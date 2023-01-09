ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Dre Speaks Out About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Using His Music

By Jovonne Ledet
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Dr. Dre says he never gives politicians permission to use his music, especially Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , who he suggested was "divisive and hateful."

On Monday (January 9), Greene took to social media to seemingly tout how she helped get Rep. Kevin McCarthy elected as House Speaker after 15 rounds of voting. The GOP lawmaker posted a video that showed her strutting through the halls of Congress, with Dr. Dre's "Still Dre" beat playing in the background.

Dr. Dre quickly shut down the notion that he gave Greene permission to use his music for the video, telling TMZ on Monday, "I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one."

During the video, Greene was seen holding up her cell phone to seemingly show off a call she had with former President Donald Trump , who was identified as "DT" in her caller identification, during the highly contentious election for House Speaker. The video also showed Greene snapping a selfie with McCarthy on Friday (January 6) night after he won his bid for Speaker.

It's unclear if the megaproducer plans to take legal action against Greene for using his music without licensing, according to TMZ.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 110

Davidlee Clemons
2d ago

She is so funny,what the hell was she thinking,she suppose to be so smart,she either undercover fan, she had other plans,Not to be trusted ..

Reply
20
love my dogs
2d ago

What a puppet. Perform for the old dude cause you think he’s relevant. She can strut now because she thinks she has the upper hand, but I believe karma will have the last laugh.

Reply(1)
19
Bklyn realest
2d ago

I would sue her just as quick as she blinks her eyes 👀 Ed the talking horse 🐎 😂 🤣 😆 😭

Reply(9)
48
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for using Dr. Dre song featuring Snoop Dogg in video gloating about the House vote

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was finally voted in as Speaker of the House on Saturday, after 15 votes and no shortage of pushback from the far-right members of the Republican party. And seemingly no one could be more happy about it than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), even as her colleagues in the so-called Freedom Caucus were instrumental in holding up the vote for as long as they did.
wegotthiscovered.com

Elon Musk does one thing right as Twitter locks out Marjorie Taylor Green for using Dr. Dre’s music

Right-wing rabble rouser Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was locked out of Twitter after posting a video using a Dr. Dre song without permission. The Georgia Representative, a proponent of the “stop the steal” movement that claims Donald Trump didn’t lose the presidency, made a self-congratulatory video about herself following the disastrous vote for Speaker of the House where she and other hard-line Republicans held the government hostage with their demands.
GEORGIA STATE
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Breen | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
The Independent

Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’

Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
GEORGIA STATE
Distractify

Kevin McCarthy's Wife Focuses on Faith and Family Instead of Politics

Few people have had a worse start to the new year than House Republic Leader Kevin McCarthy, who failed to be voted Speaker of the House on three different votes on Jan. 3. While the future of House leadership remains uncertain, some political observers wanted to learn more about Kevin McCarthy's wife and family life, and whether it has shaped his politics at all. Keep reading for all the details.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

