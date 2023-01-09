ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New York Post

Fired Goldman Sachs workers shell-shocked after ‘David’s Demolition Day’

Fired Goldman Sachs workers stumbled out in a daze from the firm’s Manhattan headquarters Wednesday as CEO David Solomon brought down the axe on thousands of employees. One group of analysts – all of them clad in high-end Canada Goose puffer coats — refused to answer a Post reporter’s questions before the shell-shocked troop scurried away from the glass skyscraper at 200 West Street.  The mood wasn’t much better inside the well-heeled offices of the prestigious Wall Street firm, insiders told The Post. “I have never felt it so eerie at 200 West,” said one worker who survived the chop. “This morning was...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Goldman Sachs reviewing cost of private jet travel favored by CEO David Solomon: report

Goldman Sachs is examining the cost of private jet trips favored by its CEO David Solomon and other top executives as part of a sweeping cost-cutting review, the banking giant confirmed on Wednesday. The use of two Goldman-owned Gulfstream private jets is “one of the more sensitive areas” of expense facing a budget probe led by the bank’s chief administration officer Ericka Leslie, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The cost review was underway as Goldman Sachs prepared to slash about 3,200 jobs this week – a move meant to shore up the embattled bank’s financial position despite...
PIX11

George Santos has campaign links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s company, records show

NEW YORK (PIX11) – At least one top former executive who has been linked to accused crypto-scammer Sam Bankman-Fried donated a combined $11,600 to U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos’ congressional campaign, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. Per FEC records, attorney Daniel Friedberg donated the maximum allowable for individuals, $5,800, ($2,900 each for the primary and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Bed Bath & Beyond, Tesla, Expedia and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Meme stocks — A group of so-called meme stocks skyrocketed Wednesday as retail investors jumped into speculative trades again. Bed Bath & Beyond rallied 38% to trigger the trend in morning trading Wednesday. Shares of GameStop, the original star of 2021′s meme-stock mania, climbed about 5%. AMC Entertainment soared 15%.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Morgan Stanley Joins Goldman in Bullish Call on Chinese Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley followed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in ramping up bullish bets on Chinese assets as the swift dismantling of Covid Zero policies boosts the nation’s growth outlook. Most Read from Bloomberg. It sees the yuan advancing to 6.65 per dollar by year-end, which amounts to a...
The Jewish Press

‘Bloodbath’ Expected Wednesday at Goldman Sachs

Bankers at Goldman Sachs are bracing themselves for a “bloodbath” set to begin this Wednesday, according to a report by the New York Post. In fact, the day of impending layoffs is being called “David’s Demolition Day” after CEO David Solomon, who has hired more than 10,000 employees since taking the reins at the company in 2018.
NEW YORK STATE
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 10, 2023

Wall Street closed mixed on Monday after a choppy session. Market participants were considering a soft landing of the U.S, economy by the Fed. However, some Fed officials comments have dented investors sentiment. The Dow and the S&P 500 ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in green.
The Independent

Coinbase: Man jailed in first ever insider trading case involving cryptocurrency

A US court has sentenced the brother of a former manager at the crypto exchange Coinbase to 10 months in prison in the first ever case of insider trading in the cryptocurrency industry.US district judge Loretta Preska in New York ruled that Nikhil Wahi had made trades based on confidential information from Coinbase, saying the crime was “not an isolated error in judgement”.Prosecutors said Ishan Wahi, the former product manager, shared the information with his brother and their friend Sameer Ramani about new digital assets that Coinbase was planning to let users trade. Ishan Wahi has pleaded not guilty, and...

