Three Stocks To Watch During The Typically Bullish January
January has been historically a good month for stocks as some investors reenter the market after selling some of their holdings at the end of the year. The bullishness at the start of each year is dubbed the ‘January Effect’. On January 6, US stocks staged their first...
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
World's Richest Person Owns More Companies Than You Might Think
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter, lost his title as richest person in the world on Dec. 13, 2022, largely due to a steep decline in the electric vehicle company's stock during the year. Stocks were down across the board last year, and the same can be said...
Fired Goldman Sachs workers shell-shocked after ‘David’s Demolition Day’
Fired Goldman Sachs workers stumbled out in a daze from the firm’s Manhattan headquarters Wednesday as CEO David Solomon brought down the axe on thousands of employees. One group of analysts – all of them clad in high-end Canada Goose puffer coats — refused to answer a Post reporter’s questions before the shell-shocked troop scurried away from the glass skyscraper at 200 West Street. The mood wasn’t much better inside the well-heeled offices of the prestigious Wall Street firm, insiders told The Post. “I have never felt it so eerie at 200 West,” said one worker who survived the chop. “This morning was...
Goldman Sachs reviewing cost of private jet travel favored by CEO David Solomon: report
Goldman Sachs is examining the cost of private jet trips favored by its CEO David Solomon and other top executives as part of a sweeping cost-cutting review, the banking giant confirmed on Wednesday. The use of two Goldman-owned Gulfstream private jets is “one of the more sensitive areas” of expense facing a budget probe led by the bank’s chief administration officer Ericka Leslie, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The cost review was underway as Goldman Sachs prepared to slash about 3,200 jobs this week – a move meant to shore up the embattled bank’s financial position despite...
msn.com
‘Markets are going to get rocked’ as Fed is likely to push rates higher, economist warns
The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates more than the markets now expect, says Ricardo Reis, an economist at the London School of Economics. “Markets are going to get rocked,” Reis told MarketWatch on the sidelines of the American Economic Association annual meeting in New Orleans on Saturday.
George Santos has campaign links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s company, records show
NEW YORK (PIX11) – At least one top former executive who has been linked to accused crypto-scammer Sam Bankman-Fried donated a combined $11,600 to U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos’ congressional campaign, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. Per FEC records, attorney Daniel Friedberg donated the maximum allowable for individuals, $5,800, ($2,900 each for the primary and […]
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Tesla, Coinbase, Roku
Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has slid 61% over the past year and 79% from its February 2021 peak.
Goldman Sachs is laying off as many as 3,200 employees this week
The prestigious investment bank is undertaking one of its biggest rounds of layoffs since the Global Financial Crisis.
BlackRock is cutting 500 jobs as Wall Street layoffs continue
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, is cutting about 500 jobs following a period of rapid hiring.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Expedia and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meme stocks — A group of so-called meme stocks skyrocketed Wednesday as retail investors jumped into speculative trades again. Bed Bath & Beyond rallied 38% to trigger the trend in morning trading Wednesday. Shares of GameStop, the original star of 2021′s meme-stock mania, climbed about 5%. AMC Entertainment soared 15%.
msn.com
Morgan Stanley Joins Goldman in Bullish Call on Chinese Assets
(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley followed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in ramping up bullish bets on Chinese assets as the swift dismantling of Covid Zero policies boosts the nation’s growth outlook. Most Read from Bloomberg. It sees the yuan advancing to 6.65 per dollar by year-end, which amounts to a...
The Jewish Press
‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs
Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
Stripe cuts internal valuation by 11% - The Information
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Digital payments firm Stripe has cut the internal value of its shares by about 11%, implying a valuation of $63 billion, the Information reported on Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz Says 2023 Will Be Year ‘To Survive’ for Crypto Industry – Here’s Why
Billionaire Mike Novogratz says that challenges lay ahead in the digital asset space after a big “washout” in 2022, but that crypto is not going away. In a new interview with CNBC, the CEO of Galaxy Digital says 2023 is now the year to focus on survival after so much market turmoil.
The SEC just charged 5 people with scamming $45 million from investors by promising unique blockchain tech that would be sold for trillions of dollars
The alleged scammers told prospective investors that a $100,000 investment into CoinDeal would return $56.25 billion and a Bentley GT Convertible.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 10, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session. Market participants were considering a soft landing of the U.S, economy by the Fed. However, some Fed officials comments have dented investors sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in green.
BlackRock cutting 500 jobs after recent growth -source
Jan 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, is cutting some staff after growing in recent years, with 500 jobs impacted, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Coinbase: Man jailed in first ever insider trading case involving cryptocurrency
A US court has sentenced the brother of a former manager at the crypto exchange Coinbase to 10 months in prison in the first ever case of insider trading in the cryptocurrency industry.US district judge Loretta Preska in New York ruled that Nikhil Wahi had made trades based on confidential information from Coinbase, saying the crime was “not an isolated error in judgement”.Prosecutors said Ishan Wahi, the former product manager, shared the information with his brother and their friend Sameer Ramani about new digital assets that Coinbase was planning to let users trade. Ishan Wahi has pleaded not guilty, and...
