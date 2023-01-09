Read full article on original website
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
pix11.com
Tax rebate available to homeowners, renters in NJ
If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you may be eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you may be eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. EMT saves pastor during...
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 20 days
New Jersey homeowners only have a little less than three weeks to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 within the first half of the year.
roi-nj.com
Charter Schools Association awards $4.25M to 3 schools in Trenton, Jersey City
The New Jersey Public Charter Schools Association announced it intends to provide three schools with a total of $4.25 million in funding from its federal Charter School Program grant. Achievers Early College Prep Charter School and Paul Robeson Charter School in Trenton will each receive $1.5 million, while Kindle Education...
newjerseymonitor.com
Second firm to use New Jersey Wind Port for offshore wind farm
A second wind energy firm has signed on to lease space at the New Jersey Wind Port, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday before a gathering of South Jersey business leaders. Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind on Wednesday signed a letter of intent that will eventually see the firm lease 35 acres of the offshore wind marshaling port in Lower Alloways Creek in Salem County.
roi-nj.com
Aspiring and inspiring: Adenah Bayoh announces latest project is recipient of vital tax credit — and is more than just affordable housing
When you write about Adenah Bayoh, the Newark-based entrepreneur/developer/restaurateur/humanitarian extraordinaire who is having such an impact on the state, it’s always about why she’s doing something, not just what she’s doing. Bayoh is announcing that her latest development project, Southside View, a 40-unit multifamily housing complex at...
hudsontv.com
Right To Counsel Campaign To Hold Jersey City Tenant’s Town Hall Thursday Night
In Jersey City, like many rapidly growing cities, tenants are facing immense burdens: rent continues to rise as economic conditions become more and more unstable. Renters received little relief and no eviction moratorium during the Covid-19 pandemic, and people are still at risk of becoming infected with new variants. Gentrification and displacement by large real estate developers, subsidized by our city, are hiking up rents, breaking up our neighborhoods, and displacing long-term residents. While every person in the U.S. has a constitutional right to an attorney in criminal proceedings, legal protections for civil cases such as evictions are few and far between. No one should have to fear being kicked out of their homes, and as of right now tenants are not guaranteed legal protection when being evicted, even in egregious cases of landlord harassment, discrimination, or other mistreatment.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Announces Plan To Provide Individuals with Life-Saving Naloxone for Free and Anonymously
After New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced during today’s State of the State address his plans to help fight the opioid crisis, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman provided some details on how individuals will soon be able to anonymously obtain the opioid overdose antidote naloxone for free at participating pharmacies at any time.
Free money: Why haven’t more signed up for NJ’s ANCHOR tax relief program?
JERSEY CITY (PIX11) — If you rent or own your home in New Jersey, you’re most likely eligible for a tax rebate that averages more than $900. Still, not everybody knows about the state tax rebate program, and fewer than 25% of eligible renters in the Garden State have yet to sign up. Noting those […]
roi-nj.com
Buyer beware: Not all services for the elderly are equal — or legitimate — so, be careful
If you’re looking for the trending legal issues related to long-term care, follow the money. That’s what Jerold E. Rothkoff, past president of New Jersey’s chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, might tell you. There’s bigger business than ever in providing services to an...
Do I have to pay taxes on my state pension?
Q. I retired from my job as a laborer for the Department of Public Works in my town in September 2021. I was at full retirement age at 66. I receive a monthly state pension of $1,180. I’m aware of a three-year pension exclusion. Given that my employer’s total contribution to the pension was $42,581, for federal tax purposes, can I use this exemption or do I need to pay full amount of taxes when I file?
theobserver.com
Melham: Deadline for ANCHOR rebate applications extended to Jan. 31
The State of New Jersey has extended the application deadline and are expanding eligibility for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to Jan. 31 from Dec. 30. Belleville Mayor Michael Melham and the Township Council have now made it a mission to ensure every eligible Belleville resident takes advantage of this relief program. The program is open to all Jersey residents, nonetheless.
N.J. weather: For snow fans, long wait continues for winter’s first accumulating flakes
For New Jersey snow fans, snow plow operators and hardware stores, it’s been a long, quiet winter with no major snowstorms — and, in many areas, no snow at all. Even though we’re already a third of the way through January, a quick look outside tells the story of what the weather statistics are showing: No snow on the ground.
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One Of America’s Best Buffets
When you think of great food, New Jersey is one of the first states that come to mind. It's not just about diners and pizza, however. One major website has named a New Jersey restaurant among the top buffets in the whole nation. When you think of buffets, the first...
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJ
The New Jersey Statewide and Morristown Affordable Housing Waiting List are now accepting applications for affordable rentals. Don’t miss this opportunity! Affordable rental properties are now available in Morristown, New Jersey!
New Jersey Globe
68% of New Jersey voters don’t want Dr. Oz to run for office here, Monmouth finds
A Monmouth University poll released today finds that New Jersey native Mehmet Oz, fresh off his loss in last year’s high-profile Pennsylvania Senate election, probably doesn’t have much of a political future in his home state, either. Asked whether they thought Oz, a Republican, should return to New...
Source of sound that shook parts of Bergen County remains a mystery
WESTWOOD, N.J. -- A strange sound startled and shook parts of Bergen County on Wednesday.CBS2 went in search of the source."The doors on the garage started shaking. It sounded like a big boom," said Sean O'Callaghan of Westwood.O'Callaghan said he heard that boom while in his garage working with a buddy early in the afternoon."It sounded like an explosion from a distance," he said, adding when asked what through his mind, "Yeah, the two of us kind of looked over at each other. 'You felt that? Yeah, I felt that, too.'"People heard the sound from the streets of Westwood to...
Marine Corps Vet From NJ Admits Defrauding VA Out Of $119,000, Threatening Agent
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran from New Jersey admitted that he threatened to harm a federal agent after defrauding the VA out of $118,979 in disability benefits, authorities said. Kamil Wakulik, 38, lied when he claimed that he'd suffered PTSD from active-duty service that included having to recover human remains...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Governor Murphy Announces Extended Deadline for Renters and Homeowners to File for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program
During his State of the State Address today, Governor Phil Murphy announced that, in concert with Senate President Nicholas Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, the State of New Jersey is extending the application deadline for the new ANCHOR property tax relief program to ensure every eligible New Jerseyan takes advantage of the sizable relief.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Poll Gives New Jersey Governor Murphy 53% Approval; How Would YOU Rate His Job?
A new poll of registered voters in New Jersey shows a majority of New Jerseyans continue to approve of the job Governor Phil Murphy is doing. The latest Monmouth University Poll shows Murphy with a 53% approve and 35% disapprove rating from all New Jersey adults for the job he is doing as governor.
Mask-up – CDC recommends masking in all NJ counties
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are urging all New Jersey residents to mask-up again as the number of COVID-19 cases rise rapidly. State and federal health officials have become increasingly concerned with the XBB COVID variant. It is highly contagious and has shown resistance to both vaccine protections as well as immunities from past COVID infections.
