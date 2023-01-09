Fired Goldman Sachs workers stumbled out in a daze from the firm’s Manhattan headquarters Wednesday as CEO David Solomon brought down the axe on thousands of employees. One group of analysts – all of them clad in high-end Canada Goose puffer coats — refused to answer a Post reporter’s questions before the shell-shocked troop scurried away from the glass skyscraper at 200 West Street. The mood wasn’t much better inside the well-heeled offices of the prestigious Wall Street firm, insiders told The Post. “I have never felt it so eerie at 200 West,” said one worker who survived the chop. “This morning was...

