Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Lunar New Year 2023: Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at these Houston celebrations
HOUSTON – Asian Americans in the Houston area will usher in the Year of the Rabbit later this month, celebrating the Lunar New Year with colorful decorations, performances, and prayers for good fortune in the year to come. The Lunar New Year is one of the most important holidays...
'Monumental increase': Record-high egg prices in Houston impacting consumers, businesses
HOUSTON — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've noticed the price of eggs is sky-high. In fact, at some stores, a dozen of eggs is over $5. Everyone's having to fork out more for eggs, from consumers to businesses. The problem -- surging demand and a...
mocomotive.com
Houston suburb halts new development due to water demand
Water supply woes have led a Houston suburb to halt new construction. The City Council in Magnolia, a Montgomery County town near the Woodlands, ordered a four-month moratorium on any new commercial or residential developments in the city and its extra-territorial jurisdiction, the Houston Business Journal reported. The decision came after an analysis found the city’s water system doesn’t have the capacity to serve more projects.
Eater
Six Houston Restaurant Closures to Know
As Houston restaurants welcome in diners after a busy holiday season, sadly, not all have reopened their doors in the new year. The city was hit with a wave of closures in the last two weeks — from a casual poke hangout in Midtown to a chef-led Mexican restaurant that was well received in its short year open. Here are the Houston restaurant closures you need to know about right now.
fox26houston.com
Could budget cuts, pay raises be in the works at Fort Bend ISD?
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - On Monday, FOX 26 mentioned the state’s $33 billion budget surplus, but how much of that will go to school funding?. PREVIOUS: What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares his thoughts. Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck says...
fox26houston.com
Houston ISD parents planning protest ahead of vote regarding termination of Jack Yates High School principal
HOUSTON - Houston ISD parents are planning a protest ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday night. Parents are upset as the board is set to vote on terminating Jack Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory. They're also mad about the changes that are being made to T.H. Rogers...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs awards $11.5M in grants to arts and culture nonprofit organizations and individual artists across the city
HOUSTON – The City of Houston Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) has announced it will donate more than $11,000,000 to various individuals as well as nonprofits in sponsored projects around the city for 2023. In total, the city will give $11,520,344.70 in grants to 57 individuals and...
fox26houston.com
Most credit card skimmers recovered in Houston, $50 million of fraud prevented
HOUSTON - A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas says it prevented nearly $50 million dollars of fraud in its first year. The Financial Crimes Intelligence Center has been cracking down on credit card skimming and reports Houston is the hardest hit city, finding twice as many skimmers here than any other city in Texas.
hotelnewsresource.com
Best Western Premier Houston Katy Hotel Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 92-key Best Western Premier Houston Katy, located at 1549 Westborough Drive, Katy, Texas 77449. The property, built in 2016, was purchased by Mehr Consultancy, based in Bakersfield, California, from West Houston Lodging Group LLC, based in Houston, Texas. Sanjay Desai of...
Click2Houston.com
Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance
A Third Ward community says they want more solutions to a growing, deadly nuisance. “When the sun goes down, things do change,” Brandi Lightfoot said. Lightfoot is the community outreach director for Generation One, a non-profit helping to prepare children in the Cuney Homes for Kindergarten. “We don’t have...
All of the businesses, restaurants that opened in 2022 in the Sugar Land, Missouri City area
Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles opened in 2022. (Courtesy Poke Burri and Lifting Noodles) Here are all the restaurants that opened in 2022, as well as some that will be making their debut in 2023 for the Sugar Land and Missouri City area. This list is non comprehensive. Average entrees:...
Houston bar owner has 'no choice' but to sleep at restaurant after burglaries: 'Got to defend what's ours'
One Texas bar owner resorted to sleeping on site to stop criminals after an alleged repeat offender burglarized his restaurant amid the surge in crime.
Inbound, outbound Katy Freeway slow between downtown Houston and West 610 Loop
The drive-home commute will be longer-than-normal for you who normally go through this part of Interstate 10.
Click2Houston.com
The Affordable New Option for Power Outages
HOUSTON – You know how it goes in Houston. It is sunny and warm one minute and cold and icy the next. Then, the lights go out. Well, what about all that food in the refrigerator or even worse, a life saving medical device that can’t run? What can you do to prepare your family or your home for a power outage?
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
Developers to bring hundreds of new homes to Cypress in 2023
Residential and commercial development as well as transportation projects and new schools are planned in Cy-Fair throughout 2023 to accommodate a growing population. Demographers at Population and Survey Analysts in their April 2022 report projected Cy-Fair ISD’s jurisdiction will add more than 38,000 new housing units between 2021-31. Comparatively, an estimated 43,788 housing units were added in the previous decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
fox26houston.com
Investigators find most credit card skimmers in Houston
A new financial crime-fighting unit in Texas, the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, says it prevented nearly $50 million in credit card fraud after cracking down on credit card skimming. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan speaks with FCIC Director and Chief Investigator Adam Colby on ways to prevent fraud and watch out for skimmers.
Click2Houston.com
Republican Texas House candidate’s election complaint tossed after he fails to pay fee
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A losing Republican candidate’s case to overturn his November 2022 election results was dismissed this week by one of the state’s top legislative leaders. Republican...
Click2Houston.com
A set-up: Man ambushed, shot in east Houston after giving women ride from Planet Fitness, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was set up, ambushed, and shot in east Houston while giving a group of women a ride Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD and HFD responded to reports of a gunshot victim in Clinton Park. Police said...
Comments / 0