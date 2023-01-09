Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman Recalls The Time He ‘Pissed’ His Pants On Stage, And It’s A ‘Doozy’ Of A Story
Hugh Jackman reveals he once relieved himself during a live performance.
nexttv.com
Milo Ventimiglia Drama 'The Company You Keep' Premieres on ABC February 19
The Company You Keep, about a con man and undercover CIA agent who fall for each other, debuts on ABC February 19. Milo Ventimiglia plays the con man and Catherine Haena Kim portrays the agent. “While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s...
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
thedigitalfix.com
Hugh Jackman once pissed himself mid-song on stage
Hugh Jackman is undoubtedly one of the coolest actors in Hollywood, not least of all for his role as the X-Men character Wolverine through the years. But, embarrassing things happen to the best of us, as the star revealed recently. The actor is reprising his role as Wolverine for the...
Hugh Jackman says Deadpool 3 will feature something he's never done before as Wolverine
The movie is set prior to the events of 2017's Logan
Popculture
Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan
Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Pic for Netflix
Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston are toplining Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight, the prolific director’s fourth film for Netflix. Washington will also executive produce the film about the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved key to the American war effort. The ensemble cast in the film, which has begun production, includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024'Mars One' Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil'I Care a Lot' Studio Teams With 'Midsommar'...
Hugh Jackman’s Latest Deadpool Tease Has Fans Wondering If He Accidentally Let Some Big Information Slip
Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds open to performing a song at the Oscars, presumably to stick it to Hugh Jackman
The battle between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has now moved into musical territory, putting the former at a significant disadvantage when it’s been the latter’s bread and butter for decades. Having recently stolen hearts and co-headlined an instant festive favorite opposite Will Ferrell in Apple TV’s Spirited,...
nexttv.com
'School Spirits' To Debut on Paramount Plus March 9: TCA
Young adult drama School Spirits will premiere on Paramount Plus March 9 in the U.S. and Canada, the streaming service announced Monday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. School Spirits, which will debut in Australia and the U.K. March 10, stars Peyton List as Maddie....
Tracee Ellis Ross Has Landed Her Next Black-ish Follow-up, Opposite Eddie Murphy This Time
Following the end of black-ish, Tracee Ellis Ross landed her another follow-up, and it'll see her star opposite comedy great Eddie Murphy.
nexttv.com
'Jennifer Hudson' Renewed for Season 2
Jennifer Hudson, Warner Bros. Discovery’s rookie daytime talker, has been renewed for a second season by the Fox Television Stations and by Hearst Television, which together cover more than 60% of the country. The announcement came from Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television; David Decker, president of content sales, Warner Bros. Discovery; and Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming, Fox Television Stations.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds teaming up with Hugh Jackman in ‘Deadpool 3’ will find ‘two wrongs making a right’
Virtually every fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has Deadpool 3 near the very top of their most-anticipated list, thanks almost entirely to the mouthwatering prospect of seeing Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth finally teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine on the big screen. Of course, the...
nexttv.com
ABC Gives 'Will Trent' TV's Biggest Promo Push
B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 8. ABC’s new police procedural...
nexttv.com
Cozi TV Turns 10
Cozi TV, the multicast net showing classic television, turns 10 this month. Home of Columbo, The Munsters, Frasier and other vintage hits, NBCUniversal Local’s Cozi has escalated from 43 markets at launch to 145, and 49 million homes to 109 million. Broadcast partners include Nexstar, Gray Television and Tegna.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Glass Onion’ jumps Ryan Reynolds’ timejumping action epic in the all-time Netflix charts
Glass Onion is doing an excellent job of cementing itself as one of Netflix’s best movies, and is also making its way into becoming their most-viewed movie of all-time as it overtakes a Ryan Reynolds favorite. The Knives Out sequel has been arguably Netflix’s biggest success of 2022, with...
Hugh Jackman to spend six months working out to get back into ‘Wolverine’ shape
Hugh Jackman is set to invest half a year into working out to get his figure back into superhero shape before filming Deadpool 3. The actor will get cracking on a strict exercise routine once he finishes up his Broadway play The Music Man in January. He also hinted at some diet restrictions, joking that chickens should "start running" from him. After it was announced that the Australian would retire as Wolverine, he revealed that he will reprise the role for the upcoming film with Ryan Reynolds.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Huge meteor shoots across British night skyEminem and 50 Cent adapting iconic 8 Mile for television seriesLove Island: Full line-up of season nine’s Islanders revealed
nexttv.com
'Ginny & Georgia' Enjoys Peachy Season 2 Debut -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for Jan. 2-8
Mother-daughter youth drama Ginny & Georgia had a solid sophomore debut on Netflix, capturing nearly 180.5 million viewing hours in its first four days on the platform. -eque 30-year-old mother with a past to teenager Ginny (played by Antonia Gentry), Ginny & Georgia led Netflix's global platform in viewing for the week of Jan. 2-8.
‘She Came to Me,’ Starring Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, to Open Berlin Film Festival
She Came to Me, a romantic comedy from director and screenwriter Rebecca Miller (Maggie’s Plan) that stars Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, will open the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16. Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Brian d’Arcy James co-star in the U.S. feature from Protagonist Pictures, which will have its world premiere out of competition in Berlin. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes Analysis: What to Make of 'Fabelmans,' Austin Butler and 'Banshees' Wins, 'Avatar' Losses, MoreGolden Globes: 'Babylon,' 'Wednesday,' 'The Crown,' 'Avatar' Sequel Among Noteworthy SnubsGolden Globes: 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Win Top...
thedigitalfix.com
Ryan Reynolds shoots down Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 title
The relentless trolling between frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is only going to ramp up, now that they’re co-starring in Deadpool 3. Their latest video war has been sparked by awards season, with Jackman posting a video telling the Academy not to vote for a song from Reynolds’ Christmas movie Spirited.
