Marquette on the international stage. MU has had six track & field athletes go on to compete in the Olympics during its 100-year history. Over the course of six Olympics and nine events, Marquette athletes have collected four silver, one bronze and one gold medal.

