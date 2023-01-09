ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Port Charlotte woman featured on Good Morning America after graduating with Master’s

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte woman is showing that it’s never too late to go after your goals. Joan Donovan fulfilled a lifelong dream in December 2022 when she graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a master’s degree in creative writing. The 89-year-old woman had just graduated 5 years prior with her Bachelor’s from U Mass.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee school board clashes on preference for new superintendent

The School District of Manatee County's board is kicking off the search for a superintendent, and unlike the last time they had an opening for the position in 2019 when they hired Cynthia Saunders, they will rely on a comprehensive search for candidates. Saunders was the executive director of secondary...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Siesta man is on a daily mission for a cleaner, safer beach

Rick Boyce, 68, has lived in Sarasota for 60 years and is a true beachcomber. He not only looks the part in flip flops, cargo shorts and a Florida shirt, but his accessories also help round out the image as someone who truly cares for the shoreline. Where ever he...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

40-and-up baseball finds a home in Manatee County

Roman Katynski didn't excuse himself during our chat. Catching a fly ball was more important than the interview. Katynski sprinted approximately 30 feet forward and caught the fly ball, which came during a Jan. 8 conditioning and batting practice session at Heritage Harbour Park. He reached it just before it...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'

TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
TAMPA, FL
Destin Log

'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Pet Groomer Turns Dogs Into Exotic Animals

Groomer Darling Elliot is making a name for herself in the Tampa Bay area by turning regular dogs into pieces of artwork. She treats her clients’ pets like canvases, creating hand-painted artwork and transforms them into exotic animals, cartoon characters and more. Darling Elliott and her daughter work together...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy