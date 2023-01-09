Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Exclusive Retailer is Closing Several Locations in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenStamford, CT
hamlethub.com
Three Redding residents named to Dean's List at Springfield College
Springfield College Recognizes Dean's List Students for the 2022 Fall Semester. Congratulations to Springfield College students from Redding Kaitlin De Friesse, Joseph Francoletti, and Nicholas Francoletti, who have made the Dean's List for the 2022 fall semester. The criteria for selection to the Dean's List are as follows: The student...
hamlethub.com
Wilton resident Marianna Mercede named to University of Bridgeport's Dean's List
Marianna Mercede, of Wilton, was named to the University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 Dean's List. Mercede was among more than 400 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have a term grade point average of between 3.2-3.69. The University...
hamlethub.com
Darien Resident Jessica Nunez Named to University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 Dean's List
Jessica Nunez, of Darien, was named to the University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 Dean's List. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have a term grade point average of between 3.2-3.69. The University is independent and non-sectarian. www.bridgeport.edu.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident Jenna Denis named to University of Bridgeport's Dean's List
Jenna Denis, of Ridgefield, was named to the University of Bridgeport's Fall 2022 Dean's List. Denis was among more than 400 students named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must have a term grade point average of between 3.2-3.69. The University...
hamlethub.com
Sydney Katz of Ridgefield named to Lasell University Dean's List
Sydney Katz, a Lasell University student from Ridgefield, was named to the Dean's List for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
hamlethub.com
Meet Ridgefield High School Music’s Student of the Month: Diana Kovacs
The Ridgefield High School Music Department is proud to announce Diana Kovacs as the January Student of the Month. Due to her contribution and enthusiasm towards the music program, the senior is known as a natural musician, and an overall genuine person. Diana’s love for music began back in elementary...
hamlethub.com
CT Humanities Awards $40,042 in Quick Grants to 11 Cultural Nonprofits Including Town Players of New Canaan
At their December meeting, the board of directors of CT Humanities (CTH) awarded $40,042 in humanities project grants from the CT Humanities fund. This round of Quick Grant-funded programs includes:. Fairfield Museum and History Center (Fairfield, $4,905) ,. Creating a Web Resource and Database on the History of Fairfield’s Enslaved...
hamlethub.com
Westport Welcomes New Senior Center Director
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced that Wendy Petty has been appointed as the Director of the Westport Center for Senior Activities (WCSA), effective February 1. The WCSA is an operation of the Town of Westport's Department of Human Services under the supervision of Westport's Human Services Director Elaine Daignault. Wendy,...
hamlethub.com
Haven Hot Chicken Opening 3rd Location in Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, Connecticut – Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, announced that its third location, at 596 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, will be opening on Saturday, January 28. This 2,500-square-foot location will feature the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with their beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.
hamlethub.com
SHU Nursing Professors Incorporate Mindful Meditation Into Curriculum
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Faculty in Sacred Heart University’s Dr. Susan L. Davis, R.N., & Richard J. Henley College of Nursing (DHCON) has been ahead of the curve in determining the positive impact meditation can have on students. Even before the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) suggested nursing colleges...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bethel: Meet Realtor Jennifer Carbone
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Real Estate...
Fairfield native resurrects former country estate of famed writer Mary O'Hara
A Fairfield native is building awareness about a famous American author and screenwriter who wrote some of her best-known works in Western Connecticut.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Chorale Awarded Grant from CT Humanities
The Ridgefield Chorale was recently awarded a $6,800 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public. This award launches 2023 with...
hamlethub.com
Museum of Darien Receives CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant
The Museum of Darien was recently awarded a $9,900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). This support has been provided to the Museum of Darien from CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.
FOX 61
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 Connecticut stores amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, Conn. — Bed Bath & Beyond announced it will close three stores in Connecticut as its fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Library Offers Free Tax Assistance
Fairfield, Conn. – Fairfield Public Library will once again be offering free tax preparation help to patrons through the services of AARP/VITA/IRS Volunteer Tax Assistance Program. On Tuesdays from January 24 – April 18, patrons can seek assistance at Fairfield’s Main Library between the hours of 9:30am and 4:00pm....
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Announces One Book One Town Selection for 2023
Fairfield, Conn. - The Fairfield Public Library and its community partners are pleased to announce the One Book One Town (OBOT) selection for 2023, I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye: a Memoir of Loss, Grief and Love by Ivan Maisel. This is the first time in the Library’s OBOT history that a book by a Fairfield author has been selected.
Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff
As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
footballscoop.com
Central Connecticut State brings back former assistant as head coach
Central Connecticut State is bringing back Adam Lechtenberg as head coach, the program announced Wednesday. Lectenberg helped the Blue Devils win the 2010 Northeast Conference title as offensive coordinator from 2010-11. "We extend an enthusiastic, warm 'welcome back' to Mr. Lechtenberg and his family as they return to Central Connecticut...
