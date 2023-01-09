ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Man pleads guilty for 2021 shooting death of speeding driver

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgRSj_0k8fFy3w00

DAYTON — A Dayton man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to the deadly shooting of a speeding driver nearly two years ago.

Christopher Oakes, 53, pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, according to court documents filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. As part of a plea agreement, two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault we dismissed.

The charges were in connection to the death of 22-year-old Jacob Osborne.

Police were called out to the area of Hamilton Avenue and Bolton street in regards to a traffic incident on the evening of My 16, 2021. The vehicle in questions was on the railroad tracks on Huffman Avenue.

Upon arrival, police discovered Osborne deceased inside the vehicle. Osborne had been shot and died as a result of his injuries.

News Center 7 previously reported that an investigation showed Osborne was driving “at a high rate of speed” through the area for an extended period of time.

Oakes reportedly fired a gun across the street, hitting Osborne.

According to the plea agreement, Oakes is facing at least 22 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 30.

