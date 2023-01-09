ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You Were to Move Out of Massachusetts, Where Would You Go?

For those that know me, I've lived in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts all my life. I've seen many awesome things happen over the years including so many different weather patterns. But I've noticed something that's actually pretty depressing if you ask me. That is the fact that everyone seems to be leaving the state!
Fast Food – Who Has the Most Locations in Massachusetts? Here’s the Top 10

Place your bets! Who has the most locations in the Bay State?. If you just guessed McDonald’s – great guess – but it’s wrong. Fast and casual has worked it’s way into our every day lives. We’re so full of chores, and work, and daily tasks that sometimes there’s no time to whip up a satisfying home-cooked meal. In fact, many of us don’t even know where to start to whip up a home-cooked meal so a quick bag of hot grub comes in pretty handy. Because of that there is no shortage of fast food options sprinkled throughout the state. So which fast food empire is cranking out the most here in Massachusetts? A peek at location numbers will give us a quick read. Here are the Top 10 Fast Food Franchises in Massachusetts based on # of locations:
Tell us: Where’s the best restaurant to order takeout?

Whether you enjoy tacos or sushi at home, we want to hear about it. There’s nothing like ordering takeout or delivery, choosing not to cook for a night, and having a delicious meal while in your pajamas. Since the pandemic, we’ve seen a growing number of restaurants in Greater Boston make takeout or delivery options a necessary part of their service. In a recent report, the number of food deliveries using services like Grubhub and DoorDash likely doubled in Massachusetts since the pandemic began.
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England

Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
Massachusetts’ Most Bizarre Town Names

People like to goof on the Boston/Massachusetts accent. People love to talk about how our town names are unpronounceable to outsiders. Forget about the accent and pronunciations – we have some downright weird town names in Massachusetts!. Some of them have just become normal to us (hi Braintree!) and...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year

STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024. 
What Were Massachusetts Most Popular Chips and Dip in 2022?

One of the better appetizers anyone could ask for are some form of chips and dip. Or anything that you can put in any sort of dip. It just hits the spot at certain times no matter what you're doing. You could be at a party, watching a game, at the bar just snacking, etc. It doesn't matter, it's always a great snack! So what are the best chips and dips in all of Massachusetts?
