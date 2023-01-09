ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Arena to open more concession stands and make other changes to reduce lines at Husker games

By L. KENT WOLGAMOTT Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 2 days ago
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska women find three-point touch in dominant win vs. Penn State, 80-51

Two basketball games are never the same, but this was really something. An 80-51 win for the Nebraska women’s basketball team on Wednesday against Penn State was fueled in part by a big turnaround from beyond the arc. In its last game, Nebraska shot just 2-for-25 on three-pointers in...
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Liam Cronin stacking up wins and moving up rankings after return to the mat

Liam Cronin is thankful to be back on the mat and back to health. His season outlook is looking pretty robust, too. Nebraska's starter at 125 pounds has won nine straight matches and has moved to No. 10 in InterMat's rankings for his weight. With Nebraska's Big Ten dual season opening this weekend, Cronin could see three of the top four in his class by next weekend.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

As Michigan celebrates Outland Trophy, Nebraska pines for return to line toughness

In a crowded ballroom that included Matt Rhule and Tom Osborne as speakers, the can’t-miss Michigan man in a maroon suit was the only one to receive a standing ovation. Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi capped a festive Outland Trophy award dinner Wednesday evening — not to mention a storybook senior season — with a smile and a few quips in front of a receptive audience at Hilton Omaha Downtown.
North Platte Telegraph

Williams remains upbeat as Husker women work through 'interesting dynamic'

When Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams reviews previous games, she gets a reminder of a player the Huskers aren’t able to use right now. The Huskers have lost all three games since starting guard Allison Weidner injured her knee. The first two came against top-15 opponents in Michigan and Indiana. Then came Saturday’s 57-45 loss against Rutgers, which was disappointing because Rutgers is ranked No. 175 in NET rankings, which is one tool the NCAA uses in creating its tournament field in March.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Baylor offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua chooses Florida over Nebraska

An interior blocker with Power Five starting experience who had Nebraska among his final three schools is heading to Florida out of the transfer portal. Former Baylor lineman Micah Mazzccua announced Tuesday he is committing to the Gators. The 6-foot-5, 331-pounder also visited Nebraska and Auburn in the last week.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Virginia receiver Billy Kemp transfers to Nebraska

LINCOLN - Nebraska struck gold on receiver transfer additions the previous two offseasons. It will have a chance to do so again after landing another veteran Power Five performer out of the portal on Monday night. Former Virginia wideout Billy Kemp committed to the Huskers following a weekend visit to...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 7, Day: 13, Year: 60. (Month: seven; Day: thirteen; Year: sixty) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: thirteen, fourteen; White Balls: fifteen, twenty) (twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph

Lengthy list of South and North Omaha grant proposals whittled to 35

OMAHA — A year after debate launched over a whopping $335 million law aimed largely at lifting North and South Omaha, 35 recommended grant winners have emerged from a pack of 367. On Tuesday, the legislative committee overseeing the Economic Recovery Act grant program announced its project picks, which...
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha lawyer named to sort out complex Lincoln estate in $40 million bank fraud case

LINCOLN — With 12 lawyers looking on, a Lancaster County judge on Wednesday approved the appointment of an attorney to sort out the tangled estate of deceased Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. “This is a unique case, which is probably an understatement,” said Brandon Tomjack, who represents Midstates Bank of...
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska man sentenced after 665 animals removed from home

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man who had 665 animals in his home was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison for animal cruelty. Edward Luben, 57, of Papillion, pleaded guilty to three counts of felony cruelty to animals resulting in death. In exchange for the pleas, the Sarpy County Attorney's Office dismissed nine other charges of cruelty to animals, including four felonies, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
PAPILLION, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Council Bluffs school bus driver to spend time in jail for deadly crash near Eppley Airfield

OMAHA — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, school bus driver will spend time in jail for his role in a deadly crash near Omaha’s Eppley Airfield last year. Kevin Downing, 44, was found guilty in October of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide after pleading no contest to the charge. He was sentenced Thursday to 60 days in jail and two years' probation, according to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office.
North Platte Telegraph

Omaha man shoots himself after police respond to domestic disturbance call

OMAHA -- An Omaha man reportedly shot and killed himself in the presence of police during a domestic disturbance Monday morning. According to the Omaha Police Department, police were called to a residence near 167th and Q streets for a domestic disturbance at 10:15 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they saw 41-year-old Loren Dexter in the front of the residence.

