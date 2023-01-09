ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
vineyardgazette.com

MVC Begins Hearing on Southern Tier Housing Development

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission has begun its review of a proposed affordable housing complex in Oak Bluffs, called Southern Tier, that is a near-twin of the Meshacket Commons development approved unanimously by the commission last December. Both projects come from Island Housing Trust and Affordable Investments, who propose using...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

High School Assesses Feasibility Study Funds

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School is nearing its final hurdle for full acceptance into a state program that reimburses up to 38 per cent of school construction costs: a spring town meeting warrant article, asking Island municipalities to share the estimated $2 million cost of a feasibility study. All...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighter graduates state fire academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 24 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy