Greenburgh, NY

100 Cedar Street B18, Greenburgh, NY 10522, Greenburgh, NY 10522 - $479,900

 4 days ago
Photo Credit: Park Sterling Realty

GREENBURGH, N.Y. — A property at 100 Cedar Street B18, Greenburgh, NY 10522 in Greenburgh is listed at $479,900.

Check out the details of this listing:

  • Type: Property
  • MLS ID: H6224712
  • 1200 Square Feet
  • Built in 1952
  • 2 Bedroom
  • 1 Bathroom
  • 1 Half Bath
  • Estimated Taxes: $6,212
  • School District: Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

