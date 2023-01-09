Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys
It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
EA Sports to remove CPR touchdown celebration from 'Madden NFL 23' following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Video game publisher EA Sports will remove a touchdown celebration from "Madden NFL 23" that showed players giving each other CPR in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17. The celebration existed in the game already, but EA Sports said it will release a software update soon to eliminate it from the most recent version of the popular video game.
Multiple NFL Coaches Fired
The day after the NFL regular season ends is always a dreaded day for the coaches on numerous football teams that are thought to have underperformed. The day has been coined "Black Monday" due to the number of coaches that are sent packing.
3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut
A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks. Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract. The Raiders will have ...
NFL Offensive Coordinator Officially Departs For College Job
It was reported in December that Liam Coen would leave the Rams to return to Kentucky. On Tuesday, the Wildcats confirmed the move. Coen led Kentucky's offense and quarterback room in 2021. He left the program to become the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2022. In an official statement, ...
Offensive coordinator Liam Coen is leaving Rams to return to Kentucky
Liam Coen, who served as the Rams' offensive coordinator this season, is going back to Kentucky to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Tennessee Vols great Eric Berry elected to College Football Hall of Fame
Eric Berry, one of the greatest defenders in Tennessee Vols history, will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. On Monday, Berry was named as part of the 2023 class by the National Football Foundation. He will be inducted in December. The class features four coaches and 18 players, including Florida quarterback...
Report: Patriots, Falcons will coach 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl
The two teams that participated in Super Bowl LI during the 2016 NFL season will team up to run the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will coach at this year's Shrine Bowl, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coaching at the Shrine Bowl gives these teams...
Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL's KC Current
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will become a part owner of a third sports franchise in Kansas City. Mahomes is joining his wife, Brittany, as part of the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the National Women's Soccer League team announced Tuesday. Brittany Mahomes already was part of the ownership group alongside Angie and Chris Long.
NFL conference championship chances: FrontPageBets’ Mike Szvetitz looks at each playoff team’s odd to win
Top-seeded Chiefs and Eagles odds-on favorites to win AFC and NFC, respectively. But Bills and 49ers not too far behind at the sportsbook.
Watch: Jowon Briggs Discusses Return To UC Football, New System, And More
The defensive leader is ready for another coaching change in his college career.
NFL World Reacts To Big Ten Commissioner Announcement
It's rare enough for a college football head coach to make the jump to the NFL. But one top college football executive is now set to make a similar type of move. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are set to hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president and ...
Reggie Bush Headlines New Inductees To College Football Hall Of Fame
College football celebrated one of its star’s gridiron achievements despite taking back its highest award for individual performance over an NCAA rule infraction. The Associated Press reported that Reggie Bush, USC’s electrifying running back who won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, was among 18 players named Monday (Jan. 9) to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame.
