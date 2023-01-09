Dr. Dre Speaks Out About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Using His Music

Photo: Getty Images

Dr. Dre says he never gives politicians permission to use his music, especially Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , who he suggested was "divisive and hateful."

On Monday (January 9), Greene took to social media to seemingly tout how she helped get Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected as House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting. The GOP lawmaker posted a video that showed her strutting through the halls of Congress, with Dr. Dre's "Still Dre" beat playing in the background.

Dr. Dre quickly shut down the notion that he gave Greene permission to use his music for the video, telling TMZ on Monday, "I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one."

During the video, Greene was seen holding up her cell phone to seemingly show off a call she had with former President Donald Trump , who was identified as "DT" in her caller identification, during the highly contentious election for House Speaker. The video also showed Greene snapping a selfie with McCarthy on Friday (January 6) night after he won his bid for Speaker.

It's unclear if the megaproducer plans to take legal action against Greene for using his music without licensing, according to TMZ.

