AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday. Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight. The district said it acted quickly to discipline […]
Bryan boys basketball team sneaks past Hutto in District 12-6A action

HUTTO — TJ Johnson had 24 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Chris Maxey added 13 points and four rebounds to help the Bryan boys basketball team edge past Hutto 67-66 on Tuesday night in District 12-6A play. DJ Nelson also had eight points, four rebounds, four assists...
