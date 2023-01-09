Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
'Our door is always open': Youth Center in New Britain helping residents any way it can
NEW BRITAIN – Completing a test in the computer lab Wednesday, Julissa Aguilar said she could have done it on her cell phone but would rather work inside the Youth Center at 144 Clinton St. “Why not?” said Aguilar, alum of the Human Resources Agency of New Britain’s (HRA)...
Community college students concerned over tuition costs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the cost of attending state universities continues to rise, community college students in Connecticut worry that they are next even though there isn’t a proposal to raise tuition. Students rallied in Hartford Wednesday, saying they’d hurt from a tuition hike. “Please don’t hurt us by not allowing us to serve […]
DoingItLocal
ACCESS HEALTH CT OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD ENDS MIDNIGHT JANUARY 15
HARTFORD, Conn. (Jan. 11, 2023) — Access Health CT (AHCT) encourages Connecticut residents to shop, compare, and enroll or renew their health insurance plans before the Open Enrollment deadline of Jan. 15. Customers who enroll between December 16, 2022 and Jan. 15 at midnight will have coverage beginning Feb....
zip06.com
Collaborative Program Helps Residents Go Green
East Haven residents will have the opportunity to acquire clean energy alternatives and save money for their homes with a new collaborative campaign between the town, Branford, and HeatSmart Connecticut. HeatSmart, an outreach and education program created by the People’s Action for Clean Energy (PACE), is focused on supporting municipalities...
zip06.com
Christine Palm: A Time to Listen
Politicians talk and then often talk some more. But State Representative Christine Palm wants to listen. Palm, who just won reelection to a third term representing the 36th Assembly district comprising Essex, Deep River, Chester, and Haddam, is holding a series of community conversations to hear what her constituents are interested in.
Bysiewicz Taps 2 More New Haveners
The New Haven-to-Lieutenant Governor’s Office pipeline keeps flowing, with two new appointments announced Wednesday. One of the appointments: Brittany Founds was named director of external affairs and constituent services as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz assembles her team for a second four-year term. Bysiewicz also tapped New Haven’s Taijah Anderson...
cityofwesthaven.com
Taxes due now in West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Jan. 11, 2023 — The second installment of city tax bills — real estate, personal property, motor vehicle, sewer — was due Jan. 1, and payments after Feb. 1 are considered delinquent and subject to interest, Tax Collector Dorothy Chambrelli said. The 2021 supplemental motor...
WTNH.com
Doctor stresses the importance of sleep
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sleep is more important than you may think. Dr. Moshe Zutler, the medical director of the Sleep Care Center at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, explains how sleep benefits our bodies and how much sleep we should get every night. Zutler shares how a...
Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs
A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday. Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Journal Inquirer
Electric rate increases would be left to legislature under new proposal
As consumers across Connecticut await their first electric bill of the new year, and the sticker shock that is likely to come with it, a Democratic state Representative from Groton has introduced legislation she hopes will give members of the General Assembly more control over energy rates in the future.
zip06.com
Recreational Marijuana Sales Launched in Branford
Recreational marijuana sales launched in Branford on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with a green ribbon cutting at Rise, a new hybrid (recreational/medical) cannabis retailer at 471 East Main St. Rise is the retail brand of multi-state operator Green Thumb Industries (Chicago, IL). In Branford, Rise is a new retailer for both...
zip06.com
GLCT Receives Major Donation
The Guilford Land Conservation Trust (GLCT) has announced that an individual friend of the Land Trust from Guilford has made a leadership gift of $100,000 toward the $592,000 purchase of the idyllic 25-acre field across from Melissa Jones School in North Guilford. GLCT is grateful for this enormously generous act, which the anonymous donor hopes will inspire the broader community to help GLCT protect this important place.
Teachers Get Extra Duty Pay Bump
Teachers and building leaders who help out with before- and after-school programs will get a $13-plus hourly pay bump, thanks to a new agreement approved by the Board of Education. School board members took that vote Monday night during the latest regular bimonthly Board of Education meeting, which was held...
Tent Citizen By Choice Builds Community
Nestor hooked a tank of propane to a silver grill he had recently rehabbed — and started counting each second to see how long it would take to boil two eggs on the outdoor device, showcasing the living arrangement he set up himself to survive as comfortably as he can at a West River homeless encampment.
ctexaminer.com
Parents Raise Concern that Walking to School Will be Lost to School Closure in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — Kristina Nartomicz, a parent of two six-year-olds at Osborn Hill Elementary, said that walking to school with her children is a major way that she gets to know other families in her neighborhood. “In a 10-minute walk from home to school … we may see and engage...
zip06.com
Young Promotes Sustainable Solutions in Fashion
With a little help from her friends, Grace Young has pulled together an eclectic, all-gender, all-inclusive, all-sizes fashion show promoting sustainable solutions. The show is meant to help reset what Grace feels is often the “toxic mindset” created in society by the fashion industry. “I want people to...
FOX 61
State Rep. 'Q' Williams to take 'Final Ride' on Wednesday
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The body of State Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams will take a final ride from his hometown to the State Capitol in Hartford Wednesday to honor his memory and legacy according to his family. Williams died last week in a car crash on Rt. 9...
Smokers Rejoice At Cannabiz Kickoff
As Tony Negron stood in line to become New Haven’s first customer of fully legal recreational weed, the 40-year-old recalled sharing a first joint with his boys at 12 years old and then eating boxed mac n’ cheese. How did he plan to celebrate his more grown-up purchase...
Legal sales of recreational marijuana start in Connecticut
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state had recorded $251,276 in adult-use cannabis sales.
zip06.com
Lois Stover: Nature and Gardening Connects Us All
With its adult and junior groups, the North Haven Garden Club has participated in a myriad of activities, from uplifting community-wide beautification, friendly floral-based competitions amongst members, and art and crafts projects for senior citizens. All of this germinated from one of its co-founders and its first president, longtime North Haven resident Lois Stover.
