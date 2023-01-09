Read full article on original website
AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday. Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight. The district said it acted quickly to discipline […]
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 8 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan boys basketball team sneaks past Hutto in District 12-6A action
HUTTO — TJ Johnson had 24 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Chris Maxey added 13 points and four rebounds to help the Bryan boys basketball team edge past Hutto 67-66 on Tuesday night in District 12-6A play. DJ Nelson also had eight points, four rebounds, four assists...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Controlled tempo pushes A&M Consolidated boys basketball team past Lake Creek
The No. 18 A&M Consolidated boys basketball team has proven it can find success in a very up-tempo style of play. The Tigers added a level of control to the speed them secure a 71-53 victory over Montgomery Lake Creek on Tuesday in District 21-5A action. “We have to be...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team pulls away from College Station in 69-60 win
Late drama proved to be no sweat for the Rudder boys basketball team on Tuesday night. The Rangers halted a College Station comeback attempt and made key free throws in the final two minutes to pull away with a 69-60 win over the Cougars in District 21-5A action at The Armory.
Lubbock Coronado boys survive furious Wylie rally in 4-5A basketball
Down 24 points late in the third quarter, Wylie coach Gregg Ruffin went to work, Pacing the court, he shouted encouragement to his five players on the court. "Keep working! Keep working!" ...
H.S. sports roundup: Abilene High boys upend Lubbock-Cooper in 4-5A basketball
Abilene High outscored Lubbock-Cooper 25-10 in the third quarter to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit, and the Eagles went on to beat the Pirates 55-50 in a District 4-5A game Tuesday at Eagle Gym. Jake Breckenridge led AHS (10-11 overall, 2-2 district) with 18 points, while DeMarco Upshaw followed with 15. Brooks Reese added 12. ...
