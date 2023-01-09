ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Thrillist

This New McDonald's Deal Gets You a Burger, Nuggets, Drink, & Fries for $4

You don’t see many deals popping up at restaurants on Christmas Day. More often, restaurants that are still open probably feel like they’ve got the market cornered since restaurants are closed for the holiday. Many McDonald’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Day, and those are...
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling a Multi-colored Le Creuset Mug Set for an Unbeatable Price

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We admit that most of the year, we’re all about the iced coffee. Call it a cliche, but yes, you can often find us in November with an iced mocha in hand, or in February sipping on a frosty iced matcha latte. But even we admit that in the depths of midwinter and January’s cold spells, nothing hits the spot like a piping hot mug of something delicious, be it coffee, tea, or cocoa. If you can relate, that means right now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your mug game. And Costco is currently selling a set of Le Creuset mugs so cute, you’ll want to sign up for a Costco membership today.
CNET

How to Clean a Keurig Coffee Maker: 5 Easy Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Hitting the start button on your Keurig every single morning will inevitably lead to some gunky buildup over time. And you need to be careful -- when left unchecked, mineral buildup can keep your Keurig from performing optimally. If enough of that grime builds up to reach your machine's inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. (P.S. -- If you own a Keurig, you might be able to claim part of a $10 million class action lawsuit settlement.)
Thrillist

Taco Bell's New Cravings Trios Get You 3 Fan-Favorite Menu Items for $6

The week between Christmas and New Year's is a black hole meant to be spent on the couch with junk food and trashy television. It's practically law. For the diet portion of that equation, Taco Bell is queuing up several Cravings Trios that get you three fan-favorite menu items for just $6.
OMAHA, NE
Elite Daily

Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza

Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
WFMZ-TV Online

Peeps drops spring marshmallow collection

Now that the holidays are over, some are looking ahead to spring. This year, the Easter bunny has some new Peeps flavors to fill up Easter baskets. Peeps is putting a spin on its marshmallow chick pop by joining forces with Mike and Ike. The new pop will have four...
cstoredecisions.com

Cream-Filled Sandwich Cookies

HighKey’s new Sandwich Cookies are the newest addition to the brand’s snack portfolio. They are a mouthwatering combination of light and creamy filling between two crunchy chocolate cookies. This no-sugar treat combines rich cocoa flavors and sweet vanilla-flavored cream. HighKey’s new Sandwich Cookies are gluten free, soy free and keto friendly.
Mashed

The TikTok Apple Hack For Steeping Flavorful Tea

Sipping on a piping hot cup of tea is one of life's greatest pleasures, especially when your goal is to relax or to stay nice and toasty on a chilly day. Maybe your go-to is Sleepytime tea each night before bed, or perhaps you like to dunk teabags containing all your favorite flavors that you just know will work some delicious magic every time. Perhaps the best part is that there are many tasty tea additives you can get creative with, including alcohol, fruit juice, and whole fruit.
drugstorenews.com

Popcornopolis, Takis turn up the heat on salty snacks

Popcornopolis is adding a hint of heat to its signature popcorn snacks thanks to Takis. The two companies joined forces to create Popcornopolis Takis Fuego, a vibrant red savory snack that is made with 100% American-grown popcorn and popped in coconut oil. Pipcorn expands retail footprint]. “Popcornopolis is all about...
ABC News

Krispy Kreme debuts 3 Biscoff cookie butter doughnuts

Frequent flyers will quickly recognize Biscoff as the addictive in-air treat from Delta airlines, but the brand has three new delicious doughnuts landing on the menu at Krispy Kreme you can try without taking flight. For a limited time in the U.S., fans can taste the new Biscoff Doughnut Collection,...

