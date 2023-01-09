The It List: Jeremy Renner returns in Taylor Sheridan's 'Mayor of Kingstown,' Mindy Kaling's 'Scooby-Doo!' prequel 'Velma' debuts, Christina Hall heads to Tennessee on 'Christina in the Country' and all the best in pop culture the week of Jan. 9, 2023

Read full article on original website
Nicole Kidman to star in ‘Yellowstone’ co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s new CIA drama
Nicole Kidman will play a CIA senior supervisor in a new Paramount Plus show called "Lioness," which was created by "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Jerrod Carmichael Mocks Tom Cruise for Returning Golden Globe Trophies: ‘Let’s Exchange Them’ for Shelly Miscavige’s Return
Jerrod Carmichael roasted Tom Cruise during the Golden Globes, tackling the actor’s decision in 2021 to return his three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Carmichael was introducing presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars, when he appeared on stage with three trophies in his hands. “Hey, guys backstage I found these,” Carmichael said. “[It’s the] three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. I’m just a host briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch I think. Maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of...
Evangeline Lilly Sends Well Wishes to Costar Jeremy Renner After Accident: 'You Are So Strong'
The actress called Jeremy Renner "one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood" Evangeline Lilly is praying for Jeremy Renner's "quick and comforted recovery" after he suffered serious injuries in a snowplow accident. On Tuesday, Lilly, 43, shared an image of herself with Renner, 51, in their 2010 movie The Hurt Locker as she sent well wishes his way. "Jeremy has always been one of the most grounded and real people I ever met in Hollywood," Lilly wrote. "From the first time we worked together on #thehurtlocker I recognized his full-hearted,...
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Golden Globes: Dahmer's Evan Peters Wins Best Actor in a Limited Series
Evan Peters struck gold this year at the Golden Globes: The American Horror Story veteran won the Globe for best actor in a limited series for playing the title role in Netflix’s Dahmer. Peters thanked Netflix, executive producer Ryan Murphy, the cast and crew and his family and friends before adding: “Last and most importantly, I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.” He topped fellow nominees Taron Egerton (Black Bird), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew...
Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega, Glen Powell, Jennifer Hudson Among Golden Globes Presenters
Jennifer Coolidge is leaving behind the murderous yachts and islands of Sicily for the no-less-dramatic world of the Golden Globes. The “White Lotus” star will be one of the presenters at Tuesday’s award ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Monday. In addition to Coolidge, Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Glen Powell, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Hudson, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall, and Salma Hayek Pinault will also serve as presenters at the event. They join the first wave of presenters announced at the ceremony, which included Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy...
5 celebrities who are over the Golden Globes: Tom Cruise, Brendan Fraser, more
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are filled with dramas — and I’m not talking about “The Fabelmans” and “Tár.” This time it’s real-life celebs who are causing a stir. After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (the loony international journalism group that puts on the show) was eviscerated in 2021 when it was revealed it didn’t have a single black voter out of 87 members, a horde of stars angrily denounced the awards show. One returned his trophies, others called the organization corrupt and sexist, while another recently revisited his past allegations that a former HFPA member groped him years ago at an...
S.W.A.T.’s Colin Farrell Opens Up About Staying ‘In Touch’ With Jeremy Renner After Snowplow Accident
Colin Farrell revealed that he's been in contact with Jeremy Renner since his snowplow accident.
Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series
A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott. Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old...
Hulu-ABC Chief on the Future of ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Only Murders’ Infiltrating Broadway in Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)
“Abbott Elementary” got an A+ from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards, taking home three out of the five Globes awarded to programming airing across Disney-owned platforms ABC, Hulu and FX. Along with “Abbott’s” wins for best TV comedy, and acting victories for creator and lead Quinta Brunson and supporting star Tyler James Williams, the Disney family picked up two more awards via “The Dropout” star Amanda Seyfried’s Globe for best actress TV limited or anthology series and Jeremy Allen White’s win for leading FX comedy “The Bear.” With five wins, Disney General Entertainment topped all distributors,...
Jeremy Renner’s Net Worth: How the ‘Hawkeye’ Star Makes His Money, Marvel Salary
Living large thanks to his Marvel contract. Jeremy Renner is known as Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye) to fans of the comic book film series, but he's also racked up a major fortune from TV roles and other blockbuster movies, which all have contributed to his hefty net worth. Before he was living large in Hollywood, the actor...
Golden Globes 2023 key moments: Kevin Costner shelters in place and Tom Cruise gets a kicking
“I‘m here because I’m Black,” said incoming MC Jerrod Carmichael, who addressed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s tarnished reputation head-on in his opening monologue. “They didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd was killed,” he said, shrugging off much of their apparent rehabilitation efforts and saying he only took the gig for the $500,000 paycheck.
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Take a Chance in ‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer (Video)
Netflix has released the trailer for Reese Witherspoon’s latest rom com, “Your Place Or Mine”. Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been best friends for 20 years since that fateful night they met — and slept together. The pair are total opposites. Debbie lives a steady, predictable life in Los Angeles with her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel), and Peter lives a fast-paced, pivoting one in New York.
Eddie Murphy Pokes Fun at Will Smith Slap as He's Honored With Cecile B. DeMille Award
Getting some long-deserved recognition! Legendary comic Eddie Murphy was honored with the coveted Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year's Golden Globes. Murphy was presented with the award by Tracy Morgan and Jamie Lee Curtis, and accepted the award with a memorable speech. "I've been in show business for 46...
Paul Walter Hauser Pays Homage to Late Co-Star Ray Liotta at Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Paul Walter Hauser is remembering his late co-star. After the 36-year-old actor's Golden Globe win for his work on Black Bird, he opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner about how he paid tribute to Ray Liotta, who died in his sleep in May. He was 67. "He's in a better...
Jennifer Coolidge, Everything Everywhere All at Once lead 2023 SAG Awards nominations: See the full list
The Screen Actors Guild Awards have named the year's best performances in film and TV. Announced Wednesday morning by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus season 2's Haley Lu Richardson, the SAG Awards nominations fell among a busy week in awards season, with NBC having revived its Golden Globes telecast Tuesday, marking the first time the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's big night has aired on TV in two years following a high-profile racial-exclusion scandal. The Directors Guild of America and the Producers Guild of America — both of which, like SAG, share membership with the Academy — will also announce their nominees this week.
Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Zendaya & Other Big 2023 Golden Globe Winners
Checkout the full list of big winners from last night's 2023 Golden Globe Awards hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.
Vanessa Hudgens Sought Out ‘Grittier’ Roles After ‘High School Musical’ Child Star Fame
Though she'll always be Gabriella to some, Vanessa Hudgens has tried out many different genres post-'High School Musical.'
