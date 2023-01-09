Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to claim Capture Points in Fortnite
As part of a new Fortnite weekly quest, players are required to secure Capture Points around the map. As expected, the game doesn’t specify where to find Capture Points, and even if you do stumble upon one, claiming it can be a tricky task. Here’s what you need to know about claiming Capture Points in Fortnite.
Is Pokemon Actually Coming To Fortnite?
On the surface, a "Pokémon" and "Fortnite" crossover seems like the most fitting, likeliest collaboration ever. Those colorful and energetic critters would fit right into that bombastic and over-saturated world that's already full of franchise references no one ever thought they'd see together in one game. From indie hits like "Goat Simulator" all the way to media titans like "Marvel's Avengers," and even long-running classic anime series like "Dragon Ball Z," "Fortnite" has nearly collected every notable item in today's pop media zeitgeist during its evolution from a much darker game to the unreal spectacle we know today — why not add the world's highest-grossing franchise (per Statista) to the list?
ComicBook
Fortnite Disables Another Chapter 4 Item
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 began last month, bringing several new additions for players to check out. The game's latest chapter introduced a new melee weapon in the form of the Shockwave Hammer. The hammer has made for a powerful new tool, but a glitch has been discovered that allows players to endlessly bounce, making it quite overpowered! It seems Epic Games is trying to rectify that, as the weapon has been disabled. Fortnite insiders @ShiinaBR and @HYPEX are under the impression that the weapon will return to the game following a hotfix on January 10th, but Fortnite players will have to make do without it in the meantime.
geeksaroundglobe.com
What Are The Most Popular Slot Games In Casino
Slot machines have always drawn both new and seasoned gamers due to the excitement they provide and affordability, the fact that you do not need to plan a strategy. You should be able to enjoy yourself on the casino slots floor by learning the fundamentals and the most typical winning tactics and misconceptions.
BBC
Gaming 2023: What games are coming out in 2023?
2022 was a bumper year for gaming, with games like Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Stray all being released!. But what does 2023 have in store for us? Well we've made a list of some of the top games coming out this year, take a look and let us know which ones you're most looking forward to in the comments below!
ComicBook
Ubisoft Developer Says Achievements and Trophies Are "Bad for Gaming"
A Ubisoft developer has a bone to pick with achievements and trophies. Achievements were introduced to the gaming zeitgeist in 2005 with the release of the Xbox 360. They gave users points for beating the game, certain levels, and accomplishing various goals within the game. It's really just bragging rights, but achievement hunting has become a big hobby for players over the years as some games have super easy achievements and some require the strongest wills to complete. PlayStation and Steam would add their own versions of achievements later on with PlayStation calling them trophies and awarding users a Platinum trophy if they got all of the other ones for a game.
Are There Overwatch 2 Battle For Olympus Twitch Drops?
Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus seasonal event is ongoing. The Greek-mythology-inspired Limited Time Mode imbues a selection of seven heroes with the legendary powers of the Greek gods and monsters, pitting them against one another in an epic free-for-all deathmatch. The event also brought new cosmetics, player titles and voice lines to be equipped by heroes, but are any of them exclusive to Twitch?
One month after its release, one of our favorite games of 2022 is already $20 off
Get the best superhero game in the last 10 years at a surprising discount.
msn.com
Apex servers rumble back to life after Respawn rushes out Spellbound hotfix
Apex Legends players have had a rough night’s sleep after Spellbound event-fuelled server malfunctions caused the cardinal sin of gaming and esports: connection issues. The thrilling, online, battle royale experience was no longer a hoot for some, as players couldn’t access the servers, leading to an empty Broken Moon.
Apex Legends Players Suffer Major Server Issues After Jan. 10 Update
Apex Legends players have been having a rough time lately, after the most recent update brought with it server outages and issues. Respawn's Spellbound Collection Event update for Apex Legends seemingly hasn't gone as smooth as they might have hoped. The studio took to Twitter to acknowledge that some players were "having issues" connecting to the game's server.
Alleged footage of PlayStation exclusive sci-fi RPG leaks online
The game is apparently in development at Sony XDEV
Digital Trends
The Nintendo Switch games with the best graphics
Look — no one is going to argue that the Nintendo Switch is a graphical powerhouse on par with other modern consoles. Released in 2017 as a hybrid device, its lower specs make sense, of course, given that Nintendo designed the Switch to function as both a home entertainment system and a handheld. Despite the console not bringing high-end hardware to the table, though, many developers have found ways to pull off some visually impressive titles over the past half-decade. Here are some of the Nintendo Switch games with the best graphics.
TechRadar
I’m tired of under-baked content, Overwatch 2 needs better events
I’m stuck in the corner of an old, crumbling Greek ruin. I try to bash my keyboard and move my mouse, but it seems as if nothing will release me from the hellish torture of constantly being stunned and incapacitated by several Lucios. Even with Ramattra’s incredibly stylish Poseidon...
msn.com
Minecrafter’s Yharnam gives Bloodborne PSX a run for its money
Bloodborne, in typical FromSoft fashion, is a game about overcoming seemingly insurmountable odds through grit and determination. Over the years players have found numerous extra ways of challenging themselves within the game, and every so often this bleeds over into other media too. First it was Bloodborne PSX, a PS1-style demake of the opening sections of the game, and now Minecraft users are getting in on the fun as well.
ComicBook
Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report
Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Taken Down by "Massive Attack"
The developers of one of the most popular games on Steam have confirmed servers had to be taken down this morning due to a "massive attack." If you've noticed servers issues lately and fewer people playing Goose Goose Duck, it's because the game has been under constant attack since last month when it began to explode in popularity, which explains how it went from 640,324 players -- the 8th highest on Steam ever -- to just 1,413. The servers have been going down like crazy, and they once again had to be taken down today.
TechSpot
Ubisoft cancels four more games, delays Skull & Bones for sixth time amid financial woes
In a nutshell: Ubisoft, once voted the most hated gaming brand in the world, isn't having a good time right now. In addition to lowering its financial projections target for the last quarter and admitting its recent releases didn't perform as well as expected, the company has canceled three more games, adding to the four it canceled in the summer. It has also delayed Skull and Bones for a sixth time.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year Twitch drops are rewarding players with another existing skin
Overwatch 2 players will be able to claim yet another set of Twitch drops in the near future. In celebration of the Lunar New Year holiday, Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard Entertainment is releasing two new Twitch drops that coincide with the game’s upcoming Year of the Rabbit event. The drops begin today, Jan. 11, and run through Jan. 25. Viewers who watch at least two hours of drop-enabled Overwatch 2 streams will receive Moira’s Lion Roars victory pose. Those who watch for an additional four hours will earn the legendary Mask Dancer Moira skin.
Genshin Impact leaks point to massive Mondstadt expansion
Ten potential characters from Fontaine and Mondstadt leaked.
Why Buck Bumble Died With The Nintendo 64
If you owned a Nintendo 64 back in the day, it's likely you were familiar with "Buck Bumble." Set in the dystopian near-future, players control the titular cyborg bee in "Buck Bumble," tasked with stopping an evil legion of bees that are attempting to invade his base. Though it wasn't revered too much at the time of its release (it was even criticized for having "foggy" graphics), the game eventually developed a cult following among many players. Unfortunately, the first title released back in 1998 is all they would get, meaning any chance of a series pretty much died once the Nintendo 64 was considered obsolete — much like other games such as "Glover."
