Kansas State

The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today

We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
MADISON, IL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Significant Retirement Decision

The 2023 season will be Kevin Harvick's last as a full-time driver, according to Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic.  At 47 years old, Harvick is the oldest active driver in the NASCAR Cup Series who's still competing on a full-time schedule.  Harvick, a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, is ...
BRISTOL, TN
The Spun

Look: Tony Stewart Reacts To NASCAR Retirement Announcement

On Thursday morning, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick confirmed that this upcoming season will be his last as a full-time driver.  “There is absolutely nothing else in the world that I enjoy doing more than going to the racetrack, and I’m genuinely looking forward to this ...
CONCORD, NC
WTAJ

TV, film star Frankie Muniz starts racing career in ARCA Series, eye’s NASCAR

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WTAJ) — Actor Frankie Muniz is making his dream a reality as he announced he will be a full-time professional race car driver in 2023. The 37-year-old Malcolm in the Middle star took to Twitter Wednesday, Jan. 11 to announce he will be driving for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA National Series Championship, […]
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 83, East Carolina 55

EAST CAROLINA (10-8) Ausar 4-10 2-4 10, Johnson 1-5 0-0 2, Diboundje 3-10 2-4 9, Felton 2-8 2-2 6, Small 8-16 5-5 23, LaCount 0-4 0-0 0, Debaut 0-2 0-0 0, Bayela 1-2 0-0 3, Kasanganay 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-58 11-15 55. CINCINNATI (12-6) Lakhin...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit,...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Washington St. 66, California 51

CALIFORNIA (3-14) Kuany 3-5 0-0 7, Newell 3-12 0-0 7, Thiemann 2-6 2-2 6, Brown 0-3 0-0 0, Clayton 2-7 0-0 6, Bowser 2-5 0-0 4, Roberson 3-4 4-5 11, Anyanwu 3-3 1-2 7, Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, McCloskey 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 19-53 8-10 51.
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

WAKE FOREST 90, FLORIDA STATE 75

Percentages: FG .537, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Mills 3-4, Da.Green 2-6, Corhen 1-1, Cleveland 1-2, Warley 1-2, House 0-2, Jackson 0-2, Miller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Cleveland, Corhen, Da.Green, Miller). Turnovers: 14 (Cleveland 3, Corhen 3, Da.Green 3, Mills 2, McLeod, Miller,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

