Report: Chelsea Are Still In Talks With Benfica Over Enzo Fernandez

By Dylan McBennett
 2 days ago

Chelsea are still reportedly in talks with Benfica over the transfer of Enzo Fernandez despite the clubs manager stating otherwise in public.

Chelsea are still in talks with Benfica over Enzo Fernandez despite Roger Schmidt stating in a recent interview that the deal was closed for the January window and the player would remain at Benfica.

This is a common tactic by managers to deflect speculation from their teams. It was seen most recently with Alfred Schreuder at Ajax when Manchester United were negotiating for Antony.

Benfica are still in talks with Chelsea according to the recent reports, and a deal could still happen.

Chelsea remain in talks with Benfica over Enzo Fernandez according to reports.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to Tom Roddy of the Times, Chelsea and Benfica are still in talks over Enzo Fernandez. The deal is not completely gone, and there could be a possibility that it still happen.

The deal collapsed last week after Chelsea offered a fee Benfica deemed disrespectful. Enzo will not be allowed leave unless Chelsea pay his £105million release clause.

Chelsea are really keen on Fernandez and would love to bring him into the club in January. If they fail to they risk losing him to Manchester United in the summer window.

Enzo Fernandez is open to a move to Chelsea and has given his green light.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Enzo was disappointed the move collapsed and had already given the green light to Chelsea. He was ready for the move but the Blue's would not pay his release clause.

The deal is still reportedly possible, and Chelsea are expected to turn full attention to it after they wrap up a deal for Joao Felix in the coming days.

