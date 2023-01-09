ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Bloody Knife Found In Home Of Missing Massachusetts Mother

By Jason Hall
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pM7yA_0k8fAgJT00
Photo: @anawalshe/Instagram

A bloody knife was found in the home shared by a missing Massachusetts woman and her husband currently accused of misleading police in her disappearance, a Norfolk District Attorney's office prosecutor said in court Monday (January 9) morning via CNN .

The knife was revealed in the Quincy District Court hearing of Brian Walshe , 46, whose wife, Ana , 39, a mother of three, is reported to have last been seen on January 1.

Brian Walshe claimed he last saw his wife on New Year's Day when she took a rideshare vehicle to the airport ahead of a flight to Washington, D.C. for work, prosecutor Lynn Beland said.

Ana Walshe's workplace reported her missing on January 4 after she hadn't showed up for work, according to Beland.

A police investigation revealed that Ana Walshe hadn't ordered a rideshare, didn't arrive to her flight or to Washington, D.C. and her cell phone pinged to the couple's Massachusetts home later in the day that her husband claimed she left the home, Beland told the court.

Brian Walshe's statements to police regarding his actions and movements in the days following his wife's disappearance have also been brought into question.

Beland said Brian Walshe claimed he took his child to get ice cream on January 2, however, surveillance video instead shows he purchased $450 worth of cleaning supplies at Home Depot that day, which included mops, a bucket and tarps.

A search warrant obtained by police led to blood and a damaged, bloody knife being found in the basement of the couple's home, according to Beland.

“These various statements caused a delay in the investigation to the point that during the time frame when he didn’t report his wife and gave various statements, that allowed him time to either clean up evidence, dispose of evidence, and causing a delay,” Beland said via CNN .

Brian Walshe's defense attorney said his wife's employer initially reported her disappearance because Walshe had first called them to ask about her whereabouts and claimed he was "incredibly cooperative" with police during multiple interviews and consented to search of his properties.

Brian Walshe is currently being held on a $500,00 cash bail and is scheduled to appear at his next hearing on February 9.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’

COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Ana Walshe – live: Missing mom left note for conman husband and sold off assets days before disappearance

Missing mother Ana Walshe sold off her assets for cash days before her disappearance and left behind an eerie note for her conman husband, it has been revealed. Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Her husband Brian Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, reported her missing on 4 January, telling police he last saw her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.He was arrested on 8 January and charged with hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.A huge search is underway, with investigators finding a...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing

One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV.  “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
COHASSET, MA
The Independent

Mystery over missing mom Ana Walshe’s ‘big surprise’ for New Year after she sold big assets for cash

Three days before Ana Walshe was reported missing, she and her husband Brian told their longterm tenants they were abruptly selling their rental property.Mike Silva told CBS Boston it felt like a personal betrayal as he had been led to believe the Walshes would eventually sell the apartment they had lived in for four years in Revere, Massachusetts, to he and his fiancée Mandi.Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts.Friends told NBC Washington that she had been rushing to get rid of assets including an apartment and her...
COHASSET, MA
The Independent

Desperate search underway for Pennsylvania mother who failed to pick up her son from bus stop last week

A desperate search is underway for a woman in Pennsylvania who went missing after police say she failed to pick her son up at his bus stop earlier this week.Police are searching for Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, Pennsylvania. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, she was last seen by a "friend and business associate" around 2pm on Tuesday.The district attorney’s office is seeking the public’s help to locate Ms Brown.According to a statement released by the district attorney’s office, Ms Brown "did not show up" to her son’s bus stop on Wednesday afternoon."Her vehicle was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
New York Post

Girl saved from Instagram predator who took her 350 miles from home

Police in Texas rescued a 12-year-old girl who they say was abducted from her family’s home and taken 350 miles away by a suspected predator she met on Instagram and taken 350 miles away. Del Rio Police Chief Frank Ramirez credited license plate reader technology with helping his officers track down the accused kidnapper, 24-year-old Christopher Quintanilla. “If it wasn’t for this technology, we would not have had a clue what direction he went in, where he was going, or where he came from,” Ramirez told ABC 13. According to a press release from the police, around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5,...
DEL RIO, TX
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
The Independent

Online rumours about Bryan Kohberger attending Idaho murders vigil debunked by new footage

Rampant online speculation that the suspect arrested in the Idaho murders was in attendance at a vigil for the victims has been debunked by newly-emerged footage. In the wake of Bryan Kohberger’s arrest on charges for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, social media sleuths began scouring video of a 30 November vigil for the slain students to see if the suspect may have been present. The armchair detectives - who have been poring over alleged clues in the case for weeks - seized on a specific clip showing the back of a...
IDAHO STATE
New York Post

Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports

A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
TEXAS STATE
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
973
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy