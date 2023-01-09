Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte woman featured on Good Morning America after graduating with Master’s
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman is showing that it’s never too late to go after your goals. Joan Donovan fulfilled a lifelong dream in December 2022 when she graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s degree in creative writing. The 89-year-old woman had just graduated 5 years prior with her Bachelor’s from U Mass.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
Port Charlotte deputy impacting community by offering aid, kindness to homeless
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in Charlotte County helped save a couple from themselves. They were homeless and addicted to drugs. However, because of his constant attempts to help them, they finally made it to rehab and started their lives fresh. Deputy Louis Henyezz has been with the...
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
fox13news.com
'Get certified': Stranger saves 10-day-old baby with CPR at Riverview restaurant
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Leanna Graham and Randy Pickford say they cannot wait to reconnect with the woman who saved their baby's life. Back in October, they went out for a family dinner, then noticed something terribly wrong. "We went out to Fred’s Market on 301, our favorite restaurant," Graham described,...
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
Longboat Observer
Manatee school board clashes on preference for new superintendent
The School District of Manatee County's board is kicking off the search for a superintendent, and unlike the last time they had an opening for the position in 2019 when they hired Cynthia Saunders, they will rely on a comprehensive search for candidates. Saunders was the executive director of secondary...
6th grader arrested for threat made against DeSoto Middle School
UPDATE: DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A 6th grader at DeSoto County Middle School was arrested after a handwritten note threatening violence in the school was found. According to the Arcadia Police Department, the student was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury. Count on NBC2 to...
Manatee farmer sees increase in egg buyers amid elevated costs in stores
PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) — The cost of eggs has jumped 49 percent in the past year, according to a Consumer Price Index report. 8 On Your Side visited Thurber Farm in Palmetto where the owner has seen an influx in customers. “I can’t keep eggs in the egg shack, I’m selling out,” said Mandy Thurber. […]
Bay News 9
Cost increases forces renter to consider buying in Lakewood Ranch
TAMPA, Fla. — Over the years the Lakewood Ranch area in Manatee County has been one of the fastest-growing communities in the Tampa Bay area. With such a high demand for apartments, many say it can be hard to find an affordable unit. Lei Wedge, a professor at the...
Middle school under construction catches fire in Pinellas County
A fire broke out in Pinellas County Tuesday afternoon, said to be the construction site for a new YMCA location and Riviera Middle School.
Longboat Observer
Siesta man is on a daily mission for a cleaner, safer beach
Rick Boyce, 68, has lived in Sarasota for 60 years and is a true beachcomber. He not only looks the part in flip flops, cargo shorts and a Florida shirt, but his accessories also help round out the image as someone who truly cares for the shoreline. Where ever he...
Student arrested in Arcadia after handwritten threat was found
A 6th grade student was arrested and charged with "Written Threats to Kill or Do Bodily Injury," on Jan. 6 at DeSoto County Middle School.
Longboat Observer
40-and-up baseball finds a home in Manatee County
Roman Katynski didn't excuse himself during our chat. Catching a fly ball was more important than the interview. Katynski sprinted approximately 30 feet forward and caught the fly ball, which came during a Jan. 8 conditioning and batting practice session at Heritage Harbour Park. He reached it just before it...
Bay News 9
First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'
TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
Destin Log
'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College
SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
wild941.com
Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals
Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
Family concerned for safety of Clearwater teen missing for over a week
The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man who was reported missing last week.
Magic mushroom dispensary in Ybor City halts sales months after start
Chillum Mushrooms and Hemp dispensary, the first in the United States to sell "magic mushrooms," has halted sales of their fungal products after the Florida Dept. of Agriculture expressed concerns over safety.
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
