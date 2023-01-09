ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

pix11.com

Tax rebate available to homeowners, renters in NJ

If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you may be eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you may be eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. EMT saves pastor during...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseymonitor.com

Second firm to use New Jersey Wind Port for offshore wind farm

A second wind energy firm has signed on to lease space at the New Jersey Wind Port, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday before a gathering of South Jersey business leaders. Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind on Wednesday signed a letter of intent that will eventually see the firm lease 35 acres of the offshore wind marshaling port in Lower Alloways Creek in Salem County.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Aspiring and inspiring: Adenah Bayoh announces latest project is recipient of vital tax credit — and is more than just affordable housing

When you write about Adenah Bayoh, the Newark-based entrepreneur/developer/restaurateur/humanitarian extraordinaire who is having such an impact on the state, it’s always about why she’s doing something, not just what she’s doing. Bayoh is announcing that her latest development project, Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex at...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsontv.com

Right To Counsel Campaign To Hold Jersey City Tenant’s Town Hall Thursday Night

In Jersey City, like many rapidly growing cities, tenants are facing immense burdens: rent continues to rise as economic conditions become more and more unstable. Renters received little relief and no eviction moratorium during the Covid-19 pandemic, and people are still at risk of becoming infected with new variants. Gentrification and displacement by large real estate developers, subsidized by our city, are hiking up rents, breaking up our neighborhoods, and displacing long-term residents. While every person in the U.S. has a constitutional right to an attorney in criminal proceedings, legal protections for civil cases such as evictions are few and far between. No one should have to fear being kicked out of their homes, and as of right now tenants are not guaranteed legal protection when being evicted, even in egregious cases of landlord harassment, discrimination, or other mistreatment.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Announces Plan To Provide Individuals with Life-Saving Naloxone for Free and Anonymously

After New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced during today’s State of the State address his plans to help fight the opioid crisis, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman provided some details on how individuals will soon be able to anonymously obtain the opioid overdose antidote naloxone for free at participating pharmacies at any time.
NEW JERSEY STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Do I have to pay taxes on my state pension?

Q. I retired from my job as a laborer for the Department of Public Works in my town in September 2021. I was at full retirement age at 66. I receive a monthly state pension of $1,180. I’m aware of a three-year pension exclusion. Given that my employer’s total contribution to the pension was $42,581, for federal tax purposes, can I use this exemption or do I need to pay full amount of taxes when I file?
theobserver.com

Melham: Deadline for ANCHOR rebate applications extended to Jan. 31

The State of New Jersey has extended the application deadline and are expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to Jan. 31 from Dec. 30. Belleville Mayor Michael Melham and the Township Council have now made it a mission to ensure every eligible Belleville resident takes advantage of this relief program. The program is open to all Jersey residents, nonetheless.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery

WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline for Renters and Homeowners to File for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

During his State of the State Address today, Governor Phil Murphy announced that, in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
New Jersey 101.5

Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
NEW JERSEY STATE

