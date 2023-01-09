ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

NOLA82
3d ago

Republicans "eating their young". Not a fan of Nunguesser, but I can't stand Landry and Kennedy.

Reply
6
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com

Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson sentence to 22-months for wire fraud

Former state senator Karen Carter Peterson received a 22-month prison sentence today after admitting she used more than 140-thousand dollars in campaign funds from her own campaign and the Democratic Party to feed a gambling addiction. Loyola Law Professor Dane Ciolino says the federal sentencing guideline called for a sentence between 41 and 51 months.
LOUISIANA STATE
kcrw.com

LA’s People’s Rights militia is running candidates for office

It’s been 30 years since the standoff at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, where cult leader David Koresh was stockpiling what the federal government said were illegal weapons. His confrontation with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms left four agents dead. Then there was a near-two month standoff that culminated in disaster when 76 members of the cult died.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Ravis Martinez first to enter race for La. House District 44 seat

Lafayette resident Ravis Martinez has announced his candidacy for the Louisiana House of Representatives District 44 seat held by Rep. Vincent Pierre. Pierre, D-Lafayette, can't run again because of term limits. President of the Lafayette branch of the NAACP, Martinez posted his campaign announcement on his Facebook page Wednesday. While...
LAFAYETTE, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana’s governor’s race begins to take shape

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - At the same venue on the same day, one Louisiana Republican said he will be a candidate for governor and another said he will not. State Treasurer John Schroder told Fox 8 that he is entering this year’s race for governor. “It really has nothing...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative. Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced after admitting to stealing $76,139 in Social Security benefits by failing to report the death of her mother and accessing her bank account from November 2015 to January 2020. The woman also received $1,200 in COVID-19/CARES Act payments, which were paid into her mother’s account.
METAIRIE, LA
kalb.com

State retiree feeling negative effects of new OGB Pharmacy Contract

BALL, La. (KALB) - On Jan. 1, 2023, a new $2B pharmacy contract between the Office of Group Benefits and CVS Caremark officially took effect, impacting upwards of 200,000 state employees and retirees under OGB. However, less than two weeks into the new year with the contract, state employees/retirees are...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

Fraud trial of banker behind $1B First NBC collapse begins

NEW ORLEANS — A jury was selected on Monday after a daylong process and opening statements are expected on Tueday in the largest bank fraud trial in Louisiana history, a case that stems from the $1 billion collapse of New Orleans-based First NBC Bank in 2017. It was the...
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

AG rules doctors can recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine visit

According to an opinion from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, physicians can recommend medical marijuana to patients via a telemedicine visit. Gretna Representative Joe Marino said while doctors can’t prescribe schedule 2 medication like narcotics without an in-person visit, marijuana is not in the same classification. “And they were...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana DOTD announces bid results for statewide projects

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced today that seven projects around the state received bids recently. Seven contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $221.4 million. “As we wrap up 2022, the December letting features only seven projects, but there are several major infrastructure improvements within those seven,”...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?

You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

COVID infections rise in Louisiana as new variant gains a foothold

Louisiana is facing a post-holiday increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, which may be exacerbated in the coming weeks by the busy Carnival season and a new, highly transmissible variant that is gaining steam. "We certainly have seen a bump coming out of the holidays,” said Dr. Joe Kanter, state...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges

Seven Suspects from Louisiana Arrested in Baton Rouge on Drug and Firearms Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on January 10, 2023, that their Street Crimes Unit was in the Zion City neighborhood on January 9 at about 4:00 pm when they obtained information through investigative measures of criminal activity in the 5400 block of Cadillac Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Louisiana releases an updated coastal master plan

The Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority has released a draft version of the 2023 Coastal Master Plan, which is a roadmap for combating coastal land loss and flooding. CPRA executive director Ben Haase says the master plan is updated every six years to incorporate changes in technology, costs and logistics.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy