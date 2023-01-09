Read full article on original website
Ryan Newman, SS Racing Announce Partnership for SMART and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Schedule for 2023
NASCAR great Ryan Newman will be spending more time behind the wheel in 2023, and he will be doing it driving for Sadler-Stanley Racing powered by Pace-O-Matic in selected SMART Tour and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour races. Newman, who has 18 wins and 51 poles in his NASCAR Cup Series...
Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today
We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Retirement Decision
The 2023 season will be Kevin Harvick's last as a full-time driver, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. At 47 years old, Harvick is the oldest active driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who's still competing on a full-time schedule. Harvick, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, is ...
Look: Tony Stewart Reacts To NASCAR Retirement Announcement
On Thursday morning, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick confirmed that this upcoming season will be his last as a full-time driver. “There is absolutely nothing else in the world that I enjoy doing more than going to the racetrack, and I’m genuinely looking forward to this ...
Pocono Raceway retains Blue Verve Public Relations for the 2023 NASCAR Seasson
Pocono Raceway has retained Blue Verve Public Relations to handle the media and communications efforts for its NASCAR race weekend scheduled for July 21-23 at “The Tricky Triangle.”. This will be the second consecutive year that Blue Verve Public Relations, led by motorsports veteran Mike Zizzo, will collaborate with...
TV, film star Frankie Muniz starts racing career in ARCA Series, eye’s NASCAR
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WTAJ) — Actor Frankie Muniz is making his dream a reality as he announced he will be a full-time professional race car driver in 2023. The 37-year-old Malcolm in the Middle star took to Twitter Wednesday, Jan. 11 to announce he will be driving for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA National Series Championship, […]
Kevin Harvick to race final NASCAR season in 2023
Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup champion and with 60 career victories, will make this 23rd season his last in NASCAR.
EAST CAROLINA (10-8) Ausar 4-10 2-4 10, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Diboundje 3-10 2-4 9, Felton 2-8 2-2 6, Small 8-16 5-5 23, LaCount 0-4 0-0 0, Debaut 0-2 0-0 0, Bayela 1-2 0-0 3, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-58 11-15 55. CINCINNATI (12-6) Lakhin...
