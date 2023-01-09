Read full article on original website
WCTV
Officials seeking video of large fight at Godby High after school placed on lockdown
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office confirms a large fight at Godby High School led to a lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Eyewitness News received a call from a parent around 2:20 p.m. sharing that Godby was on lockdown and multiple Leon County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were on campus at the time.
WCTV
GBI: 2 killed in Mitchell Co. shooting
wfxl.com
BOLO: Man wanted for fracturing 2-year-old daughter's leg
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) -- The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted man. Investigators are searching for 25-year-old Kadarrius Jeffery Dunlap. Dunlap is wanted on charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children. His last known address is the 1500...
WCTV
Residents frustrated amid County and Humane society fallout
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomas County Commissioners held a meeting Tuesday morning with several residents in line to address concerns on animal control. Many of those residents attending the meeting shared they’re confused about what’s keeping the humane society and the county from coming to an agreement, and disappointed with the lack of clarity when it comes to who to call for animal services moving forward.
wfxl.com
Lee Co. residents voice concerns of medical center project to commissioners
Lee County commissioners discussed the progress of the Lee County Medical Center. Chairman Billy Mathis reviewed the nonprofit project overseen by the Development Authority for residents to make comments on. Lee County came to voice their questions on the project. “But do you realize that Dougherty County citizens could come...
wfxl.com
Police: Albany man wanted for rape
GBI assisting in Pelham murder investigation that left two men dead
WALB 10
Albany police searching for rape suspect
southgatv.com
APD searching for answers following weekend shooting injuring 4
ALBANY, Ga. – The Albany Police Department (APD) wants parents to know where their children are at all times. This message coming down Tuesday after four people were shot including 3 minors Sunday at Driskell Park. “Some unknown person came up in a car, fired shots injuring 4 people.”...
Student arrested after firearm found on Leon High School grounds
An 11th-grade student was arrested at Leon High School Wednesday morning after a gun was found on campus.
wfxl.com
One arrested for fatal shooting in Thomas County
A man has died and another arrested following a shooting in Thomas County Thursday. On January 5, at approximately 10:20 a.m., Thomas County deputies, Boston police and EMS responded to the 4900 block of Five Forks Road for a shooting. Responding units found the victim, Isaac Miranda, with a bullet...
WALB 10
2 shot to death in Mitchell Co. shooting
Community hosts balloon release for Kendrick Johnson 10 years after his death. 10 years after his death at Lowndes High, family and community members remembered Kendrick Johnson through a balloon release. Ga. Southwestern State University holds gala to raise money for scholarships. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia Southwestern State University...
wfxl.com
Home saved after grass fire starts in Crisp County
A house was saved after a grass fire in Crisp County Tuesday. Crisp County Fire Rescue responded to a grass fire with a structure threatened on Antioch Road on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office arrived first and advised there was a fire under the structure. Upon...
wfxl.com
GBI: Two killed while sitting in a vehicle in Pelham Monday
wfxl.com
Police: Dawson man wanted in Albany for aggravated stalking
The Albany Police Department is looking for a wanted man. Police say that 34-year-old De'Angelo Spencer is wanted on aggravated stalking warrants. Spencer stands five-feet-eight and weighs 158 pounds. Police say the last known address is 400 block on Cherry Street, in Dawson. Anyone who knows of Spencer's whereabouts is...
Albany police seek stalking suspect
WCTV
22-year-old robbery suspect arrested in Cascades Park after police chase
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested near Tallahassee’s Cascades Park after leading police on a chase Wednesday afternoon. 22-year-old Adeis Francis is now facing charges for robbery and hit and run, according to booking information. He is held at the Leon County Jail. The incident began...
WCTV
Raw Video: Police chasing suspect through Cascades Park
Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Flight schedules allowed to resume at TLH airport after national ground stop. An empty line at the TSA checkpoint at Tallahassee International Airport on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 as a national computer outage caused cancellations of flights, including at TIA. Flight...
WCTV
Tallahassee man sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of distribution of fentanyl. Stephen Jerome Brinson, 47, was under supervision after his release from federal prison for his 2005 narcotics conviction. In early 2021, investigators with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and...
WALB 10
4 injured in shooting at Albany basketball court
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were shot in a Sunday shooting that happened at an Albany basketball court, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting happened at a basketball court behind Driskell Park. The victims, aged 12-25, were all taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening...
