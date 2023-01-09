Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
MVC Begins Hearing on Southern Tier Housing Development
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission has begun its review of a proposed affordable housing complex in Oak Bluffs, called Southern Tier, that is a near-twin of the Meshacket Commons development approved unanimously by the commission last December. Both projects come from Island Housing Trust and Affordable Investments, who propose using...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left On A Red Light In Massachusetts
I hate stopping when I'm trying to get somewhere. It's usually because I'm late, so I need to take a look in the mirror. In a civilized society there are the rules of the road for a reason! 😁. Red lights, green lights, yellow lights, red arrows, blinking lights, it...
vineyardgazette.com
High School Assesses Feasibility Study Funds
Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is nearing its final hurdle for full acceptance into a state program that reimburses up to 38 per cent of school construction costs: a spring town meeting warrant article, asking Island municipalities to share the estimated $2 million cost of a feasibility study. All...
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, with each one having its own unique history and ghostly tales. Massachusetts is no exception, as it is home to several haunted roads that are sure to send a shiver down your spine. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Massachusetts:
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Rain and Wind This Week
Winter’s chill is evident across New England on Wednesday, but it is on borrowed time – set to stick around just long enough to drop snow in spots before retreating for a mild, windswept rain Friday. Nonetheless, highs in the 30s will feel like the 20s, with a...
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduates state fire academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 24 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
This Massachusetts Town Has The Highest Tax Rate
If you're the type to get a refund every year, you probably file as soon as you can. I know I do. In fact, all the tax forms are starting to roll in. I checked the mail yesterday and there was a stack of envelopes (all tax return related), tis the season.
Mass State Police Announce Another Sobriety Checkpoint For This Friday, 1/13
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th. According to...
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
capeandislands.org
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
Rising average temperature in Massachusetts to increase municipal costs
By calculating the relationship between changes in temperature and precipitation and spending by Massachusetts municipalities, a new report concluded that Bay State cities and towns could see their expenditures rise by 30 percent by the end of this century if the climate continues to change at its current pace.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Three more police officers to be suspended by state commission Thursday
The state’s police licensing agency plans to announce Thursday morning that three additional officers have had their licenses suspended because they have either been charged, indicted, or arrested on a felony, the head of the agency told MassLive Tuesday afternoon. That brings the total number of officers suspended in...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
