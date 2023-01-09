Read full article on original website
Related
I gave my twin girls unique names – people say it’s clear we wanted boys and my kids will ‘will murder me in my sleep’
PARENTS picked unique names for their two daughters, and people were shocked by their picks, unsupportive of the adults. An anonymous Facebook post was shared on Reddit, showing the weird and questionable names that a set of parents named their children. In a Reddit post, someone shared a screenshot of...
Sister-in-Law Slammed for Kicking Brother, Wife and New Baby Out of Room
A mother has expressed her frustration online after her sister-in-law insisted her 5-year-old take the only double room at her parents' house.
Upworthy
A family had almost had a 'meeting' about their gay son before his mom shut it down
Do you remember as a child how one of your parents would call for a family meeting? You always knew it was for something serious because otherwise your family could just discuss it over dinner. This system is perhaps the closest thing the nuclear family has to an intervention without getting a mental health professional involved. For Twitter user Cydney Prescott, an openly gay Black man who goes by the username RETRO__ray on the social media platform, the family meeting almost became a traumatic event he would not soon forget. That is, before his mother stepped in and made sure that she was not there to play around.
A Dad Explained How And Why All His Kids' Friends Want To Hang At His House
Growing up, we all had that one friend’s house that we’d always go hang out at. Their parents had the best food, drinks, and just a welcoming, comfortable environment that made it the place to hang out as a kid. Now with more and more of us suddenly having teenagers of our own, we have to decide if we want our house to be that house. One dad on TikTok is explaining just how he and his wife make sure that their house is the one that their kids’ friends want to hang out at all the time.
Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out
Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
I was adopted and reunited with my dad after 30 years – I was stunned to find out where my husband met him first
A WOMAN who was placed for adoption at birth has met her biological father for the first time 32 years later after they both submitted their DNA for testing. When they connected in 2019, Rachael, 32, discovered that she grew up just 20 minutes away from Criss, 53 — and in an even more surprising twist, they learned that Criss and Rachael's husband had already met.
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Inside Nova
‘My husband and I have been together for 57 years and married for 54. I’m sick of him and me’… These are Hollywood's longest-lasting couples
Finding true love in Hollywood can be a challenge. Most of our favourite stars have been through multiple marriages and divorces, but not everyone is as lucky. Some of the most famous names in music and movies have found ways to make their marriages work despite the pressures of success.
A 20-year-old mother placed her son for adoption. His new family refused to leave her behind.
When Schauna Austin was 20 years old and single, she gave birth to a baby boy. But the family that would adopt her son wanted to involve her in every major step of his life. Austin said she gave birth to a child she named Riley, and held him for 72 hours straight.
Woman "Destroys" Boyfriend’s Toilet After Meeting His Family for the First Time
There's something inherently embarrassing about going to the bathroom. Sure, it's a natural bodily function that every human being, more or less, participates in, but talking about poop and pee, or, heaven forbid, someone coming across evidence that you engage in this natural function can be downright humiliating. Article continues...
'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.
'You didn't know he was gay?': Neighbor catches woman’s boyfriend and her best friend's boyfriend kissing in secret
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My first official boyfriend lived up the street; we dated for one year. My boyfriend's best friend lived right next door to me; they were inseparable. Maybe I should have suspected something was awry, but my best friend and I were inseparable, too. So their close relationship seemed perfectly natural to me.
Dear Abby: I found out my grandpa’s shocking secret
DEAR ABBY: While doing some genealogy research during the pandemic, I came across my maternal grandfather’s death certificate. I knew he had died at a fairly young age during the Depression. But I was shocked to learn that he had committed suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning in his car in the garage of their home. His little restaurant was not doing well, and money was scarce. I imagine he was desperate and depressed. My mother had anxiety issues, which may have been the result of her father’s suicide or a genetic issue. Should I share this information with my adult children?...
Woman lets man she's having an affair with pay mortgage- She says constant arguments with her husband left her no choice
In a recent exclusive interview, a woman expressed why she allowed a man with whom she's having an affair to pay part of her mortgage. The woman, Julia, is a 37-year-old who has been married to her 40-year-old husband for over ten years. Together, the couple has three children. [i]
Upworthy
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Children furious after father spends all of their inheritance, leaving them nothing
Who gets to have final say in what a person's legacy looks like?. Regardless of whether or not the economy is going through a recession or is doing well, all citizens have to be prepared with some sort of retirement plan so that they can afford to survive after they finish working.
Woman Gifts All Her Grandchildren $40K When They Get Married Except One After They Are "Horrified" by Her Behavior
A question many people find themselves wondering when they get invited to a wedding is how much should they gift the happy couple. The grandmother and grandfather in this story didn't have that issue. They had a set plan in place to gift each of their grandchildren the same amount. U/rando-TA shared the following story which has now led to over 3,000 commenters weighing in.
Scary Mommy
21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.https://scarymommy.com/
Comments / 0