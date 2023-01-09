Read full article on original website
NOLA82
3d ago
Republicans "eating their young". Not a fan of Nunguesser, but I can't stand Landry and Kennedy.
Reply
6
louisianaradionetwork.com
Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson sentence to 22-months for wire fraud
Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson received a 22-month prison sentence today after admitting she used more than 140-thousand dollars in campaign funds from her own campaign and the Democratic Party to feed a gambling addiction. Loyola Law Professor Dane Ciolino says the federal sentencing guideline called for a sentence between 41 and 51 months.
kcrw.com
LA’s People’s Rights militia is running candidates for office
It’s been 30 years since the standoff at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, where cult leader David Koresh was stockpiling what the federal government said were illegal weapons. His confrontation with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms left four agents dead. Then there was a near-two month standoff that culminated in disaster when 76 members of the cult died.
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
kalb.com
State rep. asks Legislative Auditor to review OGB & Caremark PCS Health contract
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - State Rep. Mike Johnson (R-District 27) has written a letter to Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack and copied Attorney General Jeff Landry, urging them to take action to void a contract between the Office of Group Benefits and Caremark PCS Health - the company CVS Pharmacy operates under.
theadvocate.com
Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat
Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
fox8live.com
Louisiana’s governor’s race begins to take shape
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - At the same venue on the same day, one Louisiana Republican said he will be a candidate for governor and another said he will not. State Treasurer John Schroder told Fox 8 that he is entering this year’s race for governor. “It really has nothing...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative. Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced after admitting to stealing $76,139 in Social Security benefits by failing to report the death of her mother and accessing her bank account from November 2015 to January 2020. The woman also received $1,200 in COVID-19/CARES Act payments, which were paid into her mother’s account.
NOLA.com
Louisiana education leaders consider sweeping changes to address student truancy
Louisiana’s growing problem with student truancy requires state leaders to consider sweeping changes, including stricter rules on student attendance, requiring students to wear badges and yanking the driver's license of those who repeatedly miss school, according to a state task force. The 16-member panel was formed just before educators...
kalb.com
State retiree feeling negative effects of new OGB Pharmacy Contract
BALL, La. (KALB) - On Jan. 1, 2023, a new $2B pharmacy contract between the Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark officially took effect, impacting upwards of 200,000 state employees and retirees under OGB. However, less than two weeks into the new year with the contract, state employees/retirees are...
WWL-TV
Fraud trial of banker behind $1B First NBC collapse begins
NEW ORLEANS — A jury was selected on Monday after a daylong process and opening statements are expected on Tueday in the largest bank fraud trial in Louisiana history, a case that stems from the $1 billion collapse of New Orleans-based First NBC Bank in 2017. It was the...
louisianaradionetwork.com
AG rules doctors can recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine visit
According to an opinion from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, physicians can recommend medical marijuana to patients via a telemedicine visit. Gretna Representative Joe Marino said while doctors can’t prescribe schedule 2 medication like narcotics without an in-person visit, marijuana is not in the same classification. “And they were...
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
FBI Puts Missing Man With Louisiana Ties on Most Wanted List
The man is wanted for several high-profile fraud schemes.
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
theadvocate.com
COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold
Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
theadvocate.com
With Louisiana teachers leaving the profession, new pathways eyed for replacements
South Louisiana Community College is aiming to make it easier for its graduates hoping to become teachers to transition into a four-year education program at its partner universities. Under its cooperative efforts with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, SLCC will offer students in...
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges
Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana releases an updated coastal master plan
The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority has released a draft version of the 2023 Coastal Master Plan, which is a roadmap for combating coastal land loss and flooding. CPRA executive director Ben Haase says the master plan is updated every six years to incorporate changes in technology, costs and logistics.
Did You Know Louisiana Has a State Bug & a State Drink?
You probably know a lot of the "Official" state symbols for Louisiana. Like the state bird for Louisiana, of course, the Eastern Brown Pelican. (Although the pelican on the state flag is white? But I digress) Louisiana also has an official state dog, the Catahoula Leopard Dog. The Catahoula was...
