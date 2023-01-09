HitPaw Announces Release of HitPaw PicCutout App V1.0.0 for iOS to Auto Remove and Change Background Precisely

Read full article on original website
Cult of Mac
Last chance to get Microsoft Office on your Mac or PC for just $30
Owning a copy of Microsoft Office is simply essential in today’s remote and hybrid working world. Set yourself up to work from home or anywhere with a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 for Mac, on sale now for just $29.99 (regularly $349). We’ve also got...
brytfmonline.com
WhatsApp will stop working on Android and iOS devices
Those responsible for WhatsApp conveyed information that will not please owners of old smartphones: from 2023, devices dated (also iOS or android) will not be compatible with the popular messenger. With the start of the new year, those interested in this important gadget will need at least one compatible device Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) or iOS 12.1🇧🇷
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Input Signal Out of Range" Error in Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When connecting your external display to your Windows PC, you may encounter the "input signal out-of-range" error. This error is often triggered if you have a high-refresh monitor connected to a lower-end graphics device. Additionally, lack of support for higher display resolution on the monitor or graphics card is another common cause of this error.
Google's accessibility enhancing Switch Access app is the latest breakout ready for smoother updates
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the bigger debates with smartphone obsessives has been about size — should they be big, like Google's Pixel 7 Pro, or small, like the Asus Zenfone 9? Left out of the discourse are people living with physical or mental impairments, but when it comes to solutions for interacting with a 21st-century necessity, the answer: to each their own. Google is now ensuring it can actually adapt Android to these users' accessibility needs.
brytfmonline.com
Google Chrome now supports multiple windows on Android
A function required by many users The Google Chrome works android Will finally come true: Option to use multiple windows in mobile browser. This is a common feature on PCs, but was still limited on smartphones with the aforementioned ecosystem. The update was available from Google Chrome 108which was released in December, but became available to individuals as of Tuesday (10).
enewschannels.com
EaseText Audio to Text Converter can easily transcribe audio to text offline on PC
(NEW YORK, N.Y.) — NEWS: It is with great enthusiasm that EaseText, the world-leading creativity software company, announces the launch of EaseText Audio to Text Converter, the latest iteration of their award-winning speech to text transcription software. With EaseText Audio to Text Converter, users can convert and transcribe audio to text offline on computer with ease.
Phone Arena
WhatsApp may soon allow Android users to move chat history without using Google Drive Backup
Back in July of 2022, WhatsApp was updated to support easy transfer between Android and iOS — which was something entirely impossible before that. However, more options are always welcome, and judging by a recent report from WABetaInfo, they are already in the oven. With the latest beta version...
Android Authority
How to sign a Microsoft Word document
Adding your digital signature to a document affords you the freedom of not having to go anywhere physically. In Microsoft Word, you can use an add-in, add your signature as an image, or draw your signature right onto the Word doc. Let’s go over how to sign a Word document.
makeuseof.com
How to Update Audio Drivers in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Audio drivers are an essential part of any computer, allowing it to play music or connect to speakers or headphones. Without the correct audio driver, your computer won't be able to properly send audio signals from your PC to your speakers and other output devices.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Scroll to Top Button to Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It can take a bit of time to reach the top or bottom of very long webpages by scrolling up and down with the scrollbar. Some long pages include back-to-top button shortcuts for jumping straight to the top of them. However, not all websites incorporate such handy buttons.
TechRadar
Automattic's website ad tool could give Instagram and Facebook ads a run for its money
Automattic has extended the availability of an ad tool available for WordPress websites via Jetpack (opens in new tab) and WordPress.com (opens in new tab). First introduced in April 2022 by Tumblr, the Blaze ad tool now lets users reach a wider audience, with an estimated 13.5 billion impressions per month across hundreds of millions of WordPress.com sites and Tumblr pages.
CNET
Seamlessly Edit, Merge and Sign PDFs With 50% Off Lifetime Access to PDF Expert
Have you ever tried to open and edit a PDF, only to find that you can't change any words on the document or even sign it? There are programs and software that can help you make minimal changes to a PDF, but PDF Expert will help you fix typos, update numbers, add entire paragraphs and more.
Android Headlines
Google adds full TV controls to the Home app
Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you want to lower your TV’s volume or switch the channel but can’t find the remote? This has likely happened with pretty much all of us at least once. The remote goes hiding somewhere between the cushions, forcing us to use the buttons on the TV itself. Google is here to help. The Google Home app on your smartphone can now serve as the remote for your compatible TV. The app is gaining full touch-based controls.
The Windows Club
Cannot save files on Desktop in Windows 11/10
Some Windows 11/10 users are not able to save files on their Desktops. According to them, when they try to save a file on their Desktops, they receive an error message. The error does not occur when they save the same file to another location on the hard disk. In this article, we will see what you should do if you cannot save files on your Windows Desktop.
The Windows Club
Keyboard arrow keys are stuck on Windows 11/10
This article explains what you can do if the keyboard arrow keys are stuck on your Windows 11/10 computer. The arrow keys on a Windows computer are used for different purposes, like scrolling the web pages in web browsers, moving the blinking cursor up, down, left, and right in document editing software, switching between photos in the Photos app, etc. If any of these arrow keys are stuck, you will experience issues on your system, like the web pages will start scrolling automatically, the blinking cursor will start moving automatically in the document editing software, etc.
