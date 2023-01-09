ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nexttv.com

Milo Ventimiglia Drama 'The Company You Keep' Premieres on ABC February 19

The Company You Keep, about a con man and undercover CIA agent who fall for each other, debuts on ABC February 19. Milo Ventimiglia plays the con man and Catherine Haena Kim portrays the agent. “While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s...
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
thedigitalfix.com

Hugh Jackman once pissed himself mid-song on stage

Hugh Jackman is undoubtedly one of the coolest actors in Hollywood, not least of all for his role as the X-Men character Wolverine through the years. But, embarrassing things happen to the best of us, as the star revealed recently. The actor is reprising his role as Wolverine for the...
Popculture

Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
The Hollywood Reporter

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Pic for Netflix

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston are toplining Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight, the prolific director’s fourth film for Netflix. Washington will also executive produce the film about the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved key to the American war effort. The ensemble cast in the film, which has begun production, includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024'Mars One' Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil'I Care a Lot' Studio Teams With 'Midsommar'...
nexttv.com

'School Spirits' To Debut on Paramount Plus March 9: TCA

Young adult drama School Spirits will premiere on Paramount Plus March 9 in the U.S. and Canada, the streaming service announced Monday during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. School Spirits, which will debut in Australia and the U.K. March 10, stars Peyton List as Maddie....
nexttv.com

'Jennifer Hudson' Renewed for Season 2

Jennifer Hudson, Warner Bros. Discovery’s rookie daytime talker, has been renewed for a second season by the Fox Television Stations and by Hearst Television, which together cover more than 60% of the country. The announcement came from Mike Darnell, president, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television; David Decker, president of content sales, Warner Bros. Discovery; and Frank Cicha, executive VP of programming, Fox Television Stations.
WASHINGTON STATE
nexttv.com

ABC Gives 'Will Trent' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through January 8. ABC’s new police procedural...
nexttv.com

Cozi TV Turns 10

Cozi TV, the multicast net showing classic television, turns 10 this month. Home of Columbo, The Munsters, Frasier and other vintage hits, NBCUniversal Local’s Cozi has escalated from 43 markets at launch to 145, and 49 million homes to 109 million. Broadcast partners include Nexstar, Gray Television and Tegna.
The Independent

Hugh Jackman to spend six months working out to get back into ‘Wolverine’ shape

Hugh Jackman is set to invest half a year into working out to get his figure back into superhero shape before filming Deadpool 3. The actor will get cracking on a strict exercise routine once he finishes up his Broadway play The Music Man in January. He also hinted at some diet restrictions, joking that chickens should "start running" from him. After it was announced that the Australian would retire as Wolverine, he revealed that he will reprise the role for the upcoming film with Ryan Reynolds.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Huge meteor shoots across British night skyEminem and 50 Cent adapting iconic 8 Mile for television seriesLove Island: Full line-up of season nine’s Islanders revealed
The Hollywood Reporter

‘She Came to Me,’ Starring Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, to Open Berlin Film Festival

She Came to Me, a romantic comedy from director and screenwriter Rebecca Miller (Maggie’s Plan) that stars Peter Dinklage and Anne Hathaway, will open the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 16. Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig and Brian d’Arcy James co-star in the U.S. feature from Protagonist Pictures, which will have its world premiere out of competition in Berlin. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes Analysis: What to Make of 'Fabelmans,' Austin Butler and 'Banshees' Wins, 'Avatar' Losses, MoreGolden Globes: 'Babylon,' 'Wednesday,' 'The Crown,' 'Avatar' Sequel Among Noteworthy SnubsGolden Globes: 'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Win Top...
thedigitalfix.com

Ryan Reynolds shoots down Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool 3 title

The relentless trolling between frenemies Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is only going to ramp up, now that they’re co-starring in Deadpool 3. Their latest video war has been sparked by awards season, with Jackman posting a video telling the Academy not to vote for a song from Reynolds’ Christmas movie Spirited.

Comments / 0

Community Policy