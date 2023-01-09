Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Changes upcoming for public comment at Prince William board meetings?
Prince William County officials are considering new limits on public comment procedures at Board of Supervisors meetings. During Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler outlined the initial framework she is proposing to revise public comment rules in response to meetings regularly running well past midnight. Public comment was more...
WTOP
Democrat wins special election for Fairfax Co. House seat
A Virginia House of Delegates seat in Fairfax County will stay in Democratic hands, after former teacher Holly Seibold prevailed in a special election held Tuesday. Unofficial results from the Fairfax County Board of Elections showed Seibold winning about 67% of the vote against Republican Monique Baroudi, who conceded in a brief statement on Facebook.
tysonsreporter.com
Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate
Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
WJLA
Democrat Elizabeth Lancaster announces campaign against Loudoun Co. CA Biberaj
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Democratic Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj now has a primary challenger. In an exclusive sit-down interview with 7News reporter Nick Minock on Tuesday, Democrat Elizabeth Lancaster announced she’s running against Biberaj. “I have been a local attorney for 17 years,” said Lancaster....
Inside Nova
School Board elections could move to ranked-choice voting under proposed legislation
Legislation introduced in Richmond would allow localities like Arlington to hold School Board general elections using a ranked-choice method in place of the existing winner-take-all process. The bill – HB1751 – patroned by Del. Glenn Davis (R-Virginia Beach) makes a number of changes to the small steps already undertaken to...
alxnow.com
Alexandria aims to rename three Confederate-honoring streets per year
At a City Council meeting last night (Tuesday), Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson unveiled the next stage of plans to ramp up the renaming of streets that honor Confederate leaders, the Washington Post first reported. While the city has renamed the Alexandria portion of Jefferson Davis Highway and removed the Appomattox...
Inside Nova
Opponents rally in effort to stop Missing Middle implementation
It’s an uphill battle, but those who oppose planned Missing Middle housing changes – or just want the process slowed down to allow for clarification and refinement – rallied Jan. 8 to press their case. The goal of presenting an “honest and factual conversation” stood in contrast...
fox5dc.com
Angela Alsobrooks' plan for the future of Prince George's County
Revitalizing the Prince George's County community is on County Executive Angela Alsobrooks' agenda. The Suitland native has big plans for her second term in office, including bringing more business to undeveloped land in the county, and utilizing $400 million from the state to develop the area around FedEx Field known as the Blue Line Corridor.
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG Jason Miyares blasts 'woke racism' in Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) blasted Fairfax County Public Schools Tuesday for what he called "woke racism" the day after he expanded an investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to the whole school district. "At the end of the day, we want to demand excellence and we want our...
Inside Nova
McLean panel presses Fairfax officials to accelerate environmental initiatives
Fairfax County should take steps to preserve more trees, examine impacts of synthetic-turf usage, continue stream-restoration efforts and fight climate change, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members said Jan. 4. The board approved testimony that Environment, Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Barbara Ryan will give at the Jan. 11 meeting...
Inside Nova
Historic markers honoring Arlington couple may be in line for replacement
To be fair, few of us look as good as we did in 2009, and apparently the historical markers honoring Edmund and Elizabeth Campbell have had a rougher go of it, too. “They have not aged very well,” said Cynthia Liccese-Torres, who heads the Arlington government’s historic-preservation efforts.
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
Inside Nova
Superintendent: Three Loudoun schools didn’t inform students of National Merit recognition
The Loudoun County school division is working to standardize its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition, after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. Acting Superintendent Daniel Smith told the school board Tuesday night that 14 of 17 county high schools did notify...
Inside Nova
InFive: National Merit problems, Woodbridge bank robbery and a rainy evening
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. The Loudoun County school division is working to standardize its process for notifying students of National Merit recognition after three high schools took longer to notify National Merit “Commended Scholars.”. 4. Bank robbery in Woodbridge. A masked robber got...
Inside Nova
Miyares expands investigation into National Merit commendations to entire Fairfax County school division
Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards to the entire Fairfax County school system. Last week, Miyares launched a civil rights investigation into the administration of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for the...
Washington Examiner
Virginia AG expands civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his office would expand a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to include all of Fairfax County Public Schools after several high school principals apologized for failing to recognize National Merit Commended Students. The announcement expands an investigation launched by...
Inside Nova
Hylton Center plans events for veterans
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas plans a number of events as part of its Veterans and the Arts Initiative this winter. Since 2014, over 11,000 local veterans, servicemembers and military family members have participated in similar events. Additional information and registration can be found on the Hylton Center website.
Inside Nova
InFive: Rosie's update, school investigation expands and a chilly day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Construction workers and local leaders gathered in Dumfries last week to celebrate the ongoing transformation of a former landfill into Rosie's Gaming Resort, set to open by year's end. 2. School investigation expands. Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the...
WBAL Radio
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore appoints Susan Lee as Secretary of State
Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore appointed Montgomery County Democratic Senator Susan Lee to be Secretary of State. Lee was first elected to serve in the House of Delegates in 2002. She also served in the state Senate in 2014. If confirmed by the Democratic controlled Senate, Lee would become the first...
D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor
Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
