Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Examiner

What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes?

Thanks to the excellent reporting of Bruce Murphy in Urban Milwaukee, we now know that fake Trump elector and Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell crowed about Republicans’ successful efforts to suppress the Black vote in Milwaukee in the November 2022 elections. The quotes Murphy pulls out of Spindell’s congratulatory message to Republicans, as party chair […] The post What will Wisconsin Republicans do after Spindell spilled the beans on suppressing Black votes? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
The Center Square

Advocates, opponents try to stop Wisconsin bail reform amendment

(The Center Square) – The argument in favor of a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how bail works in Wisconsin is pretty simple: Supporters want to keep dangerous criminals behind bars. The arguments against the amendment are a bit more wide-ranging. Advocates and opponents packed a statehouse hearing Tuesday to either stop or change the amendment that is being fast-tracked for the April ballot. ...
CBS 58

Wisconsin State Patrol educates truckers for Human Trafficking Awareness Day

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wednesday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. People are encouraged to wear blue, raising awareness about the millions of people affected by human trafficking worldwide each year. This week, Wisconsin State Patrol is taking part in the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance's human trafficking...
The Center Square

Szafir: Act 10 is the 'gift that keeps on giving'

(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s tax burden is at its lowest level ever, and at least one fiscal conservative says Act 10 should get some of the credit. CJ Szafir is the president of the Institute for Reforming Government, but in 2011 he was the policy advisor to former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. Szafir said the reforms included in Act 10 lowered the cost of local government in particular,...
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, partisan unifier

Gov. Tony Evers began 2023 like he ended 2022, as a tool of the far left. Evers’ inauguration speech called for unity, as he savaged his political enemies. He doubled down on the left’s election denier rhetoric, picking up the Democratic Party’s talking points that representative democracy was at risk — that voting for Democrats somehow saved the republic.
publicnewsservice.org

WI Sees Renewed Calls for Caregiver Tax Credit

Wisconsin lawmakers are back in session and have a large budget surplus to work with. Advocates for the state's older residents hope any spending plan prioritizes certain needs for this population, and those who care for them. The Legislature is being asked to reconsider the idea of a Caregiver Tax...
1520 The Ticket

Two Wisconsin Towns are Retirement ‘Hotspots’ for 2023

A recent study determined the top 20 retirement 'hotspots' in the US for 2023. Two of the top 20 are in Wisconsin and they're the only two in the Midwest to make the list. I'm a long way away from retirement but I'm not sure I'd want to leave Minnesota when I retire. I can absolutely see my husband and myself becoming snowbirds, though, and going to Arizona or something during the bad winter months.
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISN

Lawmakers propose lowering felony threshold to deter thieves

GRAFTON, Wis. — Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing to make it easier to charge thieves with a felony. Currently, Wisconsin law says a thief needs to steal at least $2,500 worth of merchandise before they could be charged with a felony. State Senator Andre Jacque is part of a proposal...
CBS 58

Republicans reintroduce eliminating personal property tax

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There's a renewed effort at the state Capitol to eliminate one of Wisconsin's oldest taxes. We're talking about the personal property tax which is tax businesses pay on equipment like furniture and fixtures. Democrats and Republicans have long supported legislation to repeal the tax, but it's...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marry promoted to Charter Manufacturing president and COO

MEQUON - Charter Steel President Tom Marry has been promoted to president and COO for Charter Manufacturing. Joel Casterton, who most recently served as vice president for vehicular thermal Solutions and heavy-duty equipment at Modine Manufacturing, will succeed Marry as president of Charter Steel, effective immediately, according to a press release sent last week.
WausauPilot

From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause

After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Wisconsin (And What Lives Within It) Wisconsin, an upper midwest state, sits along two Great Lakes. It may be known for its dairy and farms, but Wisconsin is also a lush haven with immense greenery and abundant wildlife. The state contains 35 million acres of land, and almost 17 million of those are forested. Of the total land area, 46% is forestland. Discover the largest forest in Wisconsin, the animals that live within it, and recreation to enjoy within its boundaries.
94.3 Jack FM

Evers declares energy emergency

MADISON, WI (WSAU) – Governor Tony Evers declared a statewide energy emergency on Friday. Executive order 183 said the emergency is due to “weeks of winter weather and the impact it has had on the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.”. “Over the past...
wearegreenbay.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Motorists in Wisconsin may have seen someone sitting in the back of a pickup truck and wondered… is that legal? Well, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a FAQ page that answers that question. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), people over the age...
