Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
Engadget
There was a lot of pee on the CES 2023 show floor
One swallow doesn’t make a summer, and I’m not sure if you can count four instances of a product as a trend, but it’s certainly an interesting thread at this year’s CES. At this year’s show, a quartet of companies are showing off urine analysis tools designed to be used at home by the general public. These are positioned as a natural evolution of the fitness tracker, a device you can use to keep an even closer eye on your health and fitness. Most of them are built for your toilet, testing your pee for any number of easy-to-identify maladies. But is this the next great frontier of consumer health tracking? That rather depends on the public’s desire to delve deep into their own bladders.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | CookingPal Pronto smart pressure cooker with automatic pressure release system revealed
The CookingPal Pronto is a new smart pressure cooker. The gadget has eight functions, including sauteing, steaming and fermenting. An integrated scale enables you to weigh ingredients straight into the pot. Plus, another slightly unusual feature of the device is food sanitization. The company claims that the Pronto is the first pressure cooked on the market with a hinged lid and automatic pressure release. To keep this built-in pressure release system safe, it comes with a steam diverter and sensors to protect anyone in the vicinity.
4 top home tech trends and innovations from CES 2023
(BPT) - If you love being up to date on the latest home innovations, you can’t do better than the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) each January. Viewing the highlights from CES lets you explore the newest technology to entertain you and your family or make household chores that much easier. For tech-savvy consumers and anyone seeking great new solutions in home technology, this year’s offerings do not disappoint.
The Smart Cutting Board is the Latest Kitchen Gadget to Make Its Way to CES
Over the years, there’s been no shortage of kitchen gadgets at CES. But next week, a new category will join the smart ovens, connected thermometers, and AI-powered fridges on the floor of the world’s biggest tech conference: the smart cutting board. Yep, there will be not one but...
CES 2023 debuted the show's first-ever sustainability panel
This year, the world's largest stage for innovation, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), had the motto "Innovation for human security," underscoring that it is far more than just consumer gadgets. In fact, Gary Sicuro, the CEO of the Consumers Technology Association (CTA), the organisation that owns and produces CES, established...
Here Are Some Alternative Protein & Future Food Innovations Heading to CES 2023
Ever since Impossible stole the show at CES with the debut of the Impossible Burger 2.0 in 2019, a growing number of future food startups head to Vegas each January to try to repeat the feat or, at the very least, build momentum for the coming year. This year will...
aiexpress.io
The goofy and weird products of CES 2023
I picked the very best merchandise of CES 2023, and now it’s time to determine the goofy and peculiar merchandise. The road between finest/cool/revolutionary and goofy/bizarre/silly generally is a superb one. In spite of everything, we actually don’t want that rather more gadgetry than a pc, a smartphone, the web and fundamental family home equipment. However tech firms have satisfied us that spending on cool tech is a good use of disposable earnings. They’re additionally within the strategy of telling us the metaverse is the subsequent large factor.
Phone Arena
The best products at CES 2023 you can actually buy now
We found the best gear from CES 2023 that you can actually order now. Brandt Ranj / Popular ScienceYou won't have to wait years to get this gear.
The Ring Car Cam Lets You Monitor Your Vehicle 24/7 — See How Much It Costs
The home security company Ring is “ringing” in the new year with an innovative way to keep a close eye on your vehicle at all times. The company’s latest product, the Ring Car Cam, is a dual-facing dashboard security camera that comes equipped with night vision and the ability to detect motion.
Pinkbike.com
$1,000 Bike Desks, Airless Tires & More - The Best MTB Adjacent Tech From the CES Show
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back for 2023 and with it comes the usual mix of wacky and wonderful tech. With the rise of electric vehicles, we've started to see cycling and even mountain bikes represented at the Las Vegas event in recent years, so we normally check-in for trends and cool products.
Kautex Pentatonic Battery System Showcased at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Exhibit
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG (Kautex), a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced a customized version of its Pentatonic Battery System was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The system was featured as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. The concept design is part of Stellantis’ vision for next generation vehicle design and new technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005269/en/ Kautex’s Pentatonic Battery System on display as part of Stellantis’ RAM Revolution exhibition. (Photo: Business Wire)
ZDNet
Smart home trends at CES 2023: Matter support, immersive lighting, and LG sneaker displays
New smart home trends were popping up from booth to booth throughout CES 2023. As we cover Nanoleaf, Eve, Google, and others adopting new tech and embracing the smart home world, some 2023 smart home trends are emerging that should give users a more connected and seamless experience with the Internet of Things.
Industrial Distribution
LG's CES OLED Display Was 82 Feet Wide
A celebrated CES tradition was back this year, a massive OLED display from LG Electronics. Constructed with 260 flexible and open-frame 55-inch displays, the installation demonstrated LG OLED's picture quality and ability to assume unique form factors. Measuring 20 feet high and 82 feet wide, the exhibit captivated tens of thousands of CES 2023 attendees.
Android Authority
Amazon announces Matter-over-Thread is coming to Echo devices this spring
Amazon says it will bring Matter-over-Thread support to its Echo devices this spring. All of the company’s remaining compatible Echo and Eero devices will be updated to support Matter by spring as well. The Alexa app will now remember when you change a device name in the app or...
TheSpoon
