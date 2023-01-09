ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FireRescue1

Video: After 8 hours, Pa. crews rescue 2 men from collapsed trench

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — When firefighters got to a collapsed trench Wednesday afternoon in the backyard of an Allentown home, a man’s head and chin were sticking out of the dirt. His body, from the neck down, was covered. “We didn’t know where his arms and legs were,” city...
ALLENTOWN, PA
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty NYC Department of Homeless Services Employee Arrested for Menacing

An off-duty City employee was arrested in The Bronx on Monday, police said. According to the NYPD, Tonya Simmons, 47, an off-duty employee with NYC Department of Homeless Services was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9.24 p.m. within the boundaries of the 48th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms, while Fordham University’s Bronx campus is nestled in the precinct’s northern corner.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC accused of allowing unqualified laborers to work on building gas lines: ‘Public safety time bomb’

The city Buildings Department is turning a blind eye to safety by allowing unlicensed or unqualified laborers to perform gas piping work in new or reconstructed developments, an explosive lawsuit filed by the plumbers union claims. The Manhattan Supreme Court suit accuses the DOB of failing to comply with a city law that tightened up licensing requirements for gas piping installation following deadly explosions in East Harlem and the East Village in 2014 and 2015. “DOB’s complete dereliction of its duty to enforce gas and welder qualification requirements has facilitated wholesale non-compliance with these safety rules throughout the City and created a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NY judge accused of making racist, anti-gay remarks agrees to step down

A New York judge who was accused of making vile racist and anti-gay remarks has agreed to step down — claiming a shoulder injury has left her unable to fight misconduct allegations, The Post has learned. Brooklyn Surrogate’s Court Judge Harriet Thompson — who faced charges for alleged biased and “inappropriate comments” toward co-workers — on Friday agreed to retire effective March 1 and never again seek office as a judge, according to the state Commission on Judicial Conduct (CJC). Thompson, who was paid a $210,900 yearly salary, was accused of saying that homosexuality is an “abomination,” claiming that Hispanic people...
BROOKLYN, NY

