Prince William County, VA

Inside Nova

Changes upcoming for public comment at Prince William board meetings?

Prince William County officials are considering new limits on public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings. During Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler outlined the initial framework she is proposing to revise public comment rules in response to meetings regularly running well past midnight. Public comment was more...
WTOP

Democrat wins special election for Fairfax Co. House seat

A Virginia House of Delegates seat in Fairfax County will stay in Democratic hands, after former teacher Holly Seibold prevailed in a special election held Tuesday. Unofficial results from the Fairfax County Board of Elections showed Seibold winning about 67% of the vote against Republican Monique Baroudi, who conceded in a brief statement on Facebook.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
VIENNA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria aims to rename three Confederate-honoring streets per year

At a City Council meeting last night (Tuesday), Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson unveiled the next stage of plans to ramp up the renaming of streets that honor Confederate leaders, the Washington Post first reported. While the city has renamed the Alexandria portion of Jefferson Davis Highway and removed the Appomattox...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Opponents rally in effort to stop Missing Middle implementation

It’s an uphill battle, but those who oppose planned Missing Middle housing changes – or just want the process slowed down to allow for clarification and refinement – rallied Jan. 8 to press their case. The goal of presenting an “honest and factual conversation” stood in contrast...
fox5dc.com

Angela Alsobrooks' plan for the future of Prince George's County

Revitalizing the Prince George's County community is on County Executive Angela Alsobrooks' agenda. The Suitland native has big plans for her second term in office, including bringing more business to undeveloped land in the county, and utilizing $400 million from the state to develop the area around FedEx Field known as the Blue Line Corridor.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

McLean panel presses Fairfax officials to accelerate environmental initiatives

Fairfax County should take steps to preserve more trees, examine impacts of synthetic-turf usage, continue stream-restoration efforts and fight climate change, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members said Jan. 4. The board approved testimony that Environment, Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Barbara Ryan will give at the Jan. 11 meeting...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: National Merit problems, Woodbridge bank robbery and a rainy evening

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Loudoun County school division is working to standardize its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. 4. Bank robbery in Woodbridge. A masked robber got...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Washington Examiner

Virginia AG expands civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his office would expand a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to include all of Fairfax County Public Schools after several high school principals apologized for failing to recognize National Merit Commended Students. The announcement expands an investigation launched by...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Hylton Center plans events for veterans

The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas plans a number of events as part of its Veterans and the Arts Initiative this winter. Since 2014, over 11,000 local veterans, servicemembers and military family members have participated in similar events. Additional information and registration can be found on the Hylton Center website.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Rosie's update, school investigation expands and a chilly day

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Construction workers and local leaders gathered in Dumfries last week to celebrate the ongoing transformation of a former landfill into Rosie's Gaming Resort, set to open by year's end. 2. School investigation expands. Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DCist

D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor

Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
WASHINGTON, DC

