Brie Larson is pretty in pink in Christmas throwback featuring her ‘Super Mario Bros.’ character of choice

By Cody Raschella
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
It seems that We Got This Covered has become somewhat of a Brie Larson fan page recently, what with the amount of articles it publishes around her. But there’s a good reason for that; anything that Brie Larson does is immediately newsworthy, regardless of the context, the circumstances, or any other outside factor. It’s no secret that Larson is an avid gamer, especially given her reaction to featuring as The Paradigm in Fortnite. She’s also, need we remind you, a diehard fan of the Super Mario franchise, specifically Princess Peach. Given that she and Anya Taylor-Joy were likely wrestling for the role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, that isn’t surprising. And this isn’t the first time — nor will it be the last — that Brie Larson has sported some Princess Peach gear. She even owns a Yoshi onesie, so if that isn’t dedication, nothing ever will be.
