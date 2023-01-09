ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $224,000

By Daily Voice
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ru24M_0k8f7bgK00
Photo Credit: Park Sterling Realty

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $224,000.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6225773
  • 1000 Square Feet
  • Built in 1940
  • 2 Bedroom
  • 1 Bathroom
  • School District: Yonkers City School District

The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.

The source of the displayed data is either the property owner or public record provided by non-governmental third parties. It is believed to be reliable but not guaranteed.

Information Copyright 2023, OneKey™ MLS. All Rights Reserved. Data displayed may be a portion of, and not a complete set of all listings published in the MLS. The listing broker’s offer of compensation is made only to participants of the MLS where the listing is filed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Welcome2TheBronx

Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the cold

For almost a decade now, Welcome2TheBronx has joined activists calling for the creation of the TriboroRx line that would stretch from Co-op City, The Bronx to Bayridge, Brooklyn connecting its over 6 million residents—roughly 75% of New York City's population—without having to go through Manhattan as public transit commuters must do so now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC advocates push for 6-minute subway, bus service

Transit advocates continued their push for six-minute service while speaking to Bronx commuters on Thursday. Members of grassroots organization Riders Alliance are trying to get the word out on their initiative to decrease wait times for subways and most buses to no longer than six minutes. NYC advocates push for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Former Fire Captain From Westchester Dies At 47

A former volunteer firefighter in Westchester County who eventually became a captain of his department has died. Mamaroneck resident Eugene Doherty died on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the age of 47, according to his obituary. Born in Londonderry, Northern Ireland in 1975 before later moving to We…
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery opens for 15 apartments in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 15 newly constructed apartments at 108 Downing St., in Brooklyn's Clinton Hill neighborhood. Eligible applicants must earn from $38,160 to $172,920 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,036 for a studio. There are three two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan

New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not

The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

Rents slipping nationally, but Manhattan landlords won’t budge

December marked the fourth straight month in which rents declined nationally, but landlords in Manhattan continued to hold the line. After peaking at $4,150 in July, the median rent in the borough has bounced between $4,000 and $4,100 ever since, according to reports by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

New Diner Coming To Bergen County

Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teaneck Apartment Fire Doused

Firefighters made quick work of a Friday the 13th apartment blaze in Teaneck. The call of a smoky third-floor fire in the four-story building at 140 West Englewood Avenue, between Teaneck and Queen Anne roads, came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. It was quickly doused in minutes and declared under...
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Know Him? Man Wanted For Burglarizing Hauppauge Storage Building

Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who burglarized a Long Island business two times last year. The man broke into the Simply Self Storage in Suffolk County, located at 745 Old Willets Path, in Hauppauge in September 2022, and stole various personal items, said the Suffolk County Police.
HAUPPAUGE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
452K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy