Seahawks Coach Sean Desai Targeted by AFC Team for Interview

By Zach Dimmitt
 3 days ago

Pete Carroll's Seattle Seahawks coaching tree could be growing another branch.

The Cleveland Browns have submitted a request to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for their open defensive coordinator position, per reports from NFL Network on Monday.

Desai, who was hired by the Seahawks in February, joined the NFL coaching ranks after being brought on as a defensive quality control coach for the Chicago Bears in 2013. He remained with the franchise until 2021, as he served as Chicago's defensive coordinator during his final season with the team.

He could now fill the role left by Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods, who was fired Sunday night.

Desai has helped lead a Seahawk defense that showed incredible improvement this season. Though there were still some late-season inconsistencies, the Seattle defense was a major reason for many of the team's nine wins, which ultimately proved to be enough to secure a playoff spot and a NFC Wild Card meeting with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seahawks won four straight games in the middle of the season thanks in large part to a defense that held the opposing offense in check, which led to all four wins coming by double digits.

Seattle and San Francisco kickoff from Levi's Stadium at 1:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

