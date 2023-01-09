Read full article on original website
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Yankee Candle Founder’s $23 Million Massachusetts Home is Crazy Unreal
The late founder of Yankee Candle definitely knew what to do with the fortune he made from selling all those candles. Michael James Kittredge II owned a home that dreams are made of. If there is any amenity that you can think of, this house had them all!. The home...
If You Were to Move Out of Massachusetts, Where Would You Go?
For those that know me, I've lived in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts all my life. I've seen many awesome things happen over the years including so many different weather patterns. But I've noticed something that's actually pretty depressing if you ask me. That is the fact that everyone seems to be leaving the state!
Fast Food – Who Has the Most Locations in Massachusetts? Here’s the Top 10
Place your bets! Who has the most locations in the Bay State?. If you just guessed McDonald’s – great guess – but it’s wrong. Fast and casual has worked it’s way into our every day lives. We’re so full of chores, and work, and daily tasks that sometimes there’s no time to whip up a satisfying home-cooked meal. In fact, many of us don’t even know where to start to whip up a home-cooked meal so a quick bag of hot grub comes in pretty handy. Because of that there is no shortage of fast food options sprinkled throughout the state. So which fast food empire is cranking out the most here in Massachusetts? A peek at location numbers will give us a quick read. Here are the Top 10 Fast Food Franchises in Massachusetts based on # of locations:
Tell us: Where’s the best restaurant to order takeout?
Whether you enjoy tacos or sushi at home, we want to hear about it. There’s nothing like ordering takeout or delivery, choosing not to cook for a night, and having a delicious meal while in your pajamas. Since the pandemic, we’ve seen a growing number of restaurants in Greater Boston make takeout or delivery options a necessary part of their service. In a recent report, the number of food deliveries using services like Grubhub and DoorDash likely doubled in Massachusetts since the pandemic began.
Massachusetts COVID-19 infections soar after holidays
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nearly three years after the first COVID-19 case in Massachusetts, infections are once again soaring. The state Department of Public Health reported a 27 percent rise in the positivity rate, based on 7-day averaging — since Christmas. As of last week, more than 13 percent of COVID-19 tests were coming back positive.
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England
Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
Two $1 million Mega Millions prizes won in Massachusetts; jackpot continues to grow
NEWTON, Mass. — No one won the $1.1 billion jackpot in Tuesday's Mega Million drawing, but two tickets sold in Massachusetts were worth $1 million each. The $1 million prizes were won on a quick-pick ticket sold at the Wegmans in Chestnut Hill and another quick-pick ticket sold at Jaqueline's Mini Market in Lawrence, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
Massachusetts’ Most Bizarre Town Names
People like to goof on the Boston/Massachusetts accent. People love to talk about how our town names are unpronounceable to outsiders. Forget about the accent and pronunciations – we have some downright weird town names in Massachusetts!. Some of them have just become normal to us (hi Braintree!) and...
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
There’s a Chance Ben Affleck Served You If You Visited a Dunkin’ in Massachusetts
Superstar actor and Massachusetts native Ben Affleck is well known for loving his local Dunkin' establishments. But today, he was doing his part serving the good people of the Commonwealth at a Dunkin'. You read that right. Ben Affleck was serving customers at Dunkin' in Massachusetts. Affleck was seen working...
New guidelines set as COVID-19 reaches 'high' level on Cape, Coast and Islands
The prevalence of COVID-19 is now high in most of Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, the Islands, and the South Coast, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the “high” level, which the Cape reached last week, the CDC recommends that everyone — not just people at high...
Where to buy Girl Scout cookies near me
The Girl Scout cookies can be found across western Massachusetts beginning January 20th.
It’s Illegal to Put These Items in Your Trash Can in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is adjusting to new laws surrounding trash that seem to have some unintended consequences. Since new regulations surrounding the disposal of mattresses went into effect back in November, there have been reports statewide of illegal dumping. It seems some residents would rather take the risk of being caught dropping unwanted mattresses in sneaky spots than to pay the fee to get them properly handled.
Ski Resorts Over the Border of Massachusetts Forced to Close
If you plan on skiing anytime soon in the Northeast, especially North of the border of Massachusetts, you may want to rethink your plans. Vermont Ski Resorts have been forced to shut down not because of anything covid related, but the fact that it's just been too warm lately!. The...
Rising average temperature in Massachusetts to increase municipal costs
By calculating the relationship between changes in temperature and precipitation and spending by Massachusetts municipalities, a new report concluded that Bay State cities and towns could see their expenditures rise by 30 percent by the end of this century if the climate continues to change at its current pace.
Popular regional grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this week
A popular regional supermarket chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Massachusetts this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the well-known regional grocery store chain Market Basket will be opening its newest Massachusetts supermarket location in Shrewsbury.
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
'Antiques Roadshow' coming to Massachusetts this year
STURBRIDGE - Get those collectibles out of the attic- "Antiques Roadshow" is coming to Massachusetts in 2023.The popular PBS series just announced its tour dates for 2023, and a stop in Sturbridge is scheduled for June 13. "I am thrilled for the show to visit Sturbridge for the first time ever and can't wait to see what local treasures await!" executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement.PBS said the "historic venues" hosting the show at each stop will be announced closer to the event. But most of the appraisals and filming will be done outdoors due to the program's COVID policy.Those hoping to attend can click here to enter to win two tickets to the event before March 13. Admission is free but advanced tickets are required. Every attendee can bring two items for appraisal. Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio and Anchorage, Alaska are the other stops on the Season 28 tour. Three episodes from each location will air on PBS in 2024.
What Were Massachusetts Most Popular Chips and Dip in 2022?
One of the better appetizers anyone could ask for are some form of chips and dip. Or anything that you can put in any sort of dip. It just hits the spot at certain times no matter what you're doing. You could be at a party, watching a game, at the bar just snacking, etc. It doesn't matter, it's always a great snack! So what are the best chips and dips in all of Massachusetts?
