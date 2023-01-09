Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for using Dr. Dre song featuring Snoop Dogg in video gloating about the House vote

Read full article on original website
Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Finally Gone Too Far?
Marjorie Taylor Greene has been accused of treating democracy with "contempt" after claiming the January 6 rioters would have "won" if she'd organized them.
Jimmy Kimmel Has Brutal Question For Matt Gaetz As He Gripes About Kevin McCarthy
The talk show host was mocking the GOP's House speaker impasse when he went off-topic to zing the extremist lawmaker.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk does one thing right as Twitter locks out Marjorie Taylor Green for using Dr. Dre’s music
Right-wing rabble rouser Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was locked out of Twitter after posting a video using a Dr. Dre song without permission. The Georgia Representative, a proponent of the “stop the steal” movement that claims Donald Trump didn’t lose the presidency, made a self-congratulatory video about herself following the disastrous vote for Speaker of the House where she and other hard-line Republicans held the government hostage with their demands.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz mocked after appearing to get lost in the Capitol
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert found themselves back in the crosshairs of Twitter trolls this week after video of them taking a wrong turn in the US Capitol spread online.The pair, who are often spotted walking together in the Capitol, made headlines just last month after they were seen ignoring a Capitol Police officer’s stated commands ordering them to pass through a nearby metal detector before entering the House floor for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech.The two were talking to a scrum of reporters about Tuesday’s election for House speaker — the two are both members of a rebel...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Dr. Dre for 'words of violence against women' after Twitter dispute
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Dre got into it Monday after the rapper filed a copyright complaint with Twitter for the lawmaker's use of his music in a post.
5 outraged cartoons about Marjorie Taylor Greene's Jan. 6 comments
Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Ed Wexler | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons R.J. Matson | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Bruce Plante | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Video of Lauren Boebert at Republican Christmas Party Viewed 870K Times
A video of House Republicans sharing Mountain Dew and squirted cheese at a party has gone viral.
'Really?': Stephen Colbert Stunned By Kevin McCarthy's Strange Confession
The "Late Show" host was left baffled by the new speaker's latest hot take.
‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Cracks Up as ‘Trump’s Irrelevance’ Plays Out in Kevin McCarthy Speaker Vote (Video)
It wasn’t just the ongoing Kevin McCarthy-House speaker debacle on the minds of “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Thursday morning. They were also eager to dive into what Brzezinski called former President Donald Trump’s “irrelevance” in the whole matter. On Wednesday,...
Kari Lake’s Tale About A UPS Driver Has Everyone Saying, Hmm OK
Critics mocked the failed Donald Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for a story that sounded awfully familiar.
Fallon Says Kevin McCarthy Has a New Slogan for House Speaker: ‘The First Republican to Storm OUT of the Capitol’ (Video)
After three days of voting and at least six attempts so far, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the votes needed to become the next Speaker of the House. So, at this point, Jimmy Fallon suspects the Republican politician may have a new slogan for his campaign. Over the course...
McCarthy denied, Santos in House: 5 takeaways from the tumultuous first day of a new Congress
McCarthy's loss underscores how GOP infighting between moderates and hard-liners will complicate the GOP's majority in the House of Representatives.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to be a mainstream Republican now. Sadly, the media will let it happen
The battle over the Speakership dreams of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was a cataclysmic event, in terms of the media's increasingly ineffective efforts to convey to news consumers what is actually going on. Most press coverage portrayed the struggle as one between a more moderate faction supporting McCarthy and a far-right splinter group who opposed him. In reality, however, the fight was merely showboating from a small group of trolls who wanted attention, with no real substance to any of the disagreements. Indeed, pro- and anti-McCarthy groups are in fierce agreement on nearly all major policy issues, including the question of whether democracy is a good thing worth protecting. (Both sides believe it is not!)
Dr. Dre Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using His Song in a Video, Calls Her 'Divisive and Hateful'
The controversial Republican congresswoman posted the video, which features the rapper's "Still D.R.E.," on her social media accounts Monday morning Dr. Dre is speaking out after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used his music in a promo without his permission. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia posted the video to her social media channels on Monday morning, in which she touts her seeming behind-the-scenes role in helping to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — all pegged to the rapper's iconic 1999 hit "Still D.R.E." Dre, 57, told TMZ he did not...
Jim Jordan 'Quite Likely' Under Investigation by DOJ: Former U.S. Attorney
The House committee released a report on Thursday highlighting the GOP lawmaker's role in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.
Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying Speaker’s office
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) We regret the error. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday questioning why House Speaker candidate Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was already inhabiting the Speaker’s office amid an intraparty battle over the House’s top leadership…
"You didn't answer any question": Fox News host Sean Hannity grills Lauren Boebert over "math"
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As House Republicans continue their political sparring match amid Rep. Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., repeated efforts to secure...
Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics
Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
