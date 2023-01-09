ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Mixon On Bengals' Division Title: 'We Are A Winning Organization Year After Year'

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
AllBengals
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qzgys_0k8fAeY100

Cincinnati just went back-to-back as division champs for the first time in 40 years.

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, making Sunday even sweeter.

He knows exactly what it's like to trudge through losing seasons.

Now, Cincinnati is a consistent winner , as Mixon's commitment pays off for the 2022 division champs.

"It's a blessing to really be here on a winning team," Mixon said after the game. "A winning program, winning organization, that I can finally say we are a winning organization year after year. I mean, it's a blessing man. And I'm just happy to be able to reap the benefits, just like the fans are. I mean, I said it would shift, and it finally shifted."

Mixon didn't blow the doors off of opposing rush defenses this season (814 rush yards, 3.9 yards per carry), but he did notch a career-high in receiving yards (441) and still went over 1,250 total yards.

"Obviously, Duke [Tobin] did a hell of a job bringing guys in," Mixon continued. "Zac [Taylor] he did a hell of a job just believing in us, knowing that we're going to shift it, and the players really just sticking with each other and gelling the way that we do man, and I feel like our energy, and our chemistry is unmatched man like somebody can come in on the fly and just like I said, the chemistry that we have, it's untouchable."

A perfect example of that chemistry involved Mixon earlier this season. Samaje Perine stepped in admirably and arguably outplayed Mixon. Yet, the Bengals' bell cow never wavered in his support for Perine.

Winning matters above all, and no Bengals team has won more across a two year stretch.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

Look: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Skyline Lit Up Blue In Support of Damar Hamlin

Bengals' Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement In Support Of Damar Hamlin

Sam Hubbard Practices For Second-Straight Day Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Bills

Bengals Announce SWAT Team Secondary As Monday Night Football Rulers Of The Jungle

Joe Burrow: 'Rather Have' Super Bowl Ceremony Than MVP Ceremony

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Cincinnati Home Ticket Since 2012

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Praises Bengals Wide Receivers: 'Tee Higgins Is Like That'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Has Scary Message For The Cowboys

It's not often a Tom Brady-led team enters the postseason as an underdog. And if the Bucs are going to have any chance at a deep playoff run they're going to need all hands on-deck. Unfortunately for the Cowboys that could be the case come Monday. Speaking on his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said ...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Lamar Jackson gets concerning news vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens have been without quarterback Lamar Jackson since Dec. 4th, when he suffered a knee injury. The Ravens, however, are hoping to get Jackson back into the fold before playing their AFC North rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, in the NFL Playoff Wild Card Round on Sunday. Jackson, for...
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.  During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Will Lamar Jackson play vs. Bengals? Here are the latest NFL injuries

It’s time for the NFL playoffs. After 271 regular season games, the remaining teams on the road to the Vince Lombardi Trophy are hoping to do two things: win and avoid injuries. Some teams, however, are already dealing with the latter. Here’s a team-by-team look at notable injuries heading...
The Spun

Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Bengals Fans

The Baltimore Ravens have the best road Wild Card record in NFL history. The franchise, which travels to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this weekend, is 6-0 in Wild Card games on the road. The next best record of this kind is the Los Angeles Chargers at 3-0. The Ravens have quite a bit to ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make big coaching change on offense

The New York Jets have made a big coaching change on offense. The Jets have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. While the Jets’ defense was fourth in the NFL in both points allowed and yards allowed this season, their offense struggled. The offense was 29th in... The post Jets make big coaching change on offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
AllSyracue

Mikel Jones 2022 Season Highlights

Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones had a stellar 2022 season. He finished with 84 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks as the leader of the Orange defense. Highlights of his performance are in the video above.  Jones has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. He leaves Syracuse with 301 ...
SYRACUSE, NY
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (knee) remains inactive at Ravens practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) is not practicing on Wednesday. Jackson hasn't practiced or played in a game since suffering a PCL sprain on his left knee December 4 against the Denver Broncos. According to a Wednesday morning report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Networka, Jackson faces an "uphill battle" to play in Sunday's wild-card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. Tyler Huntley (shoulder) was held out of the Ravens' regular-season finale and he was limited to non-throwing work in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media. Anthony Brown will start in Cincinnati on Sunday night if Jackson and Huntley are both unavailable.
BALTIMORE, MD
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy