Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.  During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
EA Sports to remove CPR touchdown celebration from 'Madden NFL 23' following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

Video game publisher EA Sports will remove a touchdown celebration from "Madden NFL 23" that showed players giving each other CPR in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17. The celebration existed in the game already, but EA Sports said it will release a software update soon to eliminate it from the most recent version of the popular video game.
Multiple NFL Coaches Fired

The day after the NFL regular season ends is always a dreaded day for the coaches on numerous football teams that are thought to have underperformed. The day has been coined "Black Monday" due to the number of coaches that are sent packing.
3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut

A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks.  Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract.  The Raiders will have ...
Report: Patriots, Falcons will coach 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

The two teams that participated in Super Bowl LI during the 2016 NFL season will team up to run the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will coach at this year's Shrine Bowl, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coaching at the Shrine Bowl gives these teams...
Patrick Mahomes joins ownership group of NWSL's KC Current

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will become a part owner of a third sports franchise in Kansas City. Mahomes is joining his wife, Brittany, as part of the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the National Women's Soccer League team announced Tuesday. Brittany Mahomes already was part of the ownership group alongside Angie and Chris Long.
NFL World Reacts To Big Ten Commissioner Announcement

It's rare enough for a college football head coach to make the jump to the NFL. But one top college football executive is now set to make a similar type of move. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are set to hire Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president and ...
Reggie Bush Headlines New Inductees To College Football Hall Of Fame

College football celebrated one of its star’s gridiron achievements despite taking back its highest award for individual performance over an NCAA rule infraction. The Associated Press reported that Reggie Bush, USC’s electrifying running back who won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, was among 18 players named Monday (Jan. 9) to the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame.
